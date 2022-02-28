Worldwide Bus Compressor Industry to 2031 - Featuring BorgWarner, Denso and Hanon Systems Among Others

Company Logo

The Global Bus Compressor Market

The Global Bus Compressor Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bus Compressor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher's recent report on the bus compressor market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the bus compressor market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2017 to 2019 covers historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.



This the publisher study on the bus compressor market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the bus compressor market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report on Bus Compressor Market

How much value will the bus compressor market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

What are the impact factors and their effects on the bus compressor market?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall bus compressor market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the bus compressor market?

What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the bus compressor market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the bus compressor market?

How regulatory norms affected the bus compressor market?

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Bus Compressor Market



4. Global Bus Compressor Market, by Compressor Type

4.1. Market Snapshot

4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

4.2. Global Bus Compressor Market Size Analysis & Forecast, by Compressor Type, 2017-2031

4.2.1. Electric Compressor

4.2.2. Air Compressor

4.2.2.1. Rotary Screw Compressor

4.2.2.2. Reciprocating Air Compressor

4.2.2.3. Axial Compressor

4.2.2.4. Centrifugal Compressor

4.2.3. Mechanical Compressor

4.2.3.1. Swash Plate Compressor

4.2.3.2. Wobble Plate Compressor

4.2.3.3. Scroll Compressor

4.2.3.4. Others



5. Global Bus Compressor Market, By Bus Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

5.2. Global Bus Compressor Market Size Analysis & Forecast, by Bus Type, 2017-2031

5.2.1. Diesel Bus

5.2.2. Gasoline Bus - Petrol/CNG

5.2.3. Electric Bus

5.2.3.1. Hybrid Electric Bus

5.2.3.2. Full Electric Bus

5.2.4. Fuel Cell Bus



6. Global Bus Compressor Market, By Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

6.2. Global Bus Compressor Market Size Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

6.2.1. Air Conditioning (AC)

6.2.2. Air Brakes



7. Global Bus Compressor Market, By Sales Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

7.2. Global Bus Compressor Market Size Analysis & Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2017-2031

7.2.1. OEMs

7.2.2. Aftermarket



8. Global Bus Compressor Market, by Region

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings

8.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections

8.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis

8.2. Global Bus Compressor Market Size Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East & Africa

8.2.5. Latin America



9. North America Bus Compressor Market



10. Europe Bus Compressor Market



11. Asia Pacific Bus Compressor Market



12. Middle East & Africa Bus Compressor Market



13. Latin America Bus Compressor Market



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2020

14.2. Pricing comparison among key players

14.3. Company Analysis for each player (Company Overview, Company Footprints, Production Locations, Product Portfolio, Competitors & Customers, Subsidiaries & Parent Organization, Recent Developments, Financial Analysis, Profitability, Revenue Share)



15. Company Profile/ Key Players

15.1.1. BorgWarner Inc.

15.1.1.1. Company Overview

15.1.1.2. Company Footprints

15.1.1.3. Production Locations

15.1.1.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.1.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.1.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.1.7. Recent Developments

15.1.1.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.1.9. Profitability

15.1.1.10. Revenue Share

15.1.2. Denso Corporation

15.1.2.1. Company Overview

15.1.2.2. Company Footprints

15.1.2.3. Production Locations

15.1.2.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.2.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.2.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.2.7. Recent Developments

15.1.2.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.2.9. Profitability

15.1.2.10. Revenue Share

15.1.3. Hanon Systems

15.1.3.1. Company Overview

15.1.3.2. Company Footprints

15.1.3.3. Production Locations

15.1.3.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.3.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.3.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.3.7. Recent Developments

15.1.3.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.3.9. Profitability

15.1.3.10. Revenue Share

15.1.4. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

15.1.4.1. Company Overview

15.1.4.2. Company Footprints

15.1.4.3. Production Locations

15.1.4.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.4.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.4.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.4.7. Recent Developments

15.1.4.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.4.9. Profitability

15.1.4.10. Revenue Share

15.1.5. Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co.

15.1.5.1. Company Overview

15.1.5.2. Company Footprints

15.1.5.3. Production Locations

15.1.5.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.5.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.5.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.5.7. Recent Developments

15.1.5.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.5.9. Profitability

15.1.5.10. Revenue Share

15.1.6. Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

15.1.6.1. Company Overview

15.1.6.2. Company Footprints

15.1.6.3. Production Locations

15.1.6.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.6.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.6.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.6.7. Recent Developments

15.1.6.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.6.9. Profitability

15.1.6.10. Revenue Share

15.1.7. MAHLE GmbH

15.1.7.1. Company Overview

15.1.7.2. Company Footprints

15.1.7.3. Production Locations

15.1.7.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.7.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.7.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.7.7. Recent Developments

15.1.7.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.7.9. Profitability

15.1.7.10. Revenue Share

15.1.8. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

15.1.8.1. Company Overview

15.1.8.2. Company Footprints

15.1.8.3. Production Locations

15.1.8.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.8.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.8.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.8.7. Recent Developments

15.1.8.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.8.9. Profitability

15.1.8.10. Revenue Share

15.1.9. Rheinmetall AG

15.1.9.1. Company Overview

15.1.9.2. Company Footprints

15.1.9.3. Production Locations

15.1.9.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.9.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.9.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.9.7. Recent Developments

15.1.9.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.9.9. Profitability

15.1.9.10. Revenue Share

15.1.10. SANDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION

15.1.10.1. Company Overview

15.1.10.2. Company Footprints

15.1.10.3. Production Locations

15.1.10.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.10.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.10.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.10.7. Recent Developments

15.1.10.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.10.9. Profitability

15.1.10.10. Revenue Share

15.1.11. Subros Limited.

15.1.11.1. Company Overview

15.1.11.2. Company Footprints

15.1.11.3. Production Locations

15.1.11.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.11.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.11.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.11.7. Recent Developments

15.1.11.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.11.9. Profitability

15.1.11.10. Revenue Share

15.1.12. T/CCI Manufacturing

15.1.12.1. Company Overview

15.1.12.2. Company Footprints

15.1.12.3. Production Locations

15.1.12.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.12.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.12.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.12.7. Recent Developments

15.1.12.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.12.9. Profitability

15.1.12.10. Revenue Share

15.1.13. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

15.1.13.1. Company Overview

15.1.13.2. Company Footprints

15.1.13.3. Production Locations

15.1.13.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.13.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.13.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.13.7. Recent Developments

15.1.13.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.13.9. Profitability

15.1.13.10. Revenue Share

15.1.14. Valeo SA

15.1.14.1. Company Overview

15.1.14.2. Company Footprints

15.1.14.3. Production Locations

15.1.14.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.14.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.14.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.14.7. Recent Developments

15.1.14.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.14.9. Profitability

15.1.14.10. Revenue Share

15.1.15. Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

15.1.15.1. Company Overview

15.1.15.2. Company Footprints

15.1.15.3. Production Locations

15.1.15.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.15.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.15.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.15.7. Recent Developments

15.1.15.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.15.9. Profitability

15.1.15.10. Revenue Share

15.1.16. Other Key Players

15.1.16.1. Company Overview

15.1.16.2. Company Footprints

15.1.16.3. Production Locations

15.1.16.4. Product Portfolio

15.1.16.5. Competitors & Customers

15.1.16.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization

15.1.16.7. Recent Developments

15.1.16.8. Financial Analysis

15.1.16.9. Profitability

15.1.16.10. Revenue Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6txowm

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



