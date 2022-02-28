U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Worldwide Bus Compressor Industry to 2031 - Featuring BorgWarner, Denso and Hanon Systems Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

The Global Bus Compressor Market

The Global Bus Compressor Market
The Global Bus Compressor Market

Dublin, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bus Compressor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher's recent report on the bus compressor market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the bus compressor market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2017 to 2019 covers historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.

This the publisher study on the bus compressor market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the bus compressor market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report on Bus Compressor Market

  • How much value will the bus compressor market generate by the end of the forecast period?

  • Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

  • What are the impact factors and their effects on the bus compressor market?

  • What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall bus compressor market?

  • What are the indicators expected to drive the bus compressor market?

  • What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

  • What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the bus compressor market to expand their geographic presence?

  • What are the major advancements witnessed in the bus compressor market?

  • How regulatory norms affected the bus compressor market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis - Bus Compressor Market

4. Global Bus Compressor Market, by Compressor Type
4.1. Market Snapshot
4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
4.2. Global Bus Compressor Market Size Analysis & Forecast, by Compressor Type, 2017-2031
4.2.1. Electric Compressor
4.2.2. Air Compressor
4.2.2.1. Rotary Screw Compressor
4.2.2.2. Reciprocating Air Compressor
4.2.2.3. Axial Compressor
4.2.2.4. Centrifugal Compressor
4.2.3. Mechanical Compressor
4.2.3.1. Swash Plate Compressor
4.2.3.2. Wobble Plate Compressor
4.2.3.3. Scroll Compressor
4.2.3.4. Others

5. Global Bus Compressor Market, By Bus Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
5.2. Global Bus Compressor Market Size Analysis & Forecast, by Bus Type, 2017-2031
5.2.1. Diesel Bus
5.2.2. Gasoline Bus - Petrol/CNG
5.2.3. Electric Bus
5.2.3.1. Hybrid Electric Bus
5.2.3.2. Full Electric Bus
5.2.4. Fuel Cell Bus

6. Global Bus Compressor Market, By Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
6.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
6.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
6.2. Global Bus Compressor Market Size Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
6.2.1. Air Conditioning (AC)
6.2.2. Air Brakes

7. Global Bus Compressor Market, By Sales Channel
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
7.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
7.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
7.2. Global Bus Compressor Market Size Analysis & Forecast, by Sales Channel, 2017-2031
7.2.1. OEMs
7.2.2. Aftermarket

8. Global Bus Compressor Market, by Region
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
8.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
8.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
8.2. Global Bus Compressor Market Size Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017-2031
8.2.1. North America
8.2.2. Europe
8.2.3. Asia Pacific
8.2.4. Middle East & Africa
8.2.5. Latin America

9. North America Bus Compressor Market

10. Europe Bus Compressor Market

11. Asia Pacific Bus Compressor Market

12. Middle East & Africa Bus Compressor Market

13. Latin America Bus Compressor Market

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2020
14.2. Pricing comparison among key players
14.3. Company Analysis for each player (Company Overview, Company Footprints, Production Locations, Product Portfolio, Competitors & Customers, Subsidiaries & Parent Organization, Recent Developments, Financial Analysis, Profitability, Revenue Share)

15. Company Profile/ Key Players
15.1.1. BorgWarner Inc.
15.1.1.1. Company Overview
15.1.1.2. Company Footprints
15.1.1.3. Production Locations
15.1.1.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.1.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.1.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.1.7. Recent Developments
15.1.1.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.1.9. Profitability
15.1.1.10. Revenue Share
15.1.2. Denso Corporation
15.1.2.1. Company Overview
15.1.2.2. Company Footprints
15.1.2.3. Production Locations
15.1.2.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.2.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.2.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.2.7. Recent Developments
15.1.2.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.2.9. Profitability
15.1.2.10. Revenue Share
15.1.3. Hanon Systems
15.1.3.1. Company Overview
15.1.3.2. Company Footprints
15.1.3.3. Production Locations
15.1.3.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.3.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.3.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.3.7. Recent Developments
15.1.3.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.3.9. Profitability
15.1.3.10. Revenue Share
15.1.4. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
15.1.4.1. Company Overview
15.1.4.2. Company Footprints
15.1.4.3. Production Locations
15.1.4.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.4.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.4.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.4.7. Recent Developments
15.1.4.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.4.9. Profitability
15.1.4.10. Revenue Share
15.1.5. Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co.
15.1.5.1. Company Overview
15.1.5.2. Company Footprints
15.1.5.3. Production Locations
15.1.5.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.5.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.5.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.5.7. Recent Developments
15.1.5.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.5.9. Profitability
15.1.5.10. Revenue Share
15.1.6. Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.
15.1.6.1. Company Overview
15.1.6.2. Company Footprints
15.1.6.3. Production Locations
15.1.6.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.6.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.6.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.6.7. Recent Developments
15.1.6.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.6.9. Profitability
15.1.6.10. Revenue Share
15.1.7. MAHLE GmbH
15.1.7.1. Company Overview
15.1.7.2. Company Footprints
15.1.7.3. Production Locations
15.1.7.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.7.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.7.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.7.7. Recent Developments
15.1.7.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.7.9. Profitability
15.1.7.10. Revenue Share
15.1.8. MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
15.1.8.1. Company Overview
15.1.8.2. Company Footprints
15.1.8.3. Production Locations
15.1.8.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.8.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.8.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.8.7. Recent Developments
15.1.8.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.8.9. Profitability
15.1.8.10. Revenue Share
15.1.9. Rheinmetall AG
15.1.9.1. Company Overview
15.1.9.2. Company Footprints
15.1.9.3. Production Locations
15.1.9.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.9.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.9.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.9.7. Recent Developments
15.1.9.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.9.9. Profitability
15.1.9.10. Revenue Share
15.1.10. SANDEN HOLDINGS CORPORATION
15.1.10.1. Company Overview
15.1.10.2. Company Footprints
15.1.10.3. Production Locations
15.1.10.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.10.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.10.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.10.7. Recent Developments
15.1.10.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.10.9. Profitability
15.1.10.10. Revenue Share
15.1.11. Subros Limited.
15.1.11.1. Company Overview
15.1.11.2. Company Footprints
15.1.11.3. Production Locations
15.1.11.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.11.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.11.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.11.7. Recent Developments
15.1.11.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.11.9. Profitability
15.1.11.10. Revenue Share
15.1.12. T/CCI Manufacturing
15.1.12.1. Company Overview
15.1.12.2. Company Footprints
15.1.12.3. Production Locations
15.1.12.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.12.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.12.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.12.7. Recent Developments
15.1.12.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.12.9. Profitability
15.1.12.10. Revenue Share
15.1.13. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
15.1.13.1. Company Overview
15.1.13.2. Company Footprints
15.1.13.3. Production Locations
15.1.13.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.13.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.13.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.13.7. Recent Developments
15.1.13.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.13.9. Profitability
15.1.13.10. Revenue Share
15.1.14. Valeo SA
15.1.14.1. Company Overview
15.1.14.2. Company Footprints
15.1.14.3. Production Locations
15.1.14.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.14.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.14.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.14.7. Recent Developments
15.1.14.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.14.9. Profitability
15.1.14.10. Revenue Share
15.1.15. Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA
15.1.15.1. Company Overview
15.1.15.2. Company Footprints
15.1.15.3. Production Locations
15.1.15.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.15.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.15.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.15.7. Recent Developments
15.1.15.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.15.9. Profitability
15.1.15.10. Revenue Share
15.1.16. Other Key Players
15.1.16.1. Company Overview
15.1.16.2. Company Footprints
15.1.16.3. Production Locations
15.1.16.4. Product Portfolio
15.1.16.5. Competitors & Customers
15.1.16.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
15.1.16.7. Recent Developments
15.1.16.8. Financial Analysis
15.1.16.9. Profitability
15.1.16.10. Revenue Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6txowm

Attachment

