Worldwide Bus Industry to 2027 - Featuring AB Volvo, Anhui Ankai Automobile and Ashok Leyland Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bus Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global bus market reached a value of US$ 43.84 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 68.79 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A bus is a large motor vehicle designed for facilitating the movement of people within a city or to remote locations along a fixed route and schedule. It is one of the widely used forms of public transport across the globe that reduces air pollution and requires less fuel to move passengers and minimal investments to launch new lines or routes. At present, there is a rise in the number of people travelling via bus on account of inflating fuel prices, increasing traffic congestion and roadway expansion costs, and changing consumer preferences.

Bus Market Trends

Due to rising environmental concerns, there is an increase in the number of people opting for public transport. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, buses help individuals in social inclusion and avail benefits of education, employment, and healthcare facilities. They are also used for advertising about different products and political and public information campaigns. In addition, as they are operated by professional drivers, buses have a lower accident rate than other automobiles.

This, coupled with the introduction of smart traffic lights (STL) management systems to reduce road congestion, is driving the market. Besides this, key players are focusing on strategic developments and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to expand their geographical presence. Furthermore, governments of numerous countries are encouraging the adoption of electric buses to reduce the emissions of greenhouse (GHGs) gases, which is positively influencing the market. Some of the other factors, such as concessionary travel bus passes, rising automation in the transportation industry, rapid urbanization, and the increasing use of big data to optimize routes, vehicle dispatch, and schedules, are facilitating the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AB Volvo, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd., Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group), BYD Company Ltd., IVECO S.p.A, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, NFI Group, Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.), Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Limited, Traton Group (Volkswagen AG), Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global bus market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bus market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the seat capacity?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global bus market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Bus Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Single Deck
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Double Deck
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Fuel Type
7.1 Diesel
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric and Hybrid
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Seat Capacity
8.1 15-30 Seats
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 31-50 Seats
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 More than 50 Seats
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Transit Bus
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Intercity/Coaches
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AB Volvo
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.3 Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 BYD Company Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 IVECO S.p.A
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Mercedes-Benz Group AG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 NFI Group
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Tata Motors Limited
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Traton Group (Volkswagen AG)
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.13 Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sil0rb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-bus-industry-to-2027---featuring-ab-volvo-anhui-ankai-automobile-and-ashok-leyland-among-others-301541646.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

