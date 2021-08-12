U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,411.00
    +39.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,021.00
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.40
    +2.70 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    -0.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.60
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.07
    -0.72 (-4.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4420
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,154.97
    -880.23 (-1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.64
    -5.19 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,210.86
    -9.28 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Worldwide Business Jet Industry to 2026 - Featuring Airbus, Bombardier and Embraer Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Jet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global business jet market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A business jet refers to an aircraft that is specifically designed for private air travel for a small group of passengers. Some of the common types of business jets include single-pilot airplanes, propeller-driven jets, turbine aircraft and piston jets. These jets are primarily used by individuals as well as private and government organizations for leisure travel, business tours, short-haul flights and VVIP transport. They can also be customized for other applications, such as evacuation during emergencies, express parcel deliveries and transporting goods for the armed forces.

Business Jet Market

Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing preference for long-range jets for travel and tourism activities is also providing a boost to the market growth. Business jets minimize travel time, offer the facility of on-demand flight scheduling and provide ample privacy to the passengers to conduct their business while flying. Various advancements, including the integration of innovative connectivity solutions, avionics, interiors and more efficient engines in the jets, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are replacing mechanical flight systems with lightweight virtual windows, video calling systems and inflight entertainment systems that aid in enhancing the comfort and overall travel experience for the passengers. In line with this, the introduction of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft that has superior urban air mobility is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the development of vertiports and the introduction of consumer-centric business models and membership programs, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global business jet market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Type:

  • Light

  • Medium

  • Large

Breakup by Business Model:

  • On-Demand Service

  • Air Taxis

  • Branded Charters

  • Jet-Card Programs

  • Ownership

  • Fractional Ownership

  • Full Ownership

Breakup by Range:

  • < 3,000 NM

  • 3,000 - 5,000 NM

  • > 5000 NM

Breakup by Point of Sale:

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Airbus, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation, Embraer S.A., Gulfstream Aerospace, Honda Aircraft Company, Pilatus Aircraft, Piper Aircraft, Saab AB, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global business jet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global business jet market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the point of sale?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global business jet market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Business Jet Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Light
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Medium
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Large
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Business Model
7.1 On-Demand Service
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Air Taxis
7.1.2.2 Branded Charters
7.1.2.3 Jet-Card Programs
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Ownership
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Fractional Ownership
7.2.2.2 Full Ownership
7.2.3 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Range
8.1 < 3,000 NM
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 3,000 - 5,000 NM
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 > 5000 NM
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Point of Sale
9.1 OEM
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aftermarket
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Airbus
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Bombardier Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Dassault Aviation
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Embraer S.A.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Gulfstream Aerospace
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Honda Aircraft Company
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Pilatus Aircraft
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Piper Aircraft
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Saab AB
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Textron Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 The Boeing Company
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8i24y9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Palantir beats second-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

    Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries with its two software platforms by enabling customers to integrate their own data with the platforms and helps them get an analytical view of their operations. The company, known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has also partnered with companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto for data offerings.

  • Palantir shares jump 4.8% premarket as revenue tops estimates

    Palantir Technologies Inc. shares jumped 4.8% premarket Thursday, after the data analysis company posted stronger-than-expected revenue for the second quarter and reiterated long-term guidance. The Denver, Colo.-based company posted a net loss of $138.6 million, or 7 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $110.5 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 4 cents, matching the FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $375.6 million from $252.9

  • Baidu Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The Chinese tech titan forecast third-quarter revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.2 billion. The consensus was looking for $5.14 billion.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Trulieve Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Expansion into New Markets

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Will Moderna Buy Editas Medicine to Jump Into Gene Editing?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has a problem. And it's a really good problem to have. The company has a growing cash stockpile on its hands and needs to find something to do with its money. This is an easy problem to solve, of course.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Earnings Meet Views, Revenue Tops Estimates

    Palantir rose after its Q2 adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

    One company on the leading edge of innovation in the healthcare space that's been more than cut in half is telehealth services giant Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Wall Street also hasn't been thrilled with Teladoc's wider-than-anticipated losses following its acquisition of applied health-signals company Livongo Health. While there's no doubt we could witness some operating turbulence in 2021, Teladoc's platform is the unquestioned wave of the future in personalized care.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Portrait of a 29-year-old billionaire: Can Sam Bankman-Fried make his risky crypto business work?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, now 29, is a billionaire 16 times over, according to a recent Forbes estimate. But can he make FTX, his risky crypto business, work?

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Robust Upside Ahead

    Let’s talk about stock returns, it’s a favorite topic for investors. After all, returns make investing worth the effort. Finding them, however, isn’t always easy. It’s tempting to buy into the big-name mega-companies, the Apples and Amazons with trillion-dollar valuation, high share prices, and solid earnings – but that’s not necessarily where the best returns are going to be found. Logically, the best returns in the market will be found in fundamentally sound, low-cost stocks – especially if th

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]