Worldwide Business Jet Industry to 2026 - Featuring Airbus, Bombardier and Embraer Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Jet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global business jet market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. A business jet refers to an aircraft that is specifically designed for private air travel for a small group of passengers. Some of the common types of business jets include single-pilot airplanes, propeller-driven jets, turbine aircraft and piston jets. These jets are primarily used by individuals as well as private and government organizations for leisure travel, business tours, short-haul flights and VVIP transport. They can also be customized for other applications, such as evacuation during emergencies, express parcel deliveries and transporting goods for the armed forces.



Business Jet Market



Significant growth in the aviation industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing preference for long-range jets for travel and tourism activities is also providing a boost to the market growth. Business jets minimize travel time, offer the facility of on-demand flight scheduling and provide ample privacy to the passengers to conduct their business while flying. Various advancements, including the integration of innovative connectivity solutions, avionics, interiors and more efficient engines in the jets, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are replacing mechanical flight systems with lightweight virtual windows, video calling systems and inflight entertainment systems that aid in enhancing the comfort and overall travel experience for the passengers. In line with this, the introduction of Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft that has superior urban air mobility is creating a positive impact on the market growth. Other factors, including the development of vertiports and the introduction of consumer-centric business models and membership programs, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global business jet market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.



Breakup by Type:

Story continues

Light

Medium

Large

Breakup by Business Model:

On-Demand Service

Air Taxis

Branded Charters

Jet-Card Programs

Ownership

Fractional Ownership

Full Ownership

Breakup by Range:

< 3,000 NM

3,000 - 5,000 NM

> 5000 NM

Breakup by Point of Sale:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Airbus, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation, Embraer S.A., Gulfstream Aerospace, Honda Aircraft Company, Pilatus Aircraft, Piper Aircraft, Saab AB, Textron Inc., The Boeing Company, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global business jet market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global business jet market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the point of sale?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global business jet market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Business Jet Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Light

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Medium

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Large

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Business Model

7.1 On-Demand Service

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Air Taxis

7.1.2.2 Branded Charters

7.1.2.3 Jet-Card Programs

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Ownership

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Fractional Ownership

7.2.2.2 Full Ownership

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Range

8.1 < 3,000 NM

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 3,000 - 5,000 NM

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 > 5000 NM

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Point of Sale

9.1 OEM

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Aftermarket

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Airbus

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Bombardier Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Dassault Aviation

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Embraer S.A.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Gulfstream Aerospace

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Honda Aircraft Company

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Pilatus Aircraft

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Piper Aircraft

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Saab AB

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Textron Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 The Boeing Company

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8i24y9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



