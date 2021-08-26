Worldwide Cab Services Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cab Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the cab services market and it is poised to grow by $224.05 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report on the cab services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of cashless transactions in e-hailing and integration with digital wallets and the high-quality user interface of e-hailing apps.

The cab services market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the shift to internet platform-based disintermediation model and ease of operations, as one of the prime reasons driving the cab services market growth during the next few years.

The report on cab services market covers the following areas:

Cab services market sizing

Cab services market forecast

Cab services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cab services market vendors that include ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BiTaksi Mobil Teknoloji AS, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Grab Holdings Inc., GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd., Lyft Inc., Maxi Mobility Spain SL, and Uber Technologies Inc. Also, the cab services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

