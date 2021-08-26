Worldwide Cab Services Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cab Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the cab services market and it is poised to grow by $224.05 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report on the cab services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of cashless transactions in e-hailing and integration with digital wallets and the high-quality user interface of e-hailing apps.
The cab services market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the shift to internet platform-based disintermediation model and ease of operations, as one of the prime reasons driving the cab services market growth during the next few years.
The report on cab services market covers the following areas:
Cab services market sizing
Cab services market forecast
Cab services market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cab services market vendors that include ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BiTaksi Mobil Teknoloji AS, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Grab Holdings Inc., GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd., Lyft Inc., Maxi Mobility Spain SL, and Uber Technologies Inc. Also, the cab services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Recovery phase
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type
E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Car rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Radio cabs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Type
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers a€" Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Competitive scenario
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Industry risks
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ANI Technologies Private Ltd.
Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.
BiTaksi Mobil Teknoloji AS
BMW Group
Daimler AG
Grab Holdings Inc.
GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd.
Lyft Inc.
Maxi Mobility Spain SL
Uber Technologies Inc.
10. Appendix
