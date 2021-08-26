U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,371.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,334.00
    -30.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.00
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.54
    -0.82 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.30
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    +0.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1650
    +0.1820 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,068.63
    -325.46 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.64
    -29.90 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.33
    -26.79 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Worldwide Cab Services Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cab Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the cab services market and it is poised to grow by $224.05 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period. The report on the cab services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of cashless transactions in e-hailing and integration with digital wallets and the high-quality user interface of e-hailing apps.

The cab services market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the shift to internet platform-based disintermediation model and ease of operations, as one of the prime reasons driving the cab services market growth during the next few years.

The report on cab services market covers the following areas:

  • Cab services market sizing

  • Cab services market forecast

  • Cab services market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cab services market vendors that include ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., BiTaksi Mobil Teknoloji AS, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Grab Holdings Inc., GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd., Lyft Inc., Maxi Mobility Spain SL, and Uber Technologies Inc. Also, the cab services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Recovery phase

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • E-hailing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Car rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Radio cabs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers a€" Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ANI Technologies Private Ltd.

  • Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd.

  • BiTaksi Mobil Teknoloji AS

  • BMW Group

  • Daimler AG

  • Grab Holdings Inc.

  • GT Gettaxi (UK) Ltd.

  • Lyft Inc.

  • Maxi Mobility Spain SL

  • Uber Technologies Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjrtc3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil rally ends amid COVID-19 concerns, returning supply

    U.S. oil was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $67.92 a barrel, after gaining 1.2% in the previous session. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that American crude inventories fell last week for a third consecutive week and overall fuel demand increased to the most since March 2020, boosting prices around 10% through Wednesday. "For now, U.S. consumers appear to be shrugging off the spread of the Delta variant ... However, it seems likely that we are near the peak in U.S. demand, which will act as a lid on oil prices," Capital Economics said in a note.

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • The 5 Biggest Chinese Software Companies

    Read about the five largest and most influential software companies in China, including a new up and coming superstar.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Bitcoin Miners Hold Onto Rigs, Betting the Bull Run Will Continue

    Supply has dried up despite a glut of available bitcoin mining rigs since China’s crackdown in May.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Lam Research Is 'Terrific,' Says Cramer, but the Charts Are Tricky

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" on Monday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about Lam Research . "I think Lam is terrific," Cramer responded. In this daily bar chart of LRCX, below, we can see that prices declined this month to test the rising 40-week moving average line.

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • Pure Storage Stock Rallies as Earnings Top Estimates

    Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo told Barron's that new products contributed to earnings, and 35% of revenue was from Pure's expanding subscription business.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Delta Air Lines to charge $200 monthly to unvaccinated workers

    Julie Hyman breaks down Delta Air Lines' new policy requiring non-vaccinated employees to pay a surcharge of $200 a month.

  • Cryptocurrency Market Will More Than Triple by 2030: Study

    The report by Allied Market Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy JD.com, and 1 Reason to Sell

    JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) share prices rose 3% on Aug. 23 after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted second-quarter numbers that surpassed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. Let's examine three compelling reasons to buy JD stock -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to decide.

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • ‘I am in favor of companies adopting these strong policies about covid vaccination & mandating it’: Doctor

    Dr. Asha Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • FedEx And UPS Who? Sendle Muscling Its Way Into E-Commerce Shipping Space

    On Nov. 5, 2014, a new company announced its arrival in Australia, promising to take on the monopoly of package delivery that was the Australia Post. Sendle's founders saw e-commerce's potential and realized the volume would create inefficiencies and add cost. "Sendle estimates between 30-40 million parcels are sent between Australians each year, and collectively we are wasting millions of hours traveling to and queuing up at the local post office," the press release on that day stated. James Ch