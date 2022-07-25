U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.00
    +9.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,936.00
    +61.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,463.75
    +40.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.70
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.57
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.90
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0224
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +1.11 (+4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3960
    +0.3460 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,052.01
    -607.14 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.74
    -16.51 (-3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.86
    +1.49 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Worldwide Cable Duct Industry to 2027 - Investments in Real Estate & Infrastructure Development Activities Will Positively Influence Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cable Duct Market

Global Cable Duct Market
Global Cable Duct Market

Dublin, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cable Duct Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cable Ducts are made up with uniquely compounded high impact rigid polyvinyl chloride. The cable ducts don't peel or crack. It resists salt, oil, solution, and fungus. This is non-flammable confirming to UL 94 V0 standards, non-brittle and warp-proof. The product has huge dielectric strength and endures temperature up to 60 degrees Celsius.

Market Drivers

The rise in the construction industry demand for the large & secure wiring systems in the housing societies, commercial applications, and industries expected to boost the global cable duct market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing investments in real estate & infrastructure development activities will positively influence the global cable duct market growth during this forecast period. The significance of urbanization, the growing demand from IT industry will significantly drive the global cable duct market growth. Moreover, the rise of large organizations will create opportunities for the development of the cable duct market in near future.

Market Restraints

Unstable raw material prices and complications in installation are major restraints which expected to hamper the global cable duct market growth during this forecast timeline.

Market Segmentation

The Global Cable Duct Market is segmented into product type such as Flexible Cable Duct, and Rigid Cable Duct, by material such as Concrete cable Duct, Plastic Cable Duct, and Metal Cable Duct. Further, market is segmented into end user such as IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utility, Construction, Manufacturing, and Others.

Also, the Global Cable Duct Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand SA, Atkore International Inc., Aliaxis Group, Mitsubishi International Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Anamet Electrical Inc., Barton Engineers Ltd., Wheatland Tube Co., etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Cable Duct Market?

  • What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?

  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

  • What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

  • What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Cable Duct Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Cable Duct Market, By Product Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type
5.2 Global Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
5.3 Global Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type
5.3.1 Flexible Cable Duct
5.3.2 Rigid Cable Duct

6 Global Cable Duct Market, By Material
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material
6.2 Global Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Material
6.3 Global Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
6.3.1 Concrete cable Duct
6.3.2 Plastic Cable Duct
6.3.3 Metal Cable Duct

7 Global Cable Duct Market, By End User
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
7.2 Global Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By End User
7.3 Global Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
7.3.1 IT & Telecommunication
7.3.2 Energy & Utility
7.3.3 Construction
7.3.4 Manufacturing
7.3.5 Others

8 Global Cable Duct Market, By Region
8.1 Global Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.2 Global Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Global Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Cable Duct Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
9.3 North America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
9.4 North America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
9.5 North America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

10 Europe Cable Duct Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
10.3 Europe Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
10.4 Europe Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
10.5 Europe Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.5.4 Rest of Europe

11 Asia Pacific Cable Duct Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
11.3 Asia Pacific Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
11.4 Asia Pacific Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
11.5 Asia Pacific Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

12 Latin America Cable Duct Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
12.3 Latin America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
12.4 Latin America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
12.5 Latin America Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, Country

13 Middle East Cable Duct Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Cable Duct Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
13.3 Middle East Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Material
13.4 Middle East Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By End User
13.5 Middle East Cable Duct Market Size and Forecast, By Country

14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies

15 Company Profiles
15.1 ABB Ltd
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2. Schneider Electric SE
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3. Legrand SA
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Atkore International Inc
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 Aliaxis Group
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 Mitsubishi International Corporation
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 Eaton Corporation PLC
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 Anamet Electrical Inc
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
15.9 Barton Engineers Ltd.
15.9.1 Overview
15.9.2 Offerings
15.9.3 Key Financials
15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.9.5 Key Market Developments
15.9.6 Key Strategies
15.10 Wheatland Tube Co
15.10.1 Overview
15.10.2 Offerings
15.10.3 Key Financials
15.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.10.5 Key Market Developments
15.10.6 Key Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fkx0k

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Denies Report He Had Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Ta

  • US$50 billion Russian-Chinese joint venture to build passenger jet at risk as cracks appear in partnership

    The future of the largest aviation joint venture between China and Russia is looking bleak because of intensifying disagreements between the two over how they share the profits and the possible involvement of Western companies. The Russians are unhappy because China wants to invite Western companies to take part in the US$50 billion project to develop a new passenger jet, known as the CR-929, according to two independent sources. "One of the key reasons is that Beijing hopes the CR-929 passenger

  • Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Facebook Enter the Scene

    Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Meta publish their quarterly results, which should give an idea of the health of the economy.

  • Elon Musk Has a Very Important Appointment on October 3

    Autumn promises to be busy for Elon Musk. The visionary boss of Tesla will be active on all fronts with huge stakes each time. From the end of September, Musk will be doing everything not to disappoint fans of the electric vehicle manufacturer during the second edition of Tesla AI (Artificial Intelligence) day.

  • Porsche IPO, Tesla Chase, Software Fix: What Awaits VW’s New CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- As much of Volkswagen AG takes a summer break the next few weeks, Oliver Blume, the carmaker’s designated chief executive officer, will be staring down an extensive to-do list.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong

  • Why the U.S. thinks plan to force cap on Russian oil prices could actually work

    The US still remains ‘a ways away’ from reaching an international agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports, with limited enthusiasm from the world’s largest energy buyers India and China, so far, a Senior Biden energy advisor said. But Amos Hochstein, Special Coordinator for International Energy Affairs for President Biden, said he remains optimistic that Russia would ultimately continue its output despite a price limit, in large part because ‘their economy has nothing else.’

  • Oil Drops as Concerns Over Slowdown Offset Tight Crude Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined at the start of the week as concerns about an economic slowdown overshadowed signs of a tight physical crude market.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationWest Texas Intermediat

  • The U.S. wants to spend $52 billion to become a chips powerhouse. Experts say that hundreds of billions—and decades—is needed to crack its reliance on Asia

    Congress may soon vote on the CHIPS Act to fund more semiconductor plants in the U.S. Critics say the bill might not be able to achieve its goals.

  • T-Mobile will pay $350 million to settle lawsuits over massive data breach

    The data breach compromised the personal details of nearly 77 million customers.

  • About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting contract offer

    Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker.

  • Voyager: ‘No Customer Will Be Made Whole’ Under FTX Proposal

    FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said his firm's offer would give Voyager customers back 100% of the remaining assets, while Voyager’s lawyers argue that it only benefits FTX.

  • China May Use Tiered-Data Strategy to Prevent US Delistings: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationChina is looking at ways to sort its US-listed companies according to sensitivity of data they hold as it strategizes keeping the firms in compliance w

  • Fortunes Start Turning for Asia’s Oil Refiners After Boom Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiners in Asia are starting to mull a reduction in operating rates after running flat out following the blowout in processing margins triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of companies controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy, a supporter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, slumped after one of his units received a default notice from a consortium of banks. Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Say

  • Wheat Prices Jump After Russian Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat prices jumped after Russia attacked the sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles at the weekend, just hours after signing a deal to unblock grain exports from Ukraine, a move that was hailed as a vital step toward alleviating the global food crisis.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis

  • Tesla Is Set for Settlement Talks Over Musk Tweets About Taking Company Private

    The court-ordered settlement talks in a shareholder lawsuit over CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets will take place in October, the same month as two other trials involving Twitter and Tesla.

  • Former Huawei smartphone sub-brand Honor said to withdraw team from India amid geopolitical tensions

    Chinese smartphone brand Honor, formerly under Huawei Technologies Co, has pulled its team out of India, chief executive Zhao Ming said, as New Delhi continues to tighten its scrutiny of Chinese companies. Honor formed the team a few years ago, but chose to leave for "obvious reasons", Zhao was quoted as saying during the company's smartphone launch event on Thursday, in a report by state-run newspaper Securities Times. The Shenzhen-based company's Indian business will remain in operation, manag

  • Russia’s Natural-Gas Game Comes With Economic Risks

    High energy prices have swollen Russia’s coffers for now, but any loss of European gas revenues in the years to come will be hard to replace.

  • China Bets Big on Basic Chips in Self-Sufficiency Push

    Its chip makers are boosting production of mature semiconductors now in high demand, a move that could give them more influence in the global industry.

  • Russian Gas Supply Uncertainty Sends Asian Fuel Prices Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian natural gas prices are rallying on fears that Russia will slash supply again and worsen a global fuel shortage.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With Huge LoansSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong Action to Curb InflationThe North Asia liquefied natural g