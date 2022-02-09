U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

Worldwide Cable Glands Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amphenol, Cortem SPA and Eaton Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Glands Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cable glands market reached a value of US$ 1645.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2400.43 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.28% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Cable glands, also known as cable connectors, refer to devices designed to seal and secure the ends of cables to a piece of electrical equipment. Depending on the application, they are manufactured using metallic and non-metallic materials, such as brass, aluminium, plastic, nylon, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and steel. They provide insulation, earthing, bonding, and strain relief while protecting sensitive electrical wiring against contamination, dust, corrosion, moisture, and flammable gas. Nowadays, manufacturers are offering cable glands in various materials, types, and pressure ranges

Cable glands are crucial components of cable management systems that are extensively utilized in numerous industrial and hazardous environments. As a result, the significant growth in the demand for cable management systems and advancements in the telecom industry are the primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the growing need for secure cable connections due to the increasing construction and renovation activities of public and private installations is augmenting the demand for cable glands. Besides this, the emerging military applications of cable glands in the manufacturing of aerospace equipment, aircraft, and space vehicles are other major growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, cable glands find extensive applications in the automotive sector. In addition, the rising production of automobiles and the increasing sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are creating a favorable market outlook. Some of the other factors, including the widespread adoption of solar systems, rapid deployment of smart grids, expansion of physical infrastructure, and rising oil and gas exploration activities, are also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for energy and infrastructure on account of the growing population and heavy investments in the commercial and residential sectors are driving the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Amphenol Corporation, CMP Products Limited (British Engines Group), Cortem SPA, Eaton Corporation PLC, Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E, Emerson Electric Co., Hubbell Incorporated, Hummel AG, R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft, Sealcon LLC and Warom Technology Incorporated Company

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global cable glands market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cable glands market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the cable type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global cable glands market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cable Glands Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Cable Type
6.1 Armored
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Unarmored
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Industrial
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hazardous
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Brass
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Stainless Steel
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Plastic and Nylon
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Oil and Gas
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Mining
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Aerospace and Defense
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Manufacturing and Processing
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Chemical
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 ABB Ltd
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Amphenol Corporation
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 CMP Products Limited (British Engines Group)
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Cortem SPA
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Eaton Corporation PLC
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 Emerson Electric Co.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Hubbell Incorporated
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Hummel AG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 R. Stahl Aktiengesellschaft
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.11 Sealcon LLC
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Warom Technology Incorporated Company
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/alj697

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cable-glands-industry-to-2027---featuring-amphenol-cortem-spa-and-eaton-among-others-301478654.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

