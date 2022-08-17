U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,274.04
    -31.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,980.32
    -171.69 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,938.12
    -164.43 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.31
    -33.22 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.77
    +1.24 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.60
    -11.10 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    -0.33 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0180
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2051
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0910
    +0.8760 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,387.15
    -556.69 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.13
    -15.68 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,222.77
    +353.86 (+1.23%)
     

Worldwide Cables Industry to 2030 - Surging Demand for Higher Bandwidth Networks is Driving Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cables Market by Installation Type, Voltage Type, End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A cable is used for transmission & distribution of electrical energy as well as to transfer data and to provide high end connectivity among the end points. The rise in government initiatives to improve connectivity within the country and surge in demand for higher bandwidth network by different industries drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in investment in defense & submarine cables by various organizations fuels the growth of the market.

The scope of the report discusses potential opportunities for the market players to enter the global cables market. This report provides in-depth analysis of the market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and key areas of investment. The report includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder in the value chain. The report features strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market.

The cables market is segmented into installation type, voltage type, end user, and region. By installation type, the market is divided into overhead, underground, and submarine. By voltage type, it is classified into high, medium, and low. By end user, it is categorized into industrial, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, energy & power, IT& telecommunication, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Prysmian Cables Systems, Nexans, ABB, Furukawa, General Cable, Axon Cable S.A.S., Polycab, KEI Industries, Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems, Inc and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, regional expansion, and collaboration to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cables market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing cables market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the cables market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cables market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: CABLES MARKET, BY INSTALLATION TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Overhead
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Underground
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Submarine
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CABLES MARKET, BY VOLTAGE TYPE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 High
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Medium
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Low
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CABLES MARKET, BY END USE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Industrial
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Aerospace and Defense
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Oil and Gas
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Energy and Power
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
6.6 IT and Telecommunication
6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3 Market analysis by country
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.7.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: CABLES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Huawei Technologies
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Prysmian Cables Systems
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Nexans
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 ABB
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Furukawa
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 General Cable
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Axon Cable
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Polycab
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 KEI Industries
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/81p1uy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cables-industry-to-2030---surging-demand-for-higher-bandwidth-networks-is-driving-growth-301607806.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    The Nasdaq Composite had given up about 1.3% as of this writing. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) also traded more than 6% lower, while shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) were down 6.6%. Investors are also trying to determine what kind of recession may be coming in the U.S. later this year or in 2023.

  • Cisco Stock Jumps As 2023 Revenue Outlook Beats Estimates

    Cisco Systems' 2023 revenue outlook came in ahead of expectations while fiscal fourth-quarter for 2022 topped views. CSCO stock surged.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • Analyst Forecasts For Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Are Surging Higher

    Shareholders in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APDN ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just...

  • Markets struggle as investors digest Fed minutes, retail stocks mixed amid earnings

    Anchor Seana Smith examines how markets are reacting to the recent Fed meeting meetings, while checking out how major retail stocks are fairing and looking at the intraday sector action.

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • “Pretty Good Outlook”: 10 Stocks to Buy Now Before the Bull Market Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now before the bull market begins. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Stocks to Buy Now Before the Bull Market Begins. JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, told Bloomberg on August 12 that stocks could recover and […]

  • IBM (IBM) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    IBM (IBM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • 10 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede

    In this article, we discuss 10 copper stocks to buy now as recession fears recede. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Copper Stocks to Buy Now as Recession Fears Recede. Copper prices reached their highest level in more than five weeks on August 10, after data reflected U.S. inflation […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as trading volume explodes

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report on Bed Bath & Beyond stock skyrocketing and GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen buying more than 1.6 million Bed Bath & Beyond shares.

  • Warren Buffett's 6 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    These top-notch Buffett-owned income stocks are doling out between 3.6% and 5.3% annually to their shareholders.

  • CANOPY GROWTH TO HOLD VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL & SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or "the Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), announced today that the Company will hold its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting in a virtual format. The meeting will begin at 1:00 PM ET on September 15, 2022 and will be conducted by live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WEED2022.

  • Is Meta Platforms (META) a Good Investment Choice?

    Rowan Street Capital, an investment management company, released its first-half 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the first half, the fund is 57% down. The second quarter contributed the majority of the fund’s decline, which was -41%. However, at the end of July 20, the […]

  • Investors Heavily Search Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Valero Energy (VLO) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

    The investor, who successfully bet against the U.S. mortgage market before the 2008 financial crisis, has just made a huge gamble.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with over 4% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks with Over 4% Yield. During the current market situation, of all the asset classes, dividend stocks seem to perform well this […]

  • Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 17th

    PERI, SQM, and XOM made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on August 17, 2022.

  • Warren Buffett’s 10 Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 10 favorite dividend stocks for the rest of 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Warren Buffett’s 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In one of his interviews with Business Insider, Buffett mentioned that one of […]

  • 10 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 10 best airline stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion on the airline industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Airline Stocks To Buy Now. According to The International Air Transport Association (IATA), demand for air travel continued its robust upward momentum […]