Worldwide Calcite Industry to 2026 - High Adoption in Oil and Gas Sector Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Calcite Market Research Report by Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Calcite Market size was estimated at USD 9,369.21 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 9,921.67 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.23% to reach USD 13,468.15 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Calcite to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the Calcite Market was studied across Ground Calcium Carbonate and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate.

  • Based on Application, the Calcite Market was studied across Adhesives & Sealants, Construction, Paints & Coatings, Paper, and Plastics.

  • Based on Region, the Calcite Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Calcite Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Calcite Market, including Carmeuse, Columbia River Carbonates, Esen Mikronize Maden, Golden Lime Public Company Limited, Gulshan Polyols LTD., Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys S.A., Jay Minerals, Krishna Minerals, Longcliffe Quarries LTD., Maruo Calcium Co., LTD., Minerals Technologies Inc., Mississippi Lime Company, Nitto Funka Kogyo K.K., Nordkalk Corporation, Northern Minerals Co. LLC, Okutama Kogyo Co., LTD., Omya AG, Shandong Citic Calcium Industry Co., LTD, Sibelco, Silver Microns Pvt. LTD., United Mining Investments Co., US Aggregates, Wolkem India LTD., and Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., LTD..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Calcite Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Calcite Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Calcite Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Calcite Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Calcite Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Calcite Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Calcite Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising demand for paper from packaging applications and hygiene-related products
5.1.1.2. Growing demand from the building and construction industry
5.1.1.3. Increasing demand and production of adhesives, plastics, sealants, and polymers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High prices of raw material
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. High adoption in oil and gas sector
5.1.3.2. Increasing use in agriculture lime and animal feed
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Decline in the production of paper due to increase in digitization
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Calcite Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Ground Calcium Carbonate
6.3. Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

7. Calcite Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Adhesives & Sealants
7.3. Construction
7.4. Paints & Coatings
7.5. Paper
7.6. Plastics

8. Americas Calcite Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Calcite Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Calcite Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Carmeuse
12.2. Columbia River Carbonates
12.3. Esen Mikronize Maden
12.4. Golden Lime Public Company Limited
12.5. Gulshan Polyols LTD.
12.6. Huber Engineered Materials
12.7. Imerys S.A.
12.8. Jay Minerals
12.9. Krishna Minerals
12.10. Longcliffe Quarries LTD.
12.11. Maruo Calcium Co., LTD.
12.12. Minerals Technologies Inc.
12.13. Mississippi Lime Company
12.14. Nitto Funka Kogyo K.K.
12.15. Nordkalk Corporation
12.16. Northern Minerals Co. LLC
12.17. Okutama Kogyo Co., LTD.
12.18. Omya AG
12.19. Shandong Citic Calcium Industry Co., LTD
12.20. Sibelco
12.21. Silver Microns Pvt. LTD.
12.22. United Mining Investments Co.
12.23. US Aggregates
12.24. Wolkem India LTD.
12.25. Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., LTD.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4y2qev

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-calcite-industry-to-2026---high-adoption-in-oil-and-gas-sector-presents-opportunities-301372352.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

