Worldwide Calcium Carbide Industry to 2029 - Evolving Calcium Carbide Trends and Rise in Discretionary Income are Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Carbide Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calcium carbide market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5 %. Calcium carbide, also known as calcium acetylide, is a chemical compound with the chemical formula of CaC2. Its main use industrially is in the production of acetylene and calcium cyanamide. The demand for calcium carbide has significant growth due to its mechanical properties, they are used across thermal mechanical and electrical sectors. The application of acetylene gas drives in preparation of organic chemicals the market. The key application segment includes chemicals, metallurgy applications, environmental engineering and synthesis of solvent. The chemical industry and steel industry have dominated the market.

The Acetylene Gas Drives the Market

Acetylene gas is used in the preparation of organic chemicals. Organic products have high demand in the market as they are claimed to be eco-friendly. The gas is also used for cutting, wielding, cleaning of metal surface by low flame heating and heat treating. The PVC and PVDF are produced from acetylene derivatives as methane and ethylene. The rise in demand for plastics and chemicals is expected to drive the market. There are wide applications in various sectors such as steel sector, construction material, agro chemicals to ensure growth of market.

Asia Pacific Dominates the Market

The Asia Pacific drives the market as there is rise in demand for chemicals and steel. The Asia pacific holds of about 35 % of global calcium carbide market. The North America and Europe are next largest markets. Asia Pacific plays a vital role in export of raw materials across various regions. China has major coal mines accounting for increased demand also factors such as change in lifestyle, emerging e-commerce platforms, and increase in income levels play a vital role in growth of the market demand. The PVC is widely used in various sectors majorly in North America therefore, adding to the market revenues.

The Pandemic Had Negative Impact on the Market

The pandemic had negative impact on various industries in production and supply chain of the market. The parent industries such as chemical industry, steel industry had negative impact. The sales of calcium carbide market is expected to boost, post pandemic the as the supply chain and manufacturing process resumes.

Key players

The key players in this market include Carbide Industries LLC, APH - Regency Power Group, MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd, KC Group, DCM Shriram Ltd, AlzChem, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co, Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co., Ltd, Ningxia Jinhaoyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd, Denka Limited Company. The strategies used by these companies include sustaining business through portfolio management, designing cost effective production process and market reach, and effective CSR initiatives.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

  • What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

  • What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the Calcium Carbide market?

  • What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

  • What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

  • How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segment?

  • Who are the key players in the Calcium Carbide market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

  • What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Global Calcium Carbide Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
3.2 Key Trends Analysis
3.2.1 The acetylene gas drives the market
3.2.2 The pandemic had negative impact on the market
3.2.3 North America booms in regional aspects
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Drivers
3.3.1.1 Evolving Calcium Carbide Trend and Rise in Discretionary Income
3.3.1.2 Superiors Advantages of Using Calcium Carbide
3.3.1.3 Increasing use of Customized material as a Promotional Tool
3.3.2 Market Challenges
3.3.2.1 Limitations of Technique over other Methods
3.3.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.4 See-Saw Analysis
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.6 Competitive Landscape
3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Calcium Carbide Vendors
3.6.2 Strategies Adopted by Calcium Carbide Vendors

Chapter 4 Calcium Carbide Market, By Manufacturing
4.1 Overview
4.2. Standard Process, Calcium Carbide Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
4.3. Electric Arc Furnace, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5 Calcium Carbide Market, By Process
5.1 Overview
5.2 Metallurgical Applications, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
5.3 Chemical Applications, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
5.4 Environmental Engineering, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
5.5 Synthesis of Solvents, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6 Calcium Carbide Market, By Application area
6.1 Overview
6.2. Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Agriculture, Cosmetics, Chemical, Energy and Power, Metallurgy, Others.
6.3. Pharmaceuticals, Calcium Carbide Market Value, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
6.4. Food & Beverages, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
6.5. Agriculture, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
6.6. Cosmetics, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
6.7. Chemical, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
6.8. Energy and Power, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
6.9. Metallurgy, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)
6.10. Others, Calcium Carbide Market, value 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7 North America Calcium Carbide Market Analysis
7.1 Overview,
7.1.1 North America Calcium Carbide Market Value and Growth, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)
7.2 North America Calcium Carbide Market, by Manufacturing, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
7.3 North America Calcium Carbide Market, by Process, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
7.4 North America Calcium Carbide Market, by Application Area, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
7.5 North America Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
7.5.1. U.S. Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
7.5.2. Rest of the North America Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

Chapter 8 Europe Calcium Carbide Market Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Europe Calcium Carbide Market Value and Growth, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)
8.2 Europe Calcium Carbide Market, by Manufacturing, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
8.3 Europe Calcium Carbide Market, by Process, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
8.4 Europe Calcium Carbide Market, by Application Area, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
8.5 Europe Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
8.5.1. U.K. Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
8.5.2. Germany Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
8.5.3. France Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
8.5.4. Rest of Europe Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Calcium Carbide Market Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Calcium Carbide Market Value and Growth, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)
9.2 Asia Pacific Calcium Carbide Market, by Manufacturing, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
9.3 Asia Pacific Calcium Carbide Market, by Process, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
9.4 Asia Pacific Calcium Carbide Market, by Application Area, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
9.5 Asia Pacific Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
9.5.1. Japan Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
9.5.2. China Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
9.5.3. India Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
9.5.4. Southeast Asia Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
9.5.5. Rest of the Asia Pacific Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

Chapter 10 Rest of the World Calcium Carbide Market Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 Rest of the World Calcium Carbide Market Value and Growth, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)
10.2 Rest of the World Calcium Carbide Market, by Manufacturing, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
10.3 Rest of the World Calcium Carbide Market, by Process, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
10.4 Rest of the World Calcium Carbide Market, by Application Area, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
10.5 Rest of the World Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, By Region/Country, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
10.5.1. Middle East and Africa Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)
10.5.2. Latin America Calcium Carbide Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

Chapter 11 Company profiles
11.1. Carbide Industries LLC, Limited .: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)
11.2. APH - Regency Power Group.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)
11.3. MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)
11.4. KC Group.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)
11.5. DCM Shriram Ltd.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)
11.6. AlzChem.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)
11.7 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. .: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)
11.8 Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co. .: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)
11.9 Ningxia Jinhaoyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)
11.10 Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)
11.11 Denka Limited Company.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17qm64

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


