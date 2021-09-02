Worldwide Calcium Silicate Industry to 2025 - Increasing Demand for Acoustic Insulation is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Calcium Silicate Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the calcium silicate market and it is poised to grow by USD 61.54 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report on the calcium silicate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of calcium silicate boards, increasing demand for acoustic insulation coupled with rise in construction spending, and fire safety standards necessitating the use of calcium silicate.



The calcium silicate market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the adoption of doped calcium silicate ceramics for clinical applications as one of the prime reasons driving the calcium silicate market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing rate of replacement of gypsum boards by calcium silicate boards and increasing adoption of eco-friendly calcium silicate boards in conjunction with green buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on calcium silicate market covers the following areas:

Calcium silicate market sizing

Calcium silicate market forecast

Calcium silicate market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading calcium silicate market vendors that include Etex NV, GFS Chemicals Inc., Imperial Chemical Corp., Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Pyrotek Inc., Shandong Lutai Building Material Science And Technology Group Co. Ltd., Skamol AS, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., and ZIRCAR Ceramics Inc. Also, the calcium silicate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Insulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Etex NV

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Imperial Chemical Corp.

Mil-Spec Industries Corp.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Pyrotek Inc.

Shandong Lutai Building Material Science And Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Skamol AS

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

ZIRCAR Ceramics Inc.

10. Appendix

