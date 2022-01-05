U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

The Worldwide Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Industry is Expected to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Offering, Application, Technology, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, the global cancer microbiome sequencing market was valued at $155.5 million, and it is expected to reach $1,216.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.01% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The market is driven by certain factors, including increasing emphasis on the microbiome's potential in cancer, global increase in cancer prevalence, and decreasing cost of sequencing.

Currently, the cancer microbiome sequencing industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the increasing emphasis on the microbiome's potential in the field of cancer, global increase in cancer prevalence, and decreasing cost of sequencing. Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on developing cancer microbiome sequencing solutions for applications, including translational research and diagnostics, further supporting researchers and clinicians to unravel insights pertaining to microbiome's influence on cancer manifestation and progression.

The development of cancer microbiome sequencing products and services enabled the research community to establish effective strategies for discovering novel cancer biomarkers associated with the microbiome, which could be harnessed for the development of cancer microbiome sequencing products for clinical use.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, technology, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the number of cancer cases worldwide has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of novel diagnostic tools based on microbiome for supporting physicians to offer early cancer detection. Due to the expansive product portfolio and massive geographical presence, Illumina, Inc. has been the leading player in the cancer microbiome sequencing ecosystem.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the cancer microbiome sequencing market due to the presence of market leaders such as Illumina, Inc. in the U.S. coupled with the significant adoption of high-fidelity cancer microbiome sequencing products and services for translational research. Further, rising fund infusions by the federal organizations and increasing investments for product development, among others. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2031. This is majorly attributed to the underlying factors such as an increase in healthcare awareness, steady economy leading to higher focus on research, and widespread adoption of advanced cancer diagnostics, among others.

Market Report Coverage - Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market Segmentation

  • Offering- Product (Kits and Assays and Software) and Service

  • Application- Translational Research and Diagnostics (Colorectal Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Oral Cancer, and Other Cancer Types)

  • Technology - Next-Generation Sequencing (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation, and Other Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies) and Polymerase Chain Reaction

  • End User - Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, and Other End Users

Regional Segmentation

  • North America - U.S., and Canada

  • Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and Rest-of-Europe

  • Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

  • Rest-of-the-World

Market Growth Drivers

  • Increasing Emphasis on the Microbiome's Potential in the Field of Cancer

  • Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence

  • Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

Market Challenges

  • Regulatory Challenges for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Companies

  • Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

  • Existing Diagnostic Confidence on Conventional Cancer Diagnostics

Market Opportunities

  • Growing Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration

  • Massive Scope for Adoption of Cancer Microbiome Sequencing in Developing Nations

Key Companies Profiled

CD Genomics, Eurofins Scientific, GoodGut, Illumina, Inc., Prescient Medicine Holdings, Inc., Micronoma Inc., Novogene Co., Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Psomagen, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viome, Inc., Zymo Research Corporation

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How is cancer microbiome sequencing revolutionizing the field of oncology?

  • What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?

  • What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?

  • How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global cancer microbiome sequencing ecosystem?

  • What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

  • What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of cancer microbiome sequencing?

  • What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

  • How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each of the segments?

  • What are the growth opportunities for the cancer microbiome sequencing companies in the region of their operation?

  • Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global cancer microbiome sequencing market?

  • Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market

2 Industry Analysis
2.1 Overview
2.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
2.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
2.4 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific
2.4.1 China
2.4.2 Japan

3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Overview
3.2 Iceberg Analysis - Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
3.3 Impact Analysis
3.4 Market Drivers
3.4.1 Increasing Emphasis on the Microbiome's Potential in the Field of Cancer
3.4.2 Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence
3.4.3 Decreasing Cost of Sequencing
3.5 Market Restraints
3.5.1 Regulatory Challenges for Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Companies
3.5.2 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers
3.5.3 Existing Diagnostic Confidence on Conventional Cancer Diagnostics
3.6 Market Opportunities
3.6.1 Growing Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration
3.6.2 Massive Scope for Adoption of Cancer Microbiome Sequencing in Developing Nations

4 Competitive Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 Synergistic Activities
4.3 Product Launches
4.4 Funding
4.5 Product Approval
4.6 Acquisitions
4.7 Market Share Analysis, 2019-2020
4.8 Growth Share Analysis

5 Offering, $Million, 2020 - 2031
5.1 Overview
5.2 Product
5.2.1 Kits and Assays
5.2.2 Software
5.3 Service

6 Application, $Million, 2020 - 2031
6.1 Overview
6.2 Translational Research
6.3 Diagnostics
6.3.1 Colorectal Cancer (CRC)
6.3.2 Cervical Cancer
6.3.3 Oral Cancer
6.3.4 Other Cancer Types

7 Technology, $Million, 2020 - 2031
7.1 Overview
7.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
7.2.1 Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)
7.2.2 Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)
7.2.3 Other Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies
7.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8 End User, $Million, 2020-2031
8.1 Overview
8.2 Academic and Research Institutes
8.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
8.4 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
8.5 Other End Users

9 Region, $Million, 2020-2031
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 France
9.3.3 U.K.
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Switzerland
9.3.7 Rest-of-Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Singapore
9.4.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America (RoLA)
9.6 Rest-of-the-World

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Overview
10.2 CD Genomics
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Role of CD Genomics in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.2.3 SWOT Analysis
10.3 Eurofins Scientific
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Role of Eurofins Scientific in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.3.3 Financials
10.3.4 SWOT Analysis
10.4 GoodGut
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Role of GoodGut in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.4.3 SWOT Analysis
10.5 Illumina, Inc.
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Role of Illumina, Inc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.5.3 Financials
10.5.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
10.5.5 SWOT Analysis
10.6 Prescient Medicine Holdings, Inc.
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Role of Prescient Medicine Holdings, Inc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.6.3 SWOT Analysis
10.7 Micronoma Inc.
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Role of Micronoma Inc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.7.3 SWOT Analysis
10.8 Novogene Co., Ltd.
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Role of Novogene Co., Ltd. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.8.3 SWOT Analysis
10.9 Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.9.2 Role of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.9.3 Financials
10.9.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
10.9.5 SWOT Analysis
10.1 OraSure Technologies, Inc.
10.10.1 Company Overview
10.10.2 Role of OraSure Technologies, Inc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.10.3 Financials
10.10.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
10.10.5 SWOT Analysis
10.11 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
10.11.1 Company Overview
10.11.2 Role of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.11.3 Financials
10.11.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
10.11.5 SWOT Analysis
10.12 Psomagen, Inc.
10.12.1 Company Overview
10.12.2 Role of Psomagen, Inc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.12.3 Financials
10.12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
10.12.5 SWOT Analysis
10.13 QIAGEN N.V.
10.13.1 Company Overview
10.13.2 Role of QIAGEN N.V. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.13.3 Financials
10.13.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
10.13.5 SWOT Analysis
10.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
10.14.1 Company Overview
10.14.2 Role of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.14.3 Financials
10.14.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company
10.14.5 SWOT Analysis
10.15 Viome, Inc.
10.15.1 Company Overview
10.15.2 Role of Viome, Inc. in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.15.3 SWOT Analysis
10.16 Zymo Research Corporation
10.16.1 Company Overview
10.16.2 Role of Zymo Research Corporation in the Global Cancer Microbiome Sequencing Market
10.16.3 SWOT Analysis

