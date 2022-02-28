U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

The Worldwide Cap Applicator Industry is Expected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cap Applicator Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Machine Type, By Cap Type, By End Use, By Region and Forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Cap Applicator Market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 which expected to reach at USD 2.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 5.6% from 2020-2027.

A cap applicator is defined as closing equipment that is used to seal different types of packages such as bottles & other containers. Different cap applicators are available in the market for different closures with different designs & sizes. They are mainly used to seal bottles filled with dairy/ liquid products. The capping equipment can be classified into three categories which include, semi-automatic capping machines, automatic capping machines, and handheld capping machines. Food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, consumer products, and others are some of the major end-users of the cap applicator.

Market Drivers

The increase in food & beverage industry with the growing demand for packaged food products is expected to boost the global cap applicator market over the forecast period. Cap applicator is used to packaged beverages & other food products in order to maintain the freshness until the time of opening. For instance, as per the information provided by the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian food processing industry accounts for 32% of the country's total food market, one of the largest industries in India & is ranked 5th in terms of production, consumption, export and expected growth.

The booming packaging industry, especially across developing nations, is expected to augment the market growth of the cap applicator during the forecast timeframe. In addition, due to the technological advancements in the food & beverage industry, such as in packaging machinery which includes combo-machines of rinsing, liquid fillers, and capping, the cap applicators market is highly influenced in terms of growth & demand for these applicators. Thus, the food & beverage industry will act as the major growth driver in the cap applicators market in the near future.

Market Restraints

Long-life cycle and low replacement rate for cap applicators is expected to impact the profitability of the manufacturer resulting in lower sales volume for packaging manufacturers, which expected to hinder the overall sales of cap applicators, in the long run, thereby hindering the growth of the global cap applicator market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Cap Applicator Market is segmented into machine type such as Automatic Capping Machine, Semi-automatic Capping Machine, Hand-held Capping Machines, by cap type such as Roll On Pilfers Proof (ROPP), Screw Caps, Snap-on Caps, Crown Caps, and Corks. Further, market is segmented into application such as Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Consumer Products, and Others.

Regional Analysis

Also, the Global Cap Applicator Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

APAC region dominated the global cap applicators market in 2020 due to the growing applications of cap applicator packaging in various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical and home care in this region.

Key Players

Crown Holdings, Closure System International, Krones AG, Tecnocap Group, Federal Mfg. Co., E-PAK Machine Type, Inc., Bosch Packaging Technology, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., IC FILLING SYSTEMS Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Cap Applicator Market?

  • What will be the growth rate from 2020 to 2027?

  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?

  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

  • What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Cap Applicator Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Cap Applicator Market, By Machine Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Machine Type
5.2 Global Cap Applicator Market Share Analysis, By Machine Type
5.3 Global Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Machine Type
5.3.1 Automatic Capping Machine
5.3.2. Semi-automatic Capping Machine
5.3.3. Hand-held Capping Machines

6 Global Cap Applicator Market, By Cap Type
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Cap Type
6.2 Global Cap Applicator Market Share Analysis, By Cap Type
6.3 Global Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Cap Type
6.3.1 Roll On Pilfer Proof (ROPP) Caps
6.3.2 Screw Caps
6.3.3. Snap-On Caps
6.3.4. Crown Caps

7 Global Cap Applicator Market, By End User
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End User
7.2 Global Cap Applicator Market Share Analysis, By End User
7.3 Global Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By End User
7.3. 1 Food & Beverages
7.3.2. Pharmaceutical
7.3.3. Personal Care
7.3.4. Consumer Products
7.3.5 Others

8 Global Cap Applicator Market, By Region
8.1 Global Cap Applicator Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.2 Global Cap Applicator Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.3 Global Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Cap Applicator Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America Cap Applicator Market Share Analysis, By Machine Type
9.3 North America Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Cap Type
9.4 North America Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By End User
9.5 North America Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.5.1 U.S.
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

10 Europe Cap Applicator Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Europe Cap Applicator Market Share Analysis, By Machine Type
10.3 Europe Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Cap Type
10.4 Europe Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By End User
10.5 Europe Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.5.1 Germany
10.5.2 France
10.5.3 UK
10.54. Rest of Europe

11 Asia Pacific Cap Applicator Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia Pacific Cap Applicator Market Share Analysis, By Machine Type
11.3 Asia Pacific Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Cap Type
11.4 Asia Pacific Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By End User
11.5 Asia Pacific Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 Japan
11.5.3 India
11.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

12 Latin America Cap Applicator Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Latin America Cap Applicator Market Share Analysis, By Machine Type
12.3 Latin America Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Cap Type
12.4 Latin America Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By End User
12.5 Latin America Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, Country
12.5.1. Brazil
12.5.2. Rest of Latin America

13 Middle East Cap Applicator Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027)
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Middle East Cap Applicator Market Share Analysis, By Machine Type
13.3 Middle East Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Cap Type
13.4 Middle East Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By End User
13.5 Middle East Cap Applicator Market Size and Forecast, By Country
13.5.1. Saudi Arabia
13.5.2. UAE
13.5.3. Egypt
13.5.4. Kuwait
13.5.5. South Africa

14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Crown Holdings
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Offerings
15.1.3 Key Financials
15.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.1.5 Key Market Developments
15.1.6 Key Strategies
15.2. Closure System International
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Offerings
15.2.3 Key Financials
15.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.2.5 Key Market Developments
15.2.6 Key Strategies
15.3. Krones AG
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Offerings
15.3.3 Key Financials
15.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.3.5 Key Market Developments
15.3.6 Key Strategies
15.4 Tecnocap Group
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Offerings
15.4.3 Key Financials
15.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.4.5 Key Market Developments
15.4.6 Key Strategies
15.5 Federal Mfg. Co
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Offerings
15.5.3 Key Financials
15.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.5.5 Key Market Developments
15.5.6 Key Strategies
15.6 E-PAK Machine Type, Inc
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Offerings
15.6.3 Key Financials
15.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.6.5 Key Market Developments
15.6.6 Key Strategies
15.7 Bosch Packaging Technology
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Offerings
15.7.3 Key Financials
15.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.7.5 Key Market Developments
15.7.6 Key Strategies
15.8 Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Offerings
15.8.3 Key Financials
15.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.8.5 Key Market Developments
15.8.6 Key Strategies
15.9 IC FILLING SYSTEMS Ltd
15.9.1 Overview
15.9.2 Offerings
15.9.3 Key Financials
15.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview
15.9.5 Key Market Developments
15.9.6 Key Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4l7zqq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-cap-applicator-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-5-billion-by-2027--301491737.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

