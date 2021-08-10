Worldwide Capnography Industry to 2026 - Rising Application of Capnography Devices in Cardiac Care is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capnography Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capnography market is evaluated at US$609.204 million for the year 2019 growing at a CAGR of 19.51% reaching a market size of US$2120.846 million by the year 2026. Capnography is the process by which the concentration of carbon dioxide or its pressure can be gauged in the breath of patients. It is a piece of prerequisite equipment for monitoring and finds its application in areas such as critical care, recovery, recovery, wards, and ambulances. It is a non-invasive technique through which respiratory problems such as ventilator failure, malposition of tracheal tubes, and defective breathing circuits among others can be easily identified rapidly.

Capnography displays exhaled carbon dioxide as a waveform to show the quantity of carbon dioxide present at each stage of the respiratory cycle. Growing advancement in technology is one of the key factors driving the Capnography market. These advancements have facilitated easier and earlier detection of diseases. However, few factors such as the presence of alternative technology like pulse oximeter in the market which is also used for respiratory monitoring can limit the scope of market growth, and also the use of this equipment to measure respiratory rates can prove to be unreliable for non-intubated individuals.



Respiratory diseases, such as respiratory infections, asthma, lung cancer, and COPD are increasing at an alarming rate in both the developed and developing countries, which is driving the growth of the market. Chronic respiratory diseases are found affecting the airways and other parts of the lungs for a longer duration of the period. Respiratory symptoms are among the major causes of consultation with doctors and physicians in primary health care centers. Chronic respiratory diseases affect more than 1 billion people, globally, as per the Global Asthma Report, 2018. Smoking is one of the primary causes of the increase in respiratory diseases across the globe. COPD, with tobacco smoking as its root cause, has affected a significant part of the world population, as per the WHO.



The type and number of services provided in the ambulatory surgical centers setting have prominently expanded. The scope of the procedure has a diverse range of services through several specialties such as cardiology. Moreover, specialties that have not adapted to the ambulatory surgical centers setting are taking notice for instance; spine and joint replacement cases have migrated away from the hospital setting and are now routinely performed in ambulatory surgical centers.



Growing technological advancements, the prevalence of respiratory diseases, and supportive government initiatives are anticipated to boost market growth. The growing adoption of capnography in patient monitoring, due to higher reliability and efficiency, in the treatment of respiratory diseases is expected to improve the medical efficiency of these devices in patient monitoring. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, as of 2020, more than 25 million people in the U.S. are suffering from asthma.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, market players such as Medtronic experienced a surge in the demand for capnography devices, among other respiratory system-related products. This was mostly because capnography devices fall under the category of non-invasive remote monitoring devices and can be used to support patient monitoring during the treatment of COVID-19, as per the guidelines of the U.S. FDA. This positively impacted the growth of the market for capnography devices during the pandemic.



Rising applications of capnography for cardio care expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.



The rising application of capnography devices in cardiac care further propels market growth. The factor that encourages the demand for capnography devices in cardiology is the rising prevalence of CVD coupled with the growing number of surgeries across the globe. Heart diseases such as CVD, CHD (congenital heart disease), and stroke; among other heart diseases are the leading causes of mortalities across the globe. According to WHO, around 17.9 million fatalities occur each year due to heart diseases, which is estimated to be around 31.0% of the global fatalities. Amongst these fatalities, around 7.4 million had CHD, and approx. 6.7 million fatalities occurred due to a stroke.



As per WHO, By 2030, it has been projected that CVDs will be responsible for around 23.6 million mortalities across the globe. Around 80.0% of the deaths caused due to CVD takes place in low-middle income group regions, such as Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. Excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco, unhealthy diet, and sedentary lifestyle are the major factors that are giving rise to the incidence and prevalence rates of heart diseases. The rapidly increasing prevalence of heart diseases also leads to an alarming number of fatalities around the globe and the trend is expected to continue in the future. Therefore, this further raises the demand for capnography devices in the cardiology sector and contributes to the growth of the market. Rising trend towards the point of cardiac care in ambulatory surgical centers Moreover, increasing the point of care cardiac care in the ambulatory surgical centers further raises the demand for capnography devices. With the continuously growing patient care transition to the outpatient setting the Ambulatory surgical centers have become popular as a high-quality and cost-effective alternative to hospitals.

