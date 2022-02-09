U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,549.25
    +36.75 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,544.00
    +202.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,912.75
    +178.25 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.60
    +16.80 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.13
    -0.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -2.16 (-9.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4460
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,185.16
    +904.08 (+2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.07
    -2.79 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.04
    +55.97 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Worldwide Car Electrical Products Industry to 2031 - Featuring TI Fluid Systems, Nichirin and Hanon Systems Among Others

Research and Markets
·11 min read

Car Electrical Products Market

Car Electrical Products Market
Car Electrical Products Market
Car Electrical Products Market

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Electrical Products Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recent report on the car electrical products market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the car electrical products market analyzes the scenario for the period of 2021 to 2031, wherein, 2020 is the base year and 2019 and before is historical data. This report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, with the help of a wealth of information enclosed in the study.

This study on the car electrical products market also provides data on the developments made by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of the strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with the trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, this report on the car electrical products market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report on Car Electrical Products Market

  • How much value will the car electrical products market generate by the end of the forecast period?

  • Which segment of the market is likely to have the maximum market share by 2031?

  • What are the impact factors and their effects on the market for car electrical products market?

  • What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall car electrical products market?

  • What are the indicators expected to drive the car electrical products market?

  • What region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

  • What are the essential strategies by key stakeholders in the car electrical products market to expand their geographic presence?

  • What are the major advancements witnessed in the car electrical products market?

  • How regulatory norms affected the market for car electrical products market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
2.3. Key Market Trends
2.3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
2.3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends
2.4. Market Background
2.4.1. Macro-Economic Factors
2.4.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
2.4.1.2. Global Industrial Growth Outlook
2.4.1.3. Global Urbanization Growth Outlook
2.4.1.4. Global Population Growth Outlook
2.4.1.5. Global Automotive Industry Growth Outlook
2.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
2.5.1. Global Automotive Production Growth Outlook
2.5.2. Global Automotive Sales Growth Outlook
2.5.3. Global Vehicle Parc Outlook
2.6. PESTLE Analysis
2.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.8. Value Chain Analysis
2.8.1. List of Suppliers
2.8.2. List of OEMs
2.8.3. Profitability Margins
2.9. Market Dynamics
2.9.1. Drivers
2.9.2. Restraints
2.9.3. Opportunity
2.10. Covid-19 Crisis - Impact Assessment

3. Global Car Electrical Products Market, by Category
3.1. Market Snapshot
3.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
3.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
3.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
3.2. Global Car Electrical Products Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Category, 2017?2031
3.2.1. Climate Control
3.2.2. Driving Support & Security
3.2.3. Hybrid and Electric Vehicles Parts
3.2.4. ECU/Sensors
3.2.5. Others

4. Global Car Electrical Products Market, by Vehicle Type
4.1. Market Snapshot
4.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
4.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
4.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
4.2. Global Car Electrical Products Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2017?2031
4.2.1. Compact
4.2.2. Mid-size
4.2.3. Luxury
4.2.4. SUV

5. Global Car Electrical Products Market, by Region & Country
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.1.1. Introduction, Definition, and Key Findings
5.1.2. Market Growth & Y-o-Y Projections
5.1.3. Base Point Share Analysis
5.2. Global Car Electrical Products Market Size (Units) & Revenue (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2031, By Region & Country
5.2.1. North America
5.2.2. Europe
5.2.3. Asia Pacific
5.2.4. Morocco
5.2.5. Central & South America

6. Europe Car Electrical Products Market

7. North America Car Electrical Products Market

8. Central & South America Car Electrical Products Market

9. Asia Pacific Car Electrical Products Market

10. Morocco Car Electrical Products Market

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Company Share Analysis/ Brand Share Analysis, 2020
11.2. Key Strategy Analysis
11.2.1. Strategic Overview - Expansion, M&A, Partnership
11.2.2. Product & Marketing Strategy
11.3. Company Analysis for each player (Company Overview, Company Footprints, Production Locations, Product Portfolio, Competitors & Customers, Subsidiaries & Parent Organization, Recent Developments, Financial Analysis, Profitability, Revenue Share, Executive Bios)

12. Company Profile/ Key Players - Car Electrical Products Market
12.1. Denso Corporation
12.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.2. Company Footprints
12.1.3. Production Locations
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Competitors & Customers
12.1.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.1.7. Recent Developments
12.1.8. Financial Analysis
12.1.9. Profitability
12.1.10. Revenue Share
12.1.11. Executive Bios
12.2. Valeo SA
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Company Footprints
12.2.3. Production Locations
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Competitors & Customers
12.2.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.2.7. Recent Developments
12.2.8. Financial Analysis
12.2.9. Profitability
12.2.10. Revenue Share
12.2.11. Executive Bios
12.3. Mahle GmbH
12.3.1. Company Overview
12.3.2. Company Footprints
12.3.3. Production Locations
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Competitors & Customers
12.3.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.3.7. Recent Developments
12.3.8. Financial Analysis
12.3.9. Profitability
12.3.10. Revenue Share
12.3.11. Executive Bios
12.4. Sanden Corporation
12.4.1. Company Overview
12.4.2. Company Footprints
12.4.3. Production Locations
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Competitors & Customers
12.4.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.4.7. Recent Developments
12.4.8. Financial Analysis
12.4.9. Profitability
12.4.10. Revenue Share
12.4.11. Executive Bios
12.5. TI Fluid Systems
12.5.1. Company Overview
12.5.2. Company Footprints
12.5.3. Production Locations
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Competitors & Customers
12.5.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.5.7. Recent Developments
12.5.8. Financial Analysis
12.5.9. Profitability
12.5.10. Revenue Share
12.5.11. Executive Bios
12.6. Nichirin Co., Ltd.
12.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.2. Company Footprints
12.6.3. Production Locations
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Competitors & Customers
12.6.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.6.7. Recent Developments
12.6.8. Financial Analysis
12.6.9. Profitability
12.6.10. Revenue Share
12.6.11. Executive Bios
12.7. Hanon Systems
12.7.1. Company Overview
12.7.2. Company Footprints
12.7.3. Production Locations
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Competitors & Customers
12.7.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.7.7. Recent Developments
12.7.8. Financial Analysis
12.7.9. Profitability
12.7.10. Revenue Share
12.7.11. Executive Bios
12.8. Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG
12.8.1. Company Overview
12.8.2. Company Footprints
12.8.3. Production Locations
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Competitors & Customers
12.8.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.8.7. Recent Developments
12.8.8. Financial Analysis
12.8.9. Profitability
12.8.10. Revenue Share
12.8.11. Executive Bios
12.9. Webasto Group
12.9.1. Company Overview
12.9.2. Company Footprints
12.9.3. Production Locations
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Competitors & Customers
12.9.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.9.7. Recent Developments
12.9.8. Financial Analysis
12.9.9. Profitability
12.9.10. Revenue Share
12.9.11. Executive Bios
12.10. Continental AG
12.10.1. Company Overview
12.10.2. Company Footprints
12.10.3. Production Locations
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Competitors & Customers
12.10.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.10.7. Recent Developments
12.10.8. Financial Analysis
12.10.9. Profitability
12.10.10. Revenue Share
12.10.11. Executive Bios
12.11. Panasonic Corporation
12.11.1. Company Overview
12.11.2. Company Footprints
12.11.3. Production Locations
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Competitors & Customers
12.11.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.11.7. Recent Developments
12.11.8. Financial Analysis
12.11.9. Profitability
12.11.10. Revenue Share
12.11.11. Executive Bios
12.12. Harman International (Samsung)
12.12.1. Company Overview
12.12.2. Company Footprints
12.12.3. Production Locations
12.12.4. Product Portfolio
12.12.5. Competitors & Customers
12.12.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.12.7. Recent Developments
12.12.8. Financial Analysis
12.12.9. Profitability
12.12.10. Revenue Share
12.12.11. Executive Bios
12.13. TomTom International BV
12.13.1. Company Overview
12.13.2. Company Footprints
12.13.3. Production Locations
12.13.4. Product Portfolio
12.13.5. Competitors & Customers
12.13.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.13.7. Recent Developments
12.13.8. Financial Analysis
12.13.9. Profitability
12.13.10. Revenue Share
12.13.11. Executive Bios
12.14. Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
12.14.1. Company Overview
12.14.2. Company Footprints
12.14.3. Production Locations
12.14.4. Product Portfolio
12.14.5. Competitors & Customers
12.14.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.14.7. Recent Developments
12.14.8. Financial Analysis
12.14.9. Profitability
12.14.10. Revenue Share
12.14.11. Executive Bios
12.15. Robert Bosch GmbH
12.15.1. Company Overview
12.15.2. Company Footprints
12.15.3. Production Locations
12.15.4. Product Portfolio
12.15.5. Competitors & Customers
12.15.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.15.7. Recent Developments
12.15.8. Financial Analysis
12.15.9. Profitability
12.15.10. Revenue Share
12.15.11. Executive Bios
12.16. Aptiv PLC
12.16.1. Company Overview
12.16.2. Company Footprints
12.16.3. Production Locations
12.16.4. Product Portfolio
12.16.5. Competitors & Customers
12.16.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.16.7. Recent Developments
12.16.8. Financial Analysis
12.16.9. Profitability
12.16.10. Revenue Share
12.16.11. Executive Bios
12.17. Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.
12.17.1. Company Overview
12.17.2. Company Footprints
12.17.3. Production Locations
12.17.4. Product Portfolio
12.17.5. Competitors & Customers
12.17.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.17.7. Recent Developments
12.17.8. Financial Analysis
12.17.9. Profitability
12.17.10. Revenue Share
12.17.11. Executive Bios
12.18. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL)
12.18.1. Company Overview
12.18.2. Company Footprints
12.18.3. Production Locations
12.18.4. Product Portfolio
12.18.5. Competitors & Customers
12.18.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.18.7. Recent Developments
12.18.8. Financial Analysis
12.18.9. Profitability
12.18.10. Revenue Share
12.18.11. Executive Bios
12.19. LG Chem
12.19.1. Company Overview
12.19.2. Company Footprints
12.19.3. Production Locations
12.19.4. Product Portfolio
12.19.5. Competitors & Customers
12.19.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.19.7. Recent Developments
12.19.8. Financial Analysis
12.19.9. Profitability
12.19.10. Revenue Share
12.19.11. Executive Bios
12.20. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.20.1. Company Overview
12.20.2. Company Footprints
12.20.3. Production Locations
12.20.4. Product Portfolio
12.20.5. Competitors & Customers
12.20.6. Subsidiaries & Parent Organization
12.20.7. Recent Developments
12.20.8. Financial Analysis
12.20.9. Profitability
12.20.10. Revenue Share
12.20.11. Executive Bios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odcmao

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • CVS Earnings Topped Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    CVS Health stock was falling after reporting better-than-expected earnings Wednesday but confirming full-year guidance that appeared to disappoint. The company reported revenue of $76.6 billion for the fourth-quarter ending in December, up 10.1% compared with the prior year, beating the FactSet consensus of $75.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.98, which topped the FactSet consensus of $1.83.

  • Teva stock falls after revenue falls below expectations, full-year profit outlook misses

    Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shed 1.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Israel-based generic drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that missed, as COVID-19 continued to impact patient behavior and prescribing patterns. Teva swung to a net loss of $159 million, or 14 cents a share, from net income of $150 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents top

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • JPMorgan estimates bitcoin's fair value

    Strategists at the investment bank calculated the 'fair value' of the crypto world's so-called liquid gold.

  • Bracing for a stock market that's going 'a whole lot of nowhere': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Alibaba Jumps as SoftBank Denies Involvement in Stock Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares jumped in Hong Kong as SoftBank Group Corp. said it wasn’t involved in the Chinese tech giant’s filing of additional American depositary shares, allaying investor fears that the firm’s largest shareholder might be looking to cash out. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • Meet Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein, the couple arrested over a $4.5 billion crypto money-laundering scheme

    Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein were arrested for laundering Bitcoin stolen from Bitfinex in 2016

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $10 (or More)

    The stock markets have started off 2022 with increased volatility, and that’s opened up opportunities for investors – especially for investors willing to shoulder some additional risk. The sharp decline in January lowered prices, while the rapid swings we’ve seen in recent trading sessions makes it possible to take advantage of the lowered entry point. A market situation like this should naturally bring investors’ attention to the penny stocks. These low-cost equities, typically priced below $5

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Market Needs To Do This; Five Stocks Flash Buy Signal

    The market rally had solid gains Tuesday, but is still in a range. Apple is setting up as Expedia leads the travel sector.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]