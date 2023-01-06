U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

The Worldwide CAR T-Cell Therapy Industry is Expected to Reach $6 Billion by 2031

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CAR T-Cell therapy Market By Drug type, By Indication, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The CAR T-cell therapy market was valued at $1,709.00 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6,093.10 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is a new type of cancer treatment. During this treatment, healthcare professionals reprogram the immune system to attack cancer cells. CAR T-cell therapy is a type of cell-based gene therapy, because it involves altering the genes inside T-cells to help them attack the cancer.

T-cells are part of the immune system. They are a type of white blood cell with proteins on the surface that act as receptors. Healthcare professionals currently use CAR T-cell therapy to treat various types of cancer.

The CAR T-cell therapy market will show significant market growth during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of cancer, rise in demand for ideal therapeutics for treatment of cancer, and favorable reimbursement policies provided by manufacturers & insurance providers in some countries.

However, higher cost of treatment, and stringent government regulation for approval of these therapeutics are expected to hamper the market growth.

Furthermore, promising drugs in pipeline, expected approval of newer CART therapeutics, rise in number of target population with lack of ideal treatment, and surge in awareness regarding CART therapies are expected to significantly drive the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements, launch of various products, and strategies among the key players such as acquisition, collaboration, and agreement drive the CAR T-cell therapy market growth.

The CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented on the basis of drug type, indication, end user, and region. On the basis of drug type, the market is classified into axicabtagene ciloleucel, tisagenlecleucel, brexucabtagene autoleucel, and others. By indication, the market is segregated into lymphoma, acute lymphocytic leukemia, and others. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals and cancer treatment centers.

The CAR T-cell therapy market is studied across North America (the U.S., and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America and Middle East and Africa).

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the car t-cell therapy market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing car t-cell therapy market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the car t-cell therapy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global car t-cell therapy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: CAR T-CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Tisagenlecleucel
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Brexucabtagene Autoleucel
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Others
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CAR T-CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY INDICATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Lymphoma
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Others
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CAR T-CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY END USER
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Hospitals
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Cancer Treatment Centers
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: CAR T-CELL THERAPY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Autolus Therapeutics
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Bluebird bio, Inc.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Caribou Biosciences, Inc.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc.
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Celgene Corporation
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Cellectis
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Celyad Oncology
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Kite Pharma Inc.)
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Intellia Therapeutics
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.11 Juno Therapeutics, Inc.
9.11.1 Company overview
9.11.2 Company snapshot
9.11.3 Operating business segments
9.11.4 Product portfolio
9.11.5 Business performance
9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.12 Merck & Co., Inc.
9.12.1 Company overview
9.12.2 Company snapshot
9.12.3 Operating business segments
9.12.4 Product portfolio
9.12.5 Business performance
9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.13 Miltenyi Biotech
9.13.1 Company overview
9.13.2 Company snapshot
9.13.3 Operating business segments
9.13.4 Product portfolio
9.13.5 Business performance
9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.14 Novartis AG
9.14.1 Company overview
9.14.2 Company snapshot
9.14.3 Operating business segments
9.14.4 Product portfolio
9.14.5 Business performance
9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.15 Pfizer, Inc.
9.15.1 Company overview
9.15.2 Company snapshot
9.15.3 Operating business segments
9.15.4 Product portfolio
9.15.5 Business performance
9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.16 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
9.16.1 Company overview
9.16.2 Company snapshot
9.16.3 Operating business segments
9.16.4 Product portfolio
9.16.5 Business performance
9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

