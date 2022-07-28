The Worldwide Carbon Capture & Sequestration Industry is Expected to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market is projected to reach USD 15,539.29 million by 2027 from USD 8,163.42 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.32% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Americas Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market size was estimated at USD 3,093.60 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,462.62 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.73% to reach USD 6,020.93 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market size was estimated at USD 1,955.53 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,171.59 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.45% to reach USD 3,747.67 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market size was estimated at USD 3,114.27 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,399.98 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.82% to reach USD 5,770.68 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on carbon capture & sequestration identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview



4. Americas Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Argentina

4.3. Brazil

4.4. Canada

4.5. Mexico

4.6. United States



5. Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Australia

5.3. China

5.4. India

5.5. Indonesia

5.6. Japan

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Philippines

5.9. Singapore

5.10. South Korea

5.11. Taiwan

5.12. Thailand



6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market

6.1. Introduction

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Netherlands

6.6. Qatar

6.7. Russia

6.8. Saudi Arabia

6.9. South Africa

6.10. Spain

6.11. United Arab Emirates

6.12. United Kingdom



7. Company Usability Profiles

7.1. Aker Solutions ASA

7.2. Baker Hughes Company

7.3. Carbon Engineering Ltd.

7.4. CO2 Solutions by SAIPEM

7.5. Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.6. Fluor Corporation

7.7. General Electric Company

7.8. Halliburton Company

7.9. Hitachi, Ltd.

7.10. Honeywell International Inc.

7.11. Linde PLC

7.12. Mirreco

7.13. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

7.14. NRG Energy

7.15. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

7.16. Schlumberger Limited

7.17. Siemens AG

7.18. TotalEnergies SE

