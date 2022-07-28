U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.25
    -14.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,131.00
    -41.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,508.75
    -110.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.70
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.98
    +1.72 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.50
    +24.00 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    +0.75 (+4.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0204
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.47
    -1.22 (-4.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2174
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3640
    -1.1980 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,976.50
    +1,628.16 (+7.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.95
    +49.29 (+10.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.88
    -17.35 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

The Worldwide Carbon Capture & Sequestration Industry is Expected to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market

Global Carbon Capture &amp; Sequestration Market
Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market

Dublin, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market is projected to reach USD 15,539.29 million by 2027 from USD 8,163.42 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.32% during the forecast period.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

  • The Americas Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market size was estimated at USD 3,093.60 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,462.62 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.73% to reach USD 6,020.93 million by 2027.

  • The Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market size was estimated at USD 1,955.53 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 2,171.59 million in 2022, at a CAGR 11.45% to reach USD 3,747.67 million by 2027.

  • The Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market size was estimated at USD 3,114.27 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3,399.98 million in 2022, at a CAGR 10.82% to reach USD 5,770.68 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on carbon capture & sequestration identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

4. Americas Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Argentina
4.3. Brazil
4.4. Canada
4.5. Mexico
4.6. United States

5. Asia-Pacific Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Australia
5.3. China
5.4. India
5.5. Indonesia
5.6. Japan
5.7. Malaysia
5.8. Philippines
5.9. Singapore
5.10. South Korea
5.11. Taiwan
5.12. Thailand

6. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Capture & Sequestration Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. France
6.3. Germany
6.4. Italy
6.5. Netherlands
6.6. Qatar
6.7. Russia
6.8. Saudi Arabia
6.9. South Africa
6.10. Spain
6.11. United Arab Emirates
6.12. United Kingdom

7. Company Usability Profiles
7.1. Aker Solutions ASA
7.2. Baker Hughes Company
7.3. Carbon Engineering Ltd.
7.4. CO2 Solutions by SAIPEM
7.5. Exxon Mobil Corporation
7.6. Fluor Corporation
7.7. General Electric Company
7.8. Halliburton Company
7.9. Hitachi, Ltd.
7.10. Honeywell International Inc.
7.11. Linde PLC
7.12. Mirreco
7.13. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
7.14. NRG Energy
7.15. Royal Dutch Shell PLC
7.16. Schlumberger Limited
7.17. Siemens AG
7.18. TotalEnergies SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5kn45

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cassava's stock dives 21% after report citing alleged criminal probe of data from Alzheimer's drug trial

    Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (sava) plunged 21.0% in trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company manipulated clinical data for a still-investigational Alzheimer's disease drug, citing people familiar with the matter. Cassava put out a news release in December that said a scientific journal did not find evidence of manipulated data in a 2005 paper authored by the company's scientists after short sellers alleged data manipulation in some previously published research. Cassava's Alzheimer's drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bosses are oblivious to why employees are really quitting. Here’s what they need to know

    U.S. companies have struggled to fill openings left by job-hopping employees. Is there anything managers can do to convince their workers to stay?

  • Taiwan's China Airlines eyes A330 replacement, future freighter options

    Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd is "actively" looking at options to replace its ageing fleet of 22 Airbus SE A330 widebodies and is also starting to examine next-generation freighter planes, the company's president told Reuters. The carrier, which has been profitable during much of the pandemic because of a shift to cargo services, is now starting to gear up for a rebound in passenger travel when Taiwan lifts quarantine rules for arrivals. China Airlines is looking to phase out its A330s, a mainstay on regional routes, as it modernises its fleet to reduce emissions and cut its fuel bill, President Kao Shing-Hwang said in a written interview.

  • Porsche listing plans on track, Volkswagen CFO says

    Preparation for a listing of Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche later this year is continuing, with a decision expected in late summer, the carmaker's chief financial officer said on Thursday. "Oliver Blume in his capacity as CEO of both companies, Volkswagen and Porsche, stands for an independent Porsche with access to Volkswagen synergies," he added.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Teva reaches opioid settlement, Credit Suisse names new CEO, Twitter to hold shareholder vote

    Notable business headlines include pharmaceutical company Teva reaching an opioid settlement, Credit Suisse naming Ulrich Koerner as the company's new CEO, and Twitter holding a shareholder meeting to vote on the $44 billion Elon Musk merger.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Junior bankers beware, top analyst says: ‘If you’re an employee of Wall Street, you better have your eyes wide open’

    “If you're an employee of Wall Street, you better have your eyes wide open,” warns Mike Mayo, a bank analyst at [hotlink]Wells Fargo[/hotlink].

  • Record US Oil Exports Set to Grow as WTI Discount Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is exporting more oil than ever before, with shipments poised to climb even higher.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyA key factor: The widening gap between Wes

  • Shell Posts Record Quarterly Profit on Soaring Energy Prices

    LONDON— Shell PLC reported a second consecutive record quarterly profit as the oil major benefited from soaring global energy prices and a continued rebound in the global economy. Shell’s results are the latest sign of a recovery in the fortunes of the world’s largest oil companies, which saw demand decimated by the outbreak of Covid in early 2020. As the pandemic took its toll, travel plummeted and weak demand led Shell and its peers to write down tens of billions of dollars in assets on expectations of sustained lower oil and gas prices.

  • CHIPS Act: Semiconductor jobs are a 'competitiveness' and wage issue, JobsOhio CEO says

    JobsOhio CEO and President J.P. Nauseef joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain what the CHIPS Act means for the semiconductor industry and Intel's new chip factory in Ohio.

  • The Senate Just Passed the Chips Act. Don’t Expect a Quick Fix for Chip Makers.

    A long awaited bill to boost U.S. chip manufacturing just passed the Senate. While ambitious, the legislation won't be enough to remake U.S. chip production.

  • News on 3M, Raytheon, Coinbase: The National Observer July 27, 2022

    Top business news today includes a 3M spinoff deal, a surprise for Ratheon and an SEC probe into Coinbase.

  • Southwest Airlines flight attendants union files for mediation as labor fight intensifies

    Flight attendants at Dallas-based Southwest have been working under a contract that became amendable four years ago while the sides have failed to come to terms on a new agreement.

  • Berkshire Hathaway settles redlining lawsuit for $20 million

    Warren Buffett's mortgage company Berkshire Hathaway reached a $20 million settlement after being faced with a redlining lawsuit against Black homebuyers.

  • Valero, Occidental, and 3 Other Oil Companies Pumping Out Cash

    Barron's screened for energy companies with the highest expected cash flow this quarter as compared to last quarter.

  • Volkswagen keeps outlook, says Porsche IPO on track

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen said it expected to reach the upper end of its 7%-8.5% operating margin goal for the year on Thursday, as supply chain bottlenecks in items from wire harnesses to chips eased, and confirmed plans to list its Porsche brand this year. The carmaker, which saw deliveries drop a fifth in the first half, still expected them to rise overall by 5% to 10% this year but likely on the lower end of that range, chief financial officer Arno Antlitz said. Volkswagen shares rose 2% in early Frankfurt trade following its second quarter results, as the carmaker said it was confident output would increase in the second half.

  • FTSE 100: British Gas owner hands billions to shareholders as customers face £3,500 bills

    Centrica's profits increased fivefold as revenues from oil, gas and nuclear energy soar.

  • 3M is spinning off its health care business. Here's what that could look like.

    The Maplewood-based giant is making its third-largest business segment its own public company. But will Minnesota get to keep it?