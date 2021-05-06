Worldwide Carbon Composite Hydrogen Tanks Industry to 2026 - Key Success Factors of the Market

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Composite Hydrogen Tanks Market by Tank Type, by Application Type, by Process Type, and by Region, Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hydrogen can be physically stored in gaseous form or liquid form. In gaseous form, hydrogen is stored in high-pressure tanks under 350-700 bar of working pressure. Carbon composite hydrogen tanks include type III and Type IV tanks, made by using carbon fiber. Type III tank has a metal liner (aluminum or steel) with a full-composite overwrap, whereas Type IV is a complete carbon fiber made tank having an inner liner made of polyamide or polyethylene plastic.

With the rapidly increasing emissions from the transportation sector and other applications, economies across the globe are actively implementing stringent standards and mandates supporting environment preservation. The transportation sector generates a quarter of human-induced CO2 emissions. As the predicament becomes even more daunting, the bull's eye is gradually shifting towards alternative technologies that rely less on fossil fuels, bringing electric vehicles into the picture.

E-mobility is at the juncture of bringing in a revolution in the automotive industry. Battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining traction among customers with full tilt. During their entire lifecycle, FCEVs are capable of reducing CO2 emissions by 30% as compared to conventional gasoline vehicles as they do not require large batteries whose production is energy and resource-intensive. When it comes to fuel storage, FCEV manufacturers prefer composite pressure vessels over metallic ones for hydrogen storage (Type III and Type IV).

The global EV production stood at 7 Million units in 2019 of which FCEVs accounted for <1% share. In 2020, the exponentially growing market faced an unforeseen hurdle - the COVID19 pandemic. Even though the market managed to dodge incurring any losses, it experienced softened growth in the dreadful year. The publisher's estimates suggest that the market is likely to pick up the pace from 2021 onwards to ultimately cross the unprecedented landmark figure of US$ 3 Billion by 2026.

Based on the application type, we have segmented the market as transportation, gas storage & distribution, and others. The transportation segment is likely to hold undeniable dominance in the market throughout the study period, driven by the most sought-after FCEVs. The key fuel cell cars on the road, incessantly adding momentum to the market are Toyota Mirai, Hyundai Nexo, and Honda Clarity. Despite the pandemic, the transportation carbon composite hydrogen tanks market was flooded with several contracts signed by Hexagon Composites ASA, ILJIN Composites, Plastic Omnium, and Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Based on the tank type, we have classified the market as type III and type IV. Type IV tank is likely to hold the throne in the market till 2026, whereas type III tank is expected to grow at a faster rate in the next five years. The major markets for type IV are Japan and South Korea and for type III, China remains the leading market. The key advantages offered by type IV tanks are weight reduction, corrosion-free, fatigue resistance, high storage density, and low total cost of ownership.

None of the regions logged any decline in 2020 but recorded a slowdown in growth. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the throne in the market till 2026, whereas Europe is likely to experience the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. All three major FC passenger vehicles including Toyota Mirai (Japan), Hyundai Nexo (South Korea), and Honda Clarity (Japan), are manufactured in the region. China, the largest truck producer, also has an avid focus on the development of fuel cell MHCVs. Ceaseless investments and the development of several policies towards the adoption of clean energy are underway in Europe, cushioning the region's impressive growth in the next few years.\$The carbon composite hydrogen tanks market is segmented into the following categories.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, tank manufacturers, and OEMs.

The key tank manufacturers include:

Iljin Composites Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hexagon Composites ASA

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Worthington Industries, Inc.

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

NPROXX B.V.

Faber Industrie SpA

Steelhead Composites, INC.

Faurecia (Ullit)

The formation of long-term contracts, application developments, and consortia and partnerships are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players in order to gain a competitive edge in the market.

