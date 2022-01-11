U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

Worldwide Carbon Fiber Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Trends

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbon Fiber Market - Analysis By Raw Material (PAN, Pitch and Rayon), Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled), End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global carbon fiber market was valued at USD 3216.54 million in the year 2020 with Europe region leading the market share. Carbon Fiber market is majorly driven by the aerospace industry to enhance the performance and efficiency of aircraft. The superior physical strength, low coefficient of thermal expansion, high dimensional stability, and low abrasion characteristics of carbon fiber complement its applications in aerospace antennas, aircraft brakes, and support structures.

Moreover, booming wind energy sector is generating strong demand for carbon fiber for their use in wind blades. The exceptional fatigue and corrosion resistance property of carbon material enhance the longevity of wind blades. Further, the growing adoption of clean energy technologies to reduce emission is expected to further drive the carbon fiber market in estimated years.

The rising demand of lightweight materials, along with government initiatives to reduce the harmful gas emissions and increase fuel efficiency, is expected to drive the market for carbon fiber in other transporting applications such as automotive and marine industries. Carbon fiber, due to lightweight, high thermal stability and electrical conductivity, are widely used in various important automotive components, such as disk brakes, wheels, automobile hoods, and others, owing to this carbon fiber share from automotive applications is predicted to expand significantly in the upcoming years.

Further, rising carbon fiber consumption is also expected due to the increasing production of vehicles to cater to strong consumer demand. Other than automotive applications, carbon Fiber has also significant growth potential in infrastructure, marine engineering and electronic applications.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing market for carbon fiber during 2021-26. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the increasing investments of R&D in the automotive & wind energy end-use industry. Additionally, increasing production of the manufacturing sector of the Asia Pacific region to cater the domestic requirements for superior quality products and rising exports from the Japan and China leading to an increased demand for carbon fiber from the region.

Scope of the Report

  • The report presents the analysis of Global carbon fiber market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

  • The report analyses the Global Carbon Fiber Market By value (USD Billion).

  • The report analyses the Global Carbon Fiber Market By Raw Material (Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Pitch & Rayon).

  • The report analyses the Global Carbon Fiber Market By Fiber Type (Virgin, Recycled).

  • The report analyses the Global Carbon Fiber Market By End User (Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Construction, Sports Equipment and Others).

  • The Global Carbon Fiber Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

  • The Global Carbon Fiber Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, by Raw Material, by Fiber Type, by End User.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Toray Industries Co., Ltd. Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Hyosung Corporation, Solvay Corporation, Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Carbon Fiber Market: Product Overview

4. Global Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Carbon Fiber Market
4.4 Global Carbon Fiber Market

5. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By Raw Material (Value)
5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Carbon Fiber Market: By Raw Material (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Pitch & Rayon- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By Fiber Type (Value)
6.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Carbon Fiber Market: By Fiber Type (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By Virgin- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Recycled- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Carbon Fiber Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)
7.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market: Segment Analysis
7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Fiber Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)
7.3 By Aviation, Aerospace & Defense- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.4 By Automotive- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.5 By Wind Energy- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.6 By Construction- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.7 By Sports Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.8 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8. Global Carbon Fiber Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Carbon Fiber Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

9. Americas Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Europe Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11. Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

12. Global Carbon Fiber Market Dynamics
12.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market Drivers
12.2 Global Carbon Fiber Market Restraints
12.3 Global Carbon Fiber Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market - By Raw Material (Year 2026)
13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market - By Fiber Type (Year 2026)
13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market - By End User (Year 2026)
13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Carbon Fiber Market - By Region (Year 2026)

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of global leading companies
14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Carbon Fiber Market
14.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Carbon Fiber Market

15. Global Carbon Fiber Market: Merger & Acquisitions

16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
16.1 Toray Industries Ltd
16.2 Teijin Ltd
16.3 Hexcel Corporation
16.4 SGL Carbon
16.5 Mitsubishi Chemical
16.6 Formosa Plastics
16.7 Hyosung Corporation
16.8 Solvay
16.9 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd
16.10 Kureha Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdjfu2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-carbon-fiber-industry-to-2026---key-drivers-restraints-and-trends-301458511.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

