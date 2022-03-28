U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Worldwide Carboxymethyl Cellulose Industry to 2030 - Featuring Ashland Global Holdings, DKS and Nippon Paper Industries Among Others

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market

Dublin, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carboxymethyl cellulose Market by Purity Level, Application and Property: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carboxymethyl cellulose market size was valued at $1,566.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $2,439.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC or Cellulose GUM) is extracted from pure cotton and wood pulp. It is recognized as cellulose gum or tylose powder. Carboxymethyl cellulose is widely used in diversified applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, food & beverages, paint, and household care industries. Also, detergents, water-based paints, and paper processing require large amount of CMC.

CMC acts as a thickening agent and stabilizer in ice-creams, milk, and baked food and hence is majorly adopted by the food & beverages industry for manufacturing. This drives the growth of the global carboxymethyl cellulose market. It is also majorly used in reduced fat food products and gluten-free products. It is used extensively in candy preparation as it helps improve quality and textures. CMC is used as an emulsifier in products like margarines, chewing gums, and peanut butter. Moreover, increased millennial expenditure on packaged food & beverages has resulted in increased demand for carboxymethyl cellulose.

Moreover, carboxymethyl cellulose is a significant adhesive agent in the production of pencils, paper boxes, and mosquito coils. In addition, carboxymethyl cellulose is also used in the oil-drilling industry as an ingredient of drilling mud where it works as a water retention agent and viscosity modifier, which also results in enhancing the growth of the carboxymethyl cellulose market. However, decline in raw material for the production of carboxymethyl cellulose hinders the market growth.

The carboxymethyl cellulose market is segmented into purity level, application, property, and region. By purity level, the market is divided into highly purified, industrial grade, and technical grade. By application, the market is classified into food & beverages, oil & refining, pharmaceutical, paint & textile, cosmetics & personal care, paper coating & household care, and others. By property, the market is divided into thickening agent, stabilizer, binder, anti-repository agent, lubricator, emulsifier, and excipient. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players operating in the carboxymethyl cellulose market include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Changzhou Science and Technology Co., Ltd., DKS Co Ltd, Carlyle Investment Management L.L.C., Formitex Empreendimentos e Participacoes Ltda., Mikro-Technik GmbH & Co. KG, Zibo Hailan Chemical Co., Ltd., Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd, Amtex Corp SA de CV and Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the carboxymethyl cellulose market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the carboxymethyl cellulose market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market industry.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global carboxymethyl cellulose market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Purity Level

  • Highly Purified

  • Technical Grade

  • Industrial Grade

By Application

  • Food & Beverages

  • Oil & refining

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Paint & Textile

  • Cosmetics & Personal Care

  • Paper Coating & Household Care

  • Others

By Property

  • Thickening Agent

  • Stabilizer

  • Binder

  • Anti-repository Agent

  • Lubricator

  • Emulsifier

  • Excipient

  • By Region

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • UK

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • ASEAN

  • Rest of Asia-pacific

  • LAMEA

  • Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Porter's five forces analysis
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Pricing analysis
3.4. Market dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Increase in demand for carboxymethyl cellulose in e-vehicle batteries to augment market growth
3.4.1.2. Development of Biopolymer Composites Films through carboxymethyl cellulose
3.4.1.3. Use of carboxymethyl cellulose in 4D printing of polyurethane paint
3.4.1.4. Development of edible film coatings and film through carboxymethyl cellulose
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. Availability of substitute product
3.4.2.2. Decline in raw material resources
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.4.3.1. Diversified use of carboxymethyl cellulose
3.4.3.2. Expansion of market in clean label
3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis
3.5.1. Multiple scenario

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL CARBOXYMETHYL CELLULOSE MARKET, BY PURITY LEVEL
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Highly purified
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Technical grade
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Industrial grade
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: CARBOXYMETHYL CELLULOSE MARKET , BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Food & beverages
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Oil & refining
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Pharmaceutical
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Paint Industry & textile
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country
5.6. Cosmetics and personal care
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast
5.6.3. Market analysis, by country
5.7. Paper coating & household care
5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.7.2. Market size and forecast
5.7.3. Market analysis, by country
5.8. Others
5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.8.2. Market size and forecast
5.8.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL CARBOXYMETHYL CELLULOSE MARKET , BY PROPERTY
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Thickening agent
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Stabilizer
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Binder
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Anti-repository agent
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country
6.6. Lubricator
6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.6.2. Market size and forecast
6.6.3. Market analysis, by country
6.7. Emulsifier
6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.7.2. Market size and forecast
6.7.3. Market analysis, by country
6.8. Excipient
6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.8.2. Market size and forecast
6.8.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: CARBOXYMETHYL CELLULOSE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top winning strategies
8.2. Competitive dashboard
8.3. Competitive heat map
8.4. Key developments
8.4.1. Acquisition
8.4.2. Business Expansion
8.4.3. Joint Venture
8.4.4. Partnership
8.4.5. Agreement
8.4.6. Product Launch

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC.
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. R&D Expenditure
9.1.7. Business performance
9.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. CHANGSHU WEALTHY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Company snapshot
9.2.3. Product portfolio
9.3. DKS CO LTD
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Business performance
9.4. CARLYLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.L.C.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. Business performance
9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. FORMITEX EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPACOES LTDA.
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Company snapshot
9.5.3. Product portfolio
9.6. MIKRO-TECHNIK GMBH & CO. KG
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.7. ZIBO HAILAN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Company snapshot
9.7.3. Product portfolio
9.8. CHONGQING LIHONG FINE CHEMICALS CO.,LTD
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Company snapshot
9.8.3. Product portfolio
9.9. AMTEX CORP SA DE CV
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Company snapshot
9.9.3. Product portfolio
9.10. NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Operating business segments
9.10.5. Product portfolio
9.10.6. Business performance
9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pc84df

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


