The Worldwide Cardiac Biomarkers Industry is Expected to Reach $23.8 Billion by 2027

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Biomarkers: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report summarizes the global market value, market growth rates and key market drivers and restraints for the cardiac biomarkers market, and it identifies the key suppliers of both centralized laboratory and point-of-care testing. 

The scope of this report is:

  • Identify viable technology drivers through a comprehensive look at various platform technologies for cardiac marker segments of the diagnostic testing market.

  • Obtain a complete understanding of the leading cardiac markers and their value in terms of diagnostic testing, screening, prognostic monitoring, pharmacogenomic testing and theragnostic, while also gaining an appreciation these elements from their basic principles to their applications.

  • Discover feasible market opportunities via the identification of high-growth applications in different cardiac marker diagnostic testing areas, with a focus on the biggest and fastest-expanding markets for diseases.

  • Focus on global industry development through an in-depth analysis of the major world markets for cardiac marker diagnostic testing, including forecasts for growth.

  • Present market figures for the current value of the cardiac biomarkers market, projections and growth rates. These are developed from the most recently available information from the global diagnostics industry.

By purchasing this study, the reader will gain:

  • An improved understanding of the current state and future of the most exciting cardiac biomarker market segments.

  • The latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in the cardiac marker diagnostic reagent pipeline.

  • Knowledge of the cardiac diagnostic testing market as an area of growth, research and investment.

This analysis covers the following categories of the cardiac biomarker segments:

  • Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI).

  • Heart failure.

  • Brain natriuretic peptide (BNP).

  • Myoglobin.

  • Homocysteine (Hcy).

  • C-reactive protein (CRP).

  • Pulmonary embolism (PE) D-dimer test.

  • Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and high-density lipoproteins (HDL).

  • Stroke.

  • Creatine kinase-myocardial band (CK-MB) and cardiac enzymes.

  • Albumin.

  • Cardiac markers are used in clinical decisions.

  • Cardiac markers in renal failure.

  • Troponins in non-ischemic heart disease.

  • Cardiac panels.

  • POC cardiac markers.

Analyses include charts and graphs measuring product growth and trends within the marketplace. In addition, a discussion of research on various illnesses provides the reader with a deeper understanding of the possibilities for future treatment and avenues for possible R&D budgets. Company-specific information, including sales figures, product pipeline status and R&D trends, is provided throughout the report. In addition, the study:

  • Assesses cardiac marker diagnostic testing market drivers and bottlenecks from the perspective of the medical and scientific communities.

  • Discusses the potential benefits of the cardiac marker diagnostic testing market for various sectors of the medical and scientific community.

  • Establishes the current total market size and future growth of the cardiac marker diagnostic testing market and analyzes the current size and growth of individual segments.

  • Provides current and forecasted market shares by company.

  • Discusses profit and business opportunities by diagnostic testing segment.

  • Provides strategic recommendations for near-term business opportunities.

  • Assesses current commercial uses of the cardiac biomarker market.

Report Includes

  • 66 data tables and 36 additional tables

  • An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for cardiac biomarkers technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for cardiac biomarkers market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of
    biomarker, instrument category, and region

  • Identification of the viable technology drivers and barriers through a holistic review of various platform technologies in cardiac biomarker measurement and their notable advancements

  • Complete understanding of the leading cardiac markers and their value in terms of diagnostic testing, screening, prognostic monitoring, pharmacogenomic testing, and theranostics, while also appreciating these elements from their basic principles to their applications

  • Discussion of feasible market opportunities via identification of high-growth applications in different cardiac marker diagnostic testing areas, with a focus on the biggest and fastest-expanding markets for diseases

  • Emphasis on global industry development through an in-depth analysis of the major world markets for cardiac marker diagnostic testing, including forecasts for growth

  • Latest information on the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in the cardiac marker diagnostic reagent pipeline with SWOT analyses

  • Review of the patents and patent applications on cardiac biomarkers and deep dive of recent global and region-specific patent publications related to cardiac biomarkers

  • Insight into the company competitive landscape and company value share analysis for the leading suppliers of cardiac biomarkers

  • Profile descriptions of the major global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter (subsidiary of Danaher Corp.), bioMerieux S.A., PerkinElmer Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

287

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$13.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$23.8 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

12.2 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Cardiovascular Disease and Its Associated Burden
3.1 Overview of Cardiovascular Disease
3.1.1 Coronary Artery Disease
3.2 Atherosclerosis
3.3 Angina (Angina Pectoris)
3.4 Acute Myocardial Infarction (Ami)
3.5 Disease Management
3.6 Medical Management
3.7 Lifestyle Changes
3.8 Diet Modification
3.9 Smoking Cessation
3.10 Pharmaceuticals
3.11 Anticoagulants and Antiplatelet Drugs
3.12 Lipid-Lowering Drugs
3.13 Anti-Hypertensive Drugs
3.14 Nitroglycerin Preparations
3.15 Surgical Intervention
3.15.1 Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery
3.15.2 Transmyocardial Revascularization
3.15.3 Percutaneous Coronary Interventions
3.16 Global Burden of Cardiovascular Disease
3.16.1 Cvd and Its Associated Burden, 2030
3.16.2 Economic Burden of Cvd

Chapter 4 Introduction to Cardiac Biomarkers
4.1 Types of Biomarkers
4.1.1 Antecedent Biomarker Tests
4.1.2 Screening Biomarker Tests
4.1.3 Diagnostic Biomarker Tests
4.1.4 Staging Biomarkers
4.1.5 Prognostic Biomarker Tests
4.2 Role of Biomarkers in the Prevention, Assessment and Management of Heart Failure
4.2.1 Myocardial Stress/Injury
4.2.2 Neurohormonal Activation
4.2.3 Remodeling
4.2.4 Comorbidities
4.2.5 Other Biomarkers of Cardiac Activity
4.2.6 Role of Biomarkers in Heart Failure Clinical Trials
4.3 Biomarker Discovery and Validation
4.3.1 Biomarker Candidate Screening
4.3.2 Biomarker Candidate Validation
4.4 Omic Technologies for Biomarker Discovery
4.4.1 Genomics
4.4.2 Proteomics
4.4.3 Metabolomics
4.4.4 Lipidomics
4.5 Considerations When Developing a Cardiac Biomarker
4.6 Defining Abnormal Biomarker Values
4.6.1 Reference Limits
4.6.2 Discrimination Limits
4.6.3 Threshold Defining Risk
4.7 Receiver Operating Characteristic Curve Analysis of Biomarker Accuracy

Chapter 5 Review of Key Individual Cardiac Biomarkers
5.1 Gold Standard of Cardiac Biomarkers
5.2 Troponin Complex
5.2.1 Troponin C
5.2.2 Troponin T
5.2.3 Troponin I
5.2.4 Troponin as the Preferred Biomarker
5.2.5 High Sensitivity Troponin Assays
5.2.6 Emergence of Point-Of-Care Troponin Testing
5.3 Pro-Bnp And/Or Nt-Probnp
5.4 Creatine Kinase Test
5.5 Myoglobin (Mb)
5.6 C-Reactive Protein
5.7 Other Key Cardiac Biomarkers
5.7.1 Copeptin
5.7.2 D-Dimer
5.7.3 Galectin-3
5.7.4 Fatty Acid Binding Proteins
5.7.5 St2
5.8 Emerging Cardiac Biomarkers
5.8.1 Choline
5.8.2 Ischemia-Modified Albumin
5.8.3 Myeloperoxidase
5.8.4 S100-Beta
5.9 Recent Technological Advances and Key Developments in Cardiac Biomarker Measurement
5.9.1 Drivers
5.9.2 Barriers
5.9.3 Validation Hurdles
5.9.4 Notable Technological Advancements

Chapter 6 Global Market for Cardiac Biomarkers
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Global Market for Cardiac Biomarkers, by Type of Biomarker
6.2.1 Regional Overview
6.3 North American Market
6.3.1 Selected Market Drivers
6.3.2 Selected Market Restraints
6.3.3 North American Market, by Country
6.4 European Market
6.4.1 Selected Market Drivers
6.4.2 Selected Market Restraints
6.4.3 European Market, by Country
6.5 Asia-Pacific Market
6.5.1 Selected Market Drivers
6.5.2 Selected Market Restraints
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific Market, by Country
6.6 Rest of World Market
6.6.1 Selected Market Drivers
6.6.2 Selected Market Restraints

Chapter 7 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Cardiac Biomarkers

Chapter 8 Regulatory and Legislative Requirements for Cardiac Biomarkers
8.1 North America
8.1.1 U.S.
8.1.2 Recent Developments
8.1.3 Canada
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 (General) Medical Device Directive, Mdd (93/42/Eec)
8.2.2 Active Implantable Medical Device Directive, Aimdd (90/383/Eec)
8.2.3 in Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device Directive, Ivdmdd (98/79/Ec)
8.2.4 Proposed Changes to the Medical Device Directive, Mdd (93/42/Eec)
8.2.5 Notified Bodies
8.2.6 German Reimbursement Structure and Schedules for Diagnostic Procedures
8.2.7 French Reimbursement Structure and Schedules for Diagnostic Procedures
8.2.8 Italian Reimbursement Structure and Schedules for Diagnostic Procedures
8.3 Japan
8.3.1 Marketing Authorization System
8.4 China
8.4.1 Overview of the Healthcare System
8.4.2 Healthcare Reforms
8.4.3 Healthcare Institutions
8.5 India
8.5.1 Overview of the Healthcare System
8.5.2 Hospital Resources
8.5.3 Population Statistics
8.6 South Korea
8.7 Brazil
8.7.1 Background
8.7.2 Regulatory and Legislative Requirements
8.7.3 Market Entry and Reimbursement of Medical Devices
8.8 Argentina
8.8.1 Background
8.9 Mexico
8.9.1 Legislation and Regulations Governing Medical Devices in Mexico
8.9.2 Health Insurance Structure

Chapter 9 Patent Review and New Developments in Cardiac Biomarkers
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cardiac Biomarker Patents, by Region and Country

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Company Market Share Analysis
10.2 Recent News

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Acs Biomarker Bv

  • Beckman Coulter (Subsidiary of Danaher Corp.)

  • Bg Medicine Inc.

  • Biomerieux S.A.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Cardiogenics

  • Creative Diagnostics

  • Critical Diagnostics

  • Life Diagnostics Inc.

  • Lifesign

  • Lsi Medience Corp.

  • Meridian Life Science Inc.

  • Metanomics Health GmbH

  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

  • Perkinelmer Inc.

  • Pts Diagnostics

  • Quidel Corp.

  • Radiometer Medical Aps

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

  • Response Biomedical Corp.

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

  • Singulex Inc.

  • Spectral Medical Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Tosoh Bioscience Inc.

  • Trinity Biotech plc

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3djcvp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-cardiac-biomarkers-industry-is-expected-to-reach-23-8-billion-by-2027--301742122.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

