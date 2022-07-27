Worldwide Cardiac Monitoring Devices Industry Insights 2022 - Chronic Disease Management for Multiple Indications to Drive Future Growth for Wearables
This research service provides an overview of the global cardiac monitoring devices market. The geographical scope of this global study is North America (NA), Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC). It offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. The market is segmented into Resting ECG Systems, Stress ECG Systems, Holter Monitors, Cardiac Event Monitors, and Medical Grade Wearables.
This study focuses on technology, connectivity, continuous monitoring, and new pathways for cardiac monitoring. The competitive analysis includes company market shares for traditional cardiac monitoring devices and wearables at the global level. Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment analysis.
The study focuses on digital technology adoption, such as RPM, AI, ML, and predictive analytics, and discusses companies operating and providing services in this space. In addition, home healthcare and 5G adoption for connected devices are discussed.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Cardiac Monitoring - Road Ahead
Cardiovascular Disease - Clinical Pathways
COVID-19's Impact on Cardiac Disease Monitoring
Future of Cardiac Monitoring
Predictive Analytics in Cardiac Monitoring
Cardiac Monitoring - Hospital to Home
Cardiac Monitoring - Technology Adoption by Region
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Key Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis for RPM and Chronic Disease Management
Growth Driver Analysis for Artificial Intelligence
Growth Driver Analysis for M&A Activity
Growth Driver Analysis for COVID-19 Patients Monitoring
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Revenue Share
Revenue Share - Medical Grade Wearables
Revenue Share Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
Growth Metrics
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Unit Shipment Forecast by Segment
Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Multichannel Wearables Allow Stronger Penetration into Hospital Inpatient Settings
Growth Opportunity 2: Home-based Cardiac Monitoring will Find Increasing Adoption Driven by RPM and Analytics
Growth Opportunity 3: Chronic Disease Management for Multiple Indications to Drive Future Growth for Wearables
Growth Opportunity 4: 5G Technology Adoption Enables a Stronger Ecosystem for Connected Devices
8. Next Steps
9. List of Exhibits
