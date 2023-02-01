The Worldwide Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Industry is Projected to Reach $3.36 Billion by 2030 - ImplanTable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth
The global market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
ECG Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holter Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $684.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$684.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$783.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$491.2 Million by the year 2030.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures
Recent Market Activity
CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory
The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
ECG Systems Lead the CVD Diagnostics and Monitoring Market
Competitive Scenario
Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats
Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter and Other Devices
Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices
A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT
Competitive Landscape
ImplanTable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth
ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BioTelemetry, Inc. (USA)
BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK)
Koninklijke Philips N.V, (USA)
Medtronic Plc. (USA)
Mortara Instrument, Inc. (USA)
Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
Philips Healthcare (USA)
Schiller AG (Switzerland)
Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)
St. Jude Medical, Inc. (USA)
Welch Allyn (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver
Aging Population Drives Demand
Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac Monitoring Market
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices
Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring Devices Demand
SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS
Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances
Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors
ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors
Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter Monitors
Remote Monitoring Reduces Hospital Admissions and Readmissions
Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring
Advancements in ECG Management Systems
Third-Party Integration
GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System
Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms
Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
