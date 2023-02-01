U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.21
    +42.61 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.96
    +6.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.32
    +231.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.81
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    -2.25 (-2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.00
    +21.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.24 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0122 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    +0.0064 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9030
    -1.1650 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,693.92
    +754.58 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.70
    +296.03 (+121.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

The Worldwide Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Industry is Projected to Reach $3.36 Billion by 2030 - ImplanTable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

ECG Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holter Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $684.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$684.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$783.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$491.2 Million by the year 2030.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Cardiovascular Diseases: Facts & Figures

  • Recent Market Activity

  • CVD Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices on a High Growth Trajectory

  • The US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

  • ECG Systems Lead the CVD Diagnostics and Monitoring Market

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Holter Monitoring Systems: An Established Market, Facing Threats

  • Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices - A Comparison of Holter and Other Devices

  • Evolution of Cardiac Monitoring Devices

  • A Comparison of Key Features of Three Major Ambulatory ECG Systems- Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT

  • Benefits and Drawbacks of Three Major Primary Cardiac Event Monitoring Systems - Holter Monitoring, Event Monitoring and MCOT

  • Competitive Landscape

  • ImplanTable Loop Recorder (ILR) to Register the Fastest Growth

  • ECG Management Systems: Integral for Data Storage

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • BioTelemetry, Inc. (USA)

  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

  • GE Healthcare UK Ltd. (UK)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V, (USA)

  • Medtronic Plc. (USA)

  • Mortara Instrument, Inc. (USA)

  • Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)

  • Philips Healthcare (USA)

  • Schiller AG (Switzerland)

  • Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (USA)

  • St. Jude Medical, Inc. (USA)

  • Welch Allyn (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver

  • Aging Population Drives Demand

  • Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Cardiac Monitoring Market

  • Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices

  • Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

  • Increasing Preference for Homecare Drives Cardiac Monitoring Devices Demand

  • SELECT PRODUCT TRENDS/ADVANCEMENTS

  • Holter Devices Continue to Witness Technological Advances

  • Disposable Devices - the New Trend in Holter Monitors

  • ZIO Wireless Patch Holter Monitors

  • Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT): A Potential Threat to Holter Monitors

  • Remote Monitoring Reduces Hospital Admissions and Readmissions

  • Innovations in Remote ECG Monitoring

  • Advancements in ECG Management Systems

  • Third-Party Integration

  • GE Muse Version 9 ECG Management System

  • Mobile Access for ECG Waveforms

  • Others Advancements in ECG Management Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ammkt3


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-cardiovascular-disease-monitoring-and-diagnostic-devices-industry-is-projected-to-reach-3-36-billion-by-2030---implantable-loop-recorder-ilr-to-register-the-fastest-growth-301736545.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • U.S. oil prices end at 3-week low as EIA reports a 6th straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies

    Oil futures finish lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a increase in U.S. crude supplies for a sixth week in a row.

  • Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy. Brent crude futures settled down $2.62, or 3.1%, at $82.84 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures fell $2.46, or 3.1% to settle at $76.41. U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories rose last week to their highest levels since June 2021, the Energy Information Administration said, as demand remained weak.

  • 4 Reasons Why Aerospace & Defense ETFs May Gain Further

    Aerospace & Defense ETFs outperformed the market last year and may continue its winning momentum this year too.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • Residents opposed to Rivian's plant file lawsuits against state, Morgan County

    Two lawsuits against Morgan County and the State of Georgia are petitioning for courts to enforce local zoning ordinances on Rivian’s $5 billion plant and pause land disturbance activities.

  • More oil is coming

    Global energy firms are carefully developing new oil and gas projects—mostly outside the United States.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks are down more than 50%, creating an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit

    Intel is slashing its CEO pay by 25%—but cuts aren't just limited to executives.

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • Telecommunications firm Brightspeed moves into new Charlotte HQ at Vantage South End (PHOTOS)

    Charlotte-based telecommunications firm Brightspeed has officially opened its new headquarters in South End as part of a larger expansion initiative.

  • Rivian to Lay Off 6% of Workforce in EV Maker’s Second Round of Job Cuts

    In a note to employees sent Wednesday, Chief Executive RJ Scaringe said Rivian plans to trim another 6% of its workforce.

  • FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Intel Slashing CEO, Managers’

  • Airbus Revives Order From Qatar Airways Following Paint-Dispute Settlement

    Airbus agreed to revive orders for close to 75 aircraft from Qatar Airways after reaching a settlement with the Middle East airline over a dispute about chipping paint on its A350 wide-body models.

  • Yes, Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Watch Out For These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coca-Cola bottling company eyes Moore Co. for expansion

    The tract of land sits along Carolina Road – near where it intersects N.C. Highway 211 – and within Iron Horse Industrial Park. During an Aberdeen Town Council meeting on Jan. 23, the board instructed the town clerk to research the sufficiency of a petition to annex the land, which is a customary step in the process of developing land. The proposed investment is another signal of Moore County's rapid growth as the Sandhills region continues to attract new residents and businesses.