Worldwide Cargo Handling Equipment Industry to 2026 - Development of Advanced Container Handling Equipment Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cargo Handling Equipment Market Research Report by Propulsion Type, by Equipment Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 24.51 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 25.47 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.24% to reach USD 31.46 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cargo Handling Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market, including Anhui Heli, Hyster, JBT Corporation, Kalmar, Kion Group, Konecranes, Liebherr, Macgregor, Mitsubishi, Sany, Terex, and Toyota Industries.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cargo Handling Equipment Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing marine and air cargo transportation
5.1.1.2. Increasing trade activities between nations
5.1.1.3. Emphasis on protection for laborers working on the ground floor
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High capital costs of cargo handling equipment
5.1.2.2. Stringency in emission regulations
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Adoption of the cargo handling equipment across end use industries
5.1.3.2. Development of advanced container handling equipment
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Dearth of synchronization between different port equipment and accidents
5.1.4.2. High maintenance of equipment
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Cargo Handling Equipment Market, by Propulsion Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Diesel
6.3. Electric

7. Cargo Handling Equipment Market, by Cargo Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Air Cargo Equipment
7.2.1. Aviation Dollies
7.2.2. Conveyor System
7.2.3. Forklift Truck
7.2.4. Loader
7.2.5. Terminal Tractor
7.3. Land Cargo Equipment
7.3.1. Automated Guided Vehicle
7.3.2. Conveyor System
7.3.3. Forklift Trucks
7.3.4. Pallet Jack
7.3.5. Stacker
7.4. Marine Cargo Equipment
7.4.1. Crane
7.4.2. Forklift Truck
7.4.3. Reach Stacker
7.4.4. Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG)
7.4.5. Straddle Carrier
7.4.6. Terminal Tractor

8. Cargo Handling Equipment Market, by Equipment Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Automated Guided Vehicle
8.3. Aviation Dollies
8.4. Conveyor System
8.5. Crane
8.6. Forklift Truck
8.7. Loader
8.8. Pallet Jack
8.9. Reach Stacker
8.10. Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG)
8.11. Stacker
8.12. Straddle Carrier
8.13. Terminal Tractor

9. Americas Cargo Handling Equipment Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Cargo Handling Equipment Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cargo Handling Equipment Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Anhui Heli
13.2. Hyster
13.3. JBT Corporation
13.4. Kalmar
13.5. Kion Group
13.6. Konecranes
13.7. Liebherr
13.8. Macgregor
13.9. Mitsubishi
13.10. Sany
13.11. Terex
13.12. Toyota Industries

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ardgez

