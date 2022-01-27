U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.75
    +29.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,186.00
    +131.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,284.00
    +125.50 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.80
    +11.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.24
    +0.89 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.80
    -27.90 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.86 (-3.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1157
    -0.0088 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8320
    -0.0160 (-0.87%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    -1.31 (-4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0078 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3730
    +0.7130 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,802.11
    -1,351.89 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    841.83
    -13.99 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.59
    +67.81 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

Worldwide Carob Industry to 2027 - Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers is Driving Growth

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carob Market By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Carob Market size is expected to reach $351.7 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Carob refers to a flowering evergreen tree that belongs to the family of legumes, named Fabaceae. This plant is cultivated in the landscape and gardens for its eatable pods, and as an ornamental plant. These carob plants are native to the Middle East and Mediterranean regions. The dry, mature, and the mostly toasted pod are occasionally converted into carob powder that is utilized as a substitute for cocoa powder.

Carob bars are widely consumed as a replacement for chocolate bars, along with that carob chips are also consumed as a substitute for chocolate chips. Carob treats are also majorly accessible in healthy food stores. Naturally, carob pods are sweet in taste and do not contain any sort of caffeine or theobromine. The carob market is estimated to witness substantial growth due to the factors like increasing preference of the consumers towards the consumption of healthier substitutes of cocoa powder. In addition, carob powder is widely used as an ingredient in the bakery, confectionery, and pet foods industries since it is a naturally sweet agent with high dietary fiber.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted numerous sectors of the business domain. The pandemic has created a medical emergency, which has boosted the demand for a wide range of food items, medical products, and hygiene products in the market. Several consumers have shifted toward the consumption of reliable, safe, and healthy foods. Thus, it has surged the demand for healthy and staple food items. The imposition of various restrictions like lockdown and travel ban has negatively impacted various industries. However, essential products like food items and medical products have witnessed a surge in demand during the lockdown period.

Though products like cheese, packaged & processed food, pastries, coffee, milkshakes, chocolates, sweets, and other bakery products have witnessed a slowdown in their sales. Due to this, the demand for carob in the production of these products has also dropped. In addition, the lockdown imposed in many nations has hindered the supply chain of carob products. The shifting consumer buying behavior has also been influenced due to the pandemic and thus, companies are framing robust sales strategies for recovery. These strategies is expected to help the carob market to get back on track shortly.

Market Growth Factors:

Rising health awareness among consumers

The increasing awareness among the consumers regarding the consumption of healthy food items is surging the demand for better and healthy food alternatives. With the shifting inclination of the consumers towards the consumption of healthier food substitutes, the demand for carob products is estimated to surge in the coming years. In addition, the prevalence of various diseases like diabetes is motivating people to adopt healthy food habits and a better lifestyle.

Various health benefits of carob

Carob powder is the best alternative for cocoa powder due to its high nutritional value. Numerous health benefits like low fat, low sodium, high fiber, gluten-free, caffeine-free, and higher calcium content are motivating consumers to switch to carob powder or other carob-based products. This is expected to further accelerate the growth of the carob market in the forecast period.

Market Restraining Factor:

High cost and limited availability

In comparison to cocoa powder, carob powder is a bit expensive, which restricts its market growth. The high cost of carob powder restricts numerous consumers from its consumption. In addition, many manufacturers are also restricting themselves from using carob in their products because of its price and limited availability. Using carob in the manufacturing of a variety of products can increase its overall price and thus, hamper its sales.

Product Outlook

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Gum, Powder, and Others. The gum segment dominated the carob market with the highest revenue share and is estimated to garner a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Carob gum is increasingly utilized in the pharmaceutical sector due to the various medicinal benefits offered by them like better blood sugar, low cholesterol level, healthy substitute for the treatment of gastro reflux disease, diarrhea and assist in minimizing colon cancer.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Nutrition & Supplements, Dairy Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The increasing demand for bakery & confectionery items because of the busy lifestyle and shifting preference for fresh & ready-to-eat convenience foods containing high nutritional values. The high consumption of bakery products, particularly the packaged food items has witnessed a spur in demand for natural food additives and flavors, thus, supporting the growth of the carob market.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Direct Supply, E-commerce, and Others. Supermarkets & hypermarkets provide a wide range of carob products from numerous brands. In Europe and North America, supermarkets & hypermarkets are the popular retail channels for buying various consumer goods. Factors like increasing working-class population, growing urbanization, and competitive pricing are fueling the popularity of supermarkets & hypermarkets in the established and developing region. Additionally, supermarkets & hypermarkets are considered to be the one-stop-shop for a broad range of products.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. By region, Europe emerged as the leading region in the Carob market in 2020 by obtaining the maximum market share. This region is projected to continue its dominance in the carob market during the forecast period. The increased consumption of bakery & confectionery products along with dairy products is one of the key factors augmenting the demand for carob products in this region. There are many people in this region who want products that consist of natural ingredients & additives for avoiding any health issues.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include TIC Gums, Inc. (Ingredion Incorporated), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Euroduna Americas, Inc. The Carob Kitchen, NOW Foods, Inc., Jedwards International, Inc., Alpine Herb Company, Inc., and Barry Farm Foods.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Carob Market by Product
3.1 Global Gum Market by Region
3.2 Global Powder Market by Region
3.3 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Carob Market by Application
4.1 Global Bakery & Confectionery Market by Region
4.2 Global Nutrition & Supplements Market by Region
4.3 Global Dairy Products Market by Region
4.4 Global Pharmaceuticals Market by Region
4.5 Global Other Application Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Carob Market by Distribution Channel
5.1 Global Supermarket/Hypermarket Market by Region
5.2 Global Direct Supply Market by Region
5.3 Global E-commerce Market by Region
5.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Carob Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 TIC Gums, Inc. (Ingredion Incorporated)
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Financial Analysis
7.1.3 Regional Analysis
7.1.4 Research & Development Expense
7.1.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
7.1.5.1 Product launches and Product Expansions:
7.2 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
7.2.1 Company Overview
7.2.2 Financial Analysis
7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.2.4 Research & Development Expense
7.3 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
7.3.1 Company overview
7.3.2 Financial Analysis
7.3.3 Regional Analysis
7.3.4 Research & Development Expense
7.3.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
7.3.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:
7.4 Tate & Lyle PLC
7.4.1 Company Overview
7.4.2 Financial Analysis
7.4.3 Segmental Analysis
7.4.4 Research & Development Expense
7.4.5 Recent Strategies and Developments:
7.4.5.1 Product launches and Product Expansions:
7.5 Euroduna Americas, Inc.
7.5.1 Company Overview
7.6 The Carob Kitchen
7.6.1 Company Overview
7.6.2 Recent Strategies and Developments:
7.6.2.1 Product launches and Product Expansions:
7.7 NOW Foods, Inc.
7.7.1 Company Overview
7.8 Jedwards International, Inc.
7.8.1 Company Overview
7.9 Alpine Herb Company, Inc.
7.9.1 Company Overview
7.10. Barry Farm Foods
7.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/14s9u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-carob-industry-to-2027---rising-health-awareness-among-consumers-is-driving-growth-301469734.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks to Buy Now

    These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Stock Market Correction: 2 Bulletproof Stocks That Will Still Be Standing After The Dip

    Investors are panicking as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to cool off inflation. The Nasdaq entered correction territory, defined as a 10% pullback from a previous peak, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were hovering on the brink of that this week, showing every sector is getting hit. Target (NYSE: TGT) has arguably performed better than any brick-and-mortar retailer during the pandemic, but the stock still looks cheap at a price-to-earnings ratio of just 16.

  • McDonald's Q4 earnings miss estimates, but digital sales soar

    The Golden Arches fell short in its fourth quarter results.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • 5 Large-Cap Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, certainly fits that description. During the third quarter, Meta announced that 2.91 billion monthly active users (MAUs) visited Facebook, with another 670 million unique MAUs heading to Instagram and/or WhatsApp, which Meta also owns. There simply isn't a social media platform that gives advertisers access to more eyeballs than what Meta can offer, which is precisely why the company has such incredible ad pricing power.

  • Altria tops estimates for latest quarter and offers upbeat guidance

    Altria Group Inc. posted better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter and offered profit guidance that was above consensus. Richmond, Va.-based Altria posted net income of $1.624 billion, or 88 cents a share, down from $1.924 billion, or $1.03 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.09, a penny ahead of the $1.08 FactSet consensus. Revenue edged down to $6.255 billion from $6.304 billion, but was ahead of the $4.998 billion FactSet consensus. Altria is

  • Blackstone Stock Rises as Profits Nearly Double and Total Assets Set Quarterly Record

    Shares of Blackstone rose Thursday after total assets at the world’s biggest alternative asset manager rose to a quarterly record and profits doubled. Blackstone (ticker: BX) was rising more than 4% to $115.90 in premarket trading. “Blackstone’s fourth-quarter results represented a remarkable finish to a record-breaking year,” said CEO Stephen Schwarzman in a statement.

  • Mastercard exceeds earnings expectations as consumer spending rebound continues

    Mastercard Inc. delivered earnings and revenue ahead of expectations Thursday as the financial-services company benefited from a continued rebound in consumer spending.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The 2022 rally of AT&T stock paused on its Q4 earnings report amid questions over the structure of the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery.

  • 3 of the Safest Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    As of Jan. 20, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had entered official correction territory (a decline of 10% from recent highs), and it was threatening to pull the widely followed S&P 500 down with it. In other words, with downside catalysts aplenty, we could be on the verge of a steep correction or stock market crash. While volatility during crashes and corrections can be unnerving, history has shown that these relatively short-term dips are always a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Apple Earnings Preview: Revenue Is Expected to Slow

    Here's why analysts are modeling for a significant slowdown in the iPhone-maker's top-line growth.

  • Exclusive-Tencent plans to take U.S.-listed streaming firm DouYu private -sources

    Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to take DouYu International Holdings Ltd private amid disagreements over strategy among executives at the Chinese videogame streaming firm, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Tencent, the biggest shareholder in Nasdaq-listed DouYu with a 37% stake, wants to team up with at least one private equity firm for the deal and is currently talking to investment banks, they said. The company has been debating its business strategy after Tencent's plans to merge it with bigger rival Huya Inc were blocked by regulators in July last year on antitrust grounds.

  • 3 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybersecurity stocks have been hit hard, but over the long term, the growth of the industry is undeniable.

  • Chevron Hikes Dividend 6% as Oil Prices Surge Near $90 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. raised its quarterly dividend 6% as the company attempts to share the benefits of rising oil prices with shareholders. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidChevron will pa

  • Apple Reports Earnings Today. Here’s What to Expect.

    If there was ever a time when the stock market really needed Apple to crush the numbers, this is it. Once again, the story will be dominated by the strength of iPhone demand.