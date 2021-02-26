U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

The Worldwide Catalyst Handling Services Industry is Projected to Reach $620.5 Million by 2025

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catalyst Handling Services Market by Service Type (Loading/Unloading, Screening, Transport), End-use Industry (Petroleum Refining, Petrochemical), Region (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global catalyst handling services market size is projected to reach USD 620.5 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The demand for catalyst handling services in emerging economies, such as APAC, MEA, and South America, is increasing owing to the growth in industrial activities. Increasing consumption of petrochemical products is also driving the market. Increasing demand for electric vehicles and reduction in capex by oil & gas companies are major restraining factors for the market. However, incorporation of new technologies such as robotics and automation in catalyst handling along with increasing demand for biofuels are opportunities for the market. On the other hand, decreasing demand for oil due to Covid-19 is a major challenge for the catalyst handling services market.

The loading/unloading segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the overall catalyst handling services market in 2020.

Catalyst unloading is a process where the spent catalysts are unloaded through proper operating procedures such as checking hot spots, build up coke formation, and checking for contamination. Catalyst loading is the process of transferring the catalyst from ground level to inside the reactor. The necessity of this service type in reactor cleaning and catalyst changing operations is driving the market growth. Moreover, growth in increased reactor operation efficiency requirements in oil & gas refineries is also driving the market.

Petroleum refining is expected to be the largest catalyst handling services end-use industry in 2020.

Petroleum refining is the largest market owing to the increasing demand for polymer based materials, liquid fuels and others in sectors such as construction, automotive, aerospace, defense, textile, and so on. Also, the growing demand for catalyst handling services to ensure the highest levels of safety and efficiency while charging and discharging reactors and for using specific techniques to handle pyrophoric catalysts are responsible for high growth. In addition, considerable oil & gas industry size in economies such as Brazil, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and so on are driving market growth for petroleum refining.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing catalyst handling services market during the forecast period.

The catalyst handling services market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. The region is the fastest-growing market for catalyst handling services attributed to the presence of emerging countries, and their high economic growth rate, the rise in infrastructure and industrial projects, and increasing urbanization. Recently, the pandemic impacted regional growth. Government restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one particular place, severely impacted the industry. However, owing to government stimulus packages to counter the negative effects are expected to boost growth in a post-pandemic scenario.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in Catalyst Handling Services Market
4.2 APAC: Catalyst Handling Services Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2019
4.3 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by Service Type
4.4 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by End-Use Industry
4.5 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Growth Scenario in the Petrochemical Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.2.2 Reduction in Capex and Opex by End-Use Industry Players
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Incorporation of Automation and Robotics in Catalyst Handling
5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Biofuel
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Decreasing Demand for Crude Oil due to COVID-19
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Value Chain of Catalyst Handling Services
5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.4.2 Catalyst Manufacturers
5.4.3 Catalyst Handling Equipment/Technology Providers
5.4.4 Catalyst Handling Service Providers
5.4.5 End-Use Industries
5.4.6 Catalyst Recycling and Metal Reclamation
5.4.7 Metal Industry
5.5 Technology Analysis
5.5.1 Automation
5.5.2 Robotics
5.5.3 Renewable Fuel Technology
5.6 Ecosystem
5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Catalyst Handling Services Market
5.7.1 COVID-19
5.7.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography
5.7.3 Impact on End-Use Industries
5.7.4 Customer Analysis
5.7.4.1 Shift in Petroleum Refining Industry
5.7.4.2 Disruptions in the Industry
5.7.4.3 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Improve Production
5.7.4.4 Impact on Customers' Revenues
5.7.4.5 Customers' Most Crucial Regions
5.7.4.6 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains
5.7.4.7 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities
5.7.4.7.1 Measures Taken by Customers
5.7.4.7.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook
5.7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players in Catalyst Handling Services Market
5.8 Case Study Analysis
5.8.1 Use of M-Lance Technology by Mourik in Purified Ethylene Oxide (Peo) Plant in North America
5.8.2 Use of Indigenously Developed Dense Loading Technology by Cat Tech in Major Refineries Across the World
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Regulatory Landscape
5.10.1 Confined Space Entry Policies
5.11 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.11.1 Global Gdp Trends
5.11.2 Refinery Throughput Trends
5.11.3 Mining Trends

6 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by Service Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Catalyst Loading/Unloading
6.2.1 Largest Service Type Segment of the Market
6.3 Catalyst Screening, Segregation & Storage
6.3.1 Helps in Proper Catalyst Functioning
6.4 Catalyst Transport & Handling
6.4.1 Increased Need for Critical Material Transportation to Propel Demand
6.5 Spent Catalyst Handling
6.5.1 High Growth Trends Across End-Use Industries to Boost Consumption
6.6 Others

7 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Petroleum Refining
7.2.1 Expansion of Refineries in APAC and the Middle East & Africa to Drive Demand
7.3 Chemicals & Fertilizers
7.3.1 Huge Investments by Domestic and Foreign Players to Drive the Market
7.4 Petrochemical
7.4.1 Integration of Downstream Operations to Propel Demand
7.5 Others

8 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 APAC
8.4 Europe
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Share, 2019
9.3 Market Ranking
9.3.1 Mourik
9.3.2 Anabeeb
9.3.3 Cat Tech
9.3.4 Cr Asia
9.3.5 Technivac
9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
9.4.1 Star
9.4.2 Emerging Leaders
9.4.3 Participants
9.4.4 Pervasive
9.5 Strength of Service Portfolio
9.6 Business Strategy Excellence
9.7 Winners Vs. Tail Enders
9.7.1 Winners
9.7.2 Tail Enders
9.8 Key Market Developments
9.8.1 New Technology Development
9.8.2 Collaboration

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Anabeeb
10.2 Mourik
10.3 Cat Tech International
10.4 CR Asia
10.5 Technivac
10.6 Catalyst Handling Resources
10.7 Dickinson Group of Companies
10.8 Buchen-ics
10.9 Kanooz Industrial Services
10.10 Group Peeters
10.11 Other Significant Players
10.11.1 Tubemaster
10.11.2 Polman
10.11.3 Plant Tech Services
10.11.4 Drilldrop
10.11.5 Veolia Anz
10.11.6 Ajaks
10.11.7 Integrity CIS
10.11.8 Maviro
10.11.9 Usa Debusk
10.11.10 Celvac
10.11.11 Reactor Services International
10.11.12 Hci
10.11.13 Prior Industrial Services
10.11.14 Turn 2 Speciality Companies
10.11.15 Climbex

11 Adjacent/Related Markets

12 Appendix
12.1 Discussion Guide
12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
12.3 Available Customizations

