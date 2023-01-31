U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

Worldwide Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Industry to 2030 - Key Players Include Omnicell, ARxIUM, ScriptPro, Cardinal Health and Parata Systems

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market, by Product Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Central fill pharmacy automation systems are computer-controlled devices that count, package, and fill massive numbers of prescriptions received electronically from connected branches that are centrally located on a continuous cycle.

A third-party partner providing central fill as a service involves filling and distributing prescription drugs for a small or medium retail pharmacy chain from a single site as opposed to from individual pharmacy locations.

The vendor completes the dispensing processes up till the prescription is delivered to the pharmacy locations or directly to the patient after the prescription has been decided upon. The seven fundamental steps are labelling, dispensing, imaging, capping, confirming, packaging, and sorting/mailing.

Market Dynamics

Market players are involved in strategies such as facility expansions and thus, driving the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in November, 2020, ARxIUM completed the expansion of UNC health pharmacy operations. The multi-year engagement that expands and integrates UNC health shared services center, UNC hospitals, and Rex hospitals. By implementing a range of automated, interoperable systems, the health systems has achieved advanced pharmacy safety and operation efficiency.

Market players are focused on product launches and approvals, which is expected to drive growth of the global central fill pharmacy automation market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, ARxIUM, a leading pharmacy automation industry, launched a cGMP RIVA IV compounding system for 503B central-fill, hospital, and outsourcing pharmacies. It is the only fully automated cGMP system on the market.

Increasing partnerships by market players is expected to fuel growth of the global central fill pharmacy automation market. For instance, in July 2019, RxSafe, LLC, announced partnership with U.K.-based Centred Solutions, Ltd to deliver adherence strip packaging automation to the European market. Under the agreement, Centred Solutions became the exclusive distributor of RapidPakRx in the U.K and the rest of the European Union (EU).

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global central fill pharmacy automation market , provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

  • It profiles leading players in the global central fill pharmacy automation market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Omnicell, ARxIUM, ScriptPro, Cardinal Health, Parata Systems, RxSafe, LLC, Tension Packaging & Automation, McKesson Corporation, Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC, Quality Manufacturing Systems, Inc., Noritsu, Capsa Healthcare, Yuyama USA, and Catalyst Healthcare Ltd.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global central fill pharmacy automation market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global central fill pharmacy automation market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Overview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, By Product Type

  • Market Snippet, By Application

  • Market Snippet, By Region

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Impact Analysis

  • Porter's Analysis

  • Industry Trends

  • Key Highlights

  • Epidemiology

  • Reimbursement Scenario

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Product Launch and Approvals

  • Acquisition and Collaboration Scenario

4. Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Epidemiology

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Demand and Supply of Central Fill Pharmacy Automation

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the overall Healthcare Sector

5. Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Automated Medication Dispensing System

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Integrated Workflow Automation System

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Automated Table Top Counters

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Automated Medication Compounding Systems

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Others (fully-automatic vial-filling machine, etc.)

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Inpatient Pharmacy

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Outpatient Pharmacy

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

  • Retail Pharmacy

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Company Profiles

  • Omnicell

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Strategies

  • ARxIUM

  • ScriptPro

  • Cardinal Health

  • Parata Systems

  • RxSafe, LLC

  • Tension Packaging & Automation

  • McKesson Corporation

  • Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC

  • Quality Manufacturing Systems, Inc.

  • Noritsu

  • Capsa Healthcare

  • Yuyama USA

  • Catalyst Healthcare Ltd.

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/679dbl-fill?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-central-fill-pharmacy-automation-industry-to-2030---key-players-include-omnicell-arxium-scriptpro-cardinal-health-and-parata-systems-301734571.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

