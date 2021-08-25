U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.75
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,328.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,369.75
    +14.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.30
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    -12.40 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.27
    +0.12 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7990
    +0.1620 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,188.43
    -2,497.15 (-5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.32
    -69.38 (-5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,140.02
    +14.24 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Worldwide Chamomile Oil Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology and Application

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chamomile oil Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes the global market size of Chamomile oil from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.

This report covers the following regions:

  • North America

  • South America

  • Asia & Pacific

  • Europe

  • MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Chamomile oil as well as some small players.

The information for each competitor includes:

  • Company Profile

  • Main Business Information

  • SWOT Analysis

  • Production Capacity, Production Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

  • Market Share

Types Segment:

  • High-Quality

  • Middle-Quality

  • Low-Quality

Companies Covered:

  • Norfolk Essential Oils

  • Mountain Rose Herbs

  • The Good Scents Company

  • Kanta Group

  • Fzbiotech

  • Quinessence

  • doTERRA Essential Oils

  • Now Foods

  • Mountain Rose Herbs

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method

Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Chamomile Oil Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Chamomile Oil by Region
8.2 Import of Chamomile Oil by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Chamomile Oil Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Chamomile Oil Market Size
9.2 Chamomile Oil Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Chamomile Oil Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Chamomile Oil Market Size
10.2 Chamomile Oil Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Chamomile Oil Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Chamomile Oil Market Size
11.2 Chamomile Oil Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southest Asia
11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Chamomile Oil Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Chamomile Oil Market Size
12.2 Chamomile Oil Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Chamomile Oil Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Chamomile Oil Market Size
13.2 Chamomile Oil Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary For Global Chamomile Oil Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Chamomile Oil Market Size
14.2 Chamomile Oil Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Chamomile Oil Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Chamomile Oil Market Size Forecast
15.2 Chamomile Oil Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Norfolk Essential Oils
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Chamomile oil Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Norfolk Essential Oils
16.1.4 Norfolk Essential Oils Chamomile oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Mountain Rose Herbs
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Chamomile oil Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Mountain Rose Herbs
16.2.4 Mountain Rose Herbs Chamomile oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 The Good Scents Company
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Chamomile oil Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of The Good Scents Company
16.3.4 The Good Scents Company Chamomile oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Kanta Group
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Chamomile oil Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Kanta Group
16.4.4 Kanta Group Chamomile oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Fzbiotech
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Chamomile oil Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Fzbiotech
16.5.4 Fzbiotech Chamomile oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Quinessence
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Chamomile oil Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Quinessence
16.6.4 Quinessence Chamomile oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 doTERRA Essential Oils
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Chamomile oil Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of doTERRA Essential Oils
16.7.4 doTERRA Essential Oils Chamomile oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Now Foods
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Chamomile oil Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Now Foods
16.8.4 Now Foods Chamomile oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 Mountain Rose Herbs
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Chamomile oil Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Mountain Rose Herbs
16.9.4 Mountain Rose Herbs Chamomile oil Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/huwsdg

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 25th, 2021

    After a particularly bearish day for Bitcoin and the majors on Tuesday, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,000 levels to provide support.

  • Virgin Galactic: Analysts Remain Bullish, Insiders Cash out

    Insiders are cashing out from Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE). Among them is Richard Branson. I am bearish on the stock. Branson sold about $300 million worth of the company’s shares, according to a regulatory filing, via his company Virgin Investments Ltd. (See SPCE stock charts on TipRanks) Insiders are Selling; Analysts Say Hold Insider selling is usually a bearish sign for a stock, as insiders have better knowledge than the public about the economic and financial situation of the under

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Bitcoin mining 'golden age' shows higher profits and demand for more infrastructure

    Building infrastructure for energy-intensive crypto mining poses the greatest challenge for companies and individuals hoping to reap big money.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.