The Worldwide Cleaning Services Industry is Expected to Reach $92.69 Billion by 2027

The Global Cleaning Services Market size is expected to reach $92.69 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7.80% CAGR during the forecast period.

Cleaning is a process that helps to get rid of unwanted and undesired objects from the surroundings and premises. The object may be an infectious substance, dirt, trash, and contaminants. Cleaning is not just limited to personal hygiene, which often means taking proper care of one's body. In the modern era, cleaning services have emerged as a source of employment for many people and source of relief for people who do not have time and energy to clean their homes. The cleaning services include many services such as air duct cleaning, furniture cleaning, window washing, vacuuming, floor cleaning, carpet cleaning, and water damage restoration among others.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 has impacted every business sector drastically but the cleaning services industry was the only business sector that saw a hike in its growth. Before COVID, people followed the basic cleaning process be it in their home or workspace, but the scenario has completed changed. Moreover, persons who do cleaning services are knowledgeable and well-trained to handle such situations professionally with their tools and effective products. This impact provided job opportunities in the cleaning service sector for many.

There was a spike in demand for cleaning workers in different sectors like restaurants, stores, offices, and specifically in the hospitals. However, the market lost some revenue from the residential sector due to the lockdown conditions and apprehensions among the people to allow any unknown person to enter into their premises.

Market Growth Factors:

High demand for cleaning services during the COVID-19

Since the pandemic has hit the world the demand for commercial cleaning services has increased drastically. Many consumers prefer cleaning services in places such as offices, hospitals, public institutions, retail sectors, and many other public spaces. This is because the transmission of COVID-19 from the surfaces had created the need to sanitize all the places thoroughly. A clean and healthy environment is more likely to attract people and profit the organization than an unclean one. Cleanliness is always given first preference; hence, it is evident that the commercial cleaning sectors are quickly emerging and gaining traction.

Increase in disposable income and health awareness

The source of income plays a vital role in availing the cleaning services. In recent times, there has been an increase in the disposable income of people across the world. With this disposable income, people's lifestyles have also been changed drastically. Also, high income often followed with hectic work schedule and lifestyle, leaving no time for cleaning. In such scenario, people prefer to outsource their cleaning activities, thus helping industry to expand further.

Market Restraining Factor:

Privacy and security issues

A person may consider his privacy being hampered when the professional cleaners are around them. In addition, such people also feel the need to constantly monitor the activities of the cleaners. This is because they could be apprehensive about the luxurious items like watch, mobile phone, and others being stolen. Though, most of the cleaning services give guarantee of this, there are still some theft cases among the customers. Also, some people witness security issues when some stranger enters the place. There have been instances when cleaner utilize less-costly products with an aim to reduce costs, which could damage the property or poor-quality cleaning.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Floor care, Window Cleaning, Maid Services, Carpet Upholstery, Vacuuming, and Others. The carpet and upholstery segment is expected to display the highest growth rate in the forecasted period. Factor such as the massive sales of several home decor like carpets, furniture, rugs, and others is expected to boost the growth of the segment. The items fall under this segment are the difficult part of the cleaning and needs a lot of care and professional handling.

End Use Outlook

Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. The residential segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the forecasting period. The growth is attributed to the pandemic which has increased the trend of cleanliness among the people even at home. People do not want to take any risk and trust only the professionals when it comes to bathroom cleaning, floor cleaning, and other difficult-to-reach areas.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the 2020 cleaning services market, and the expectation with its growth rate is that it will rise more in the forecasted period. The factors that are responsible for this rise in numbers are awareness people have now regarding the pandemic and have acknowledged the importance of cleaning.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Aramark Corporation, ABM Industries, Inc., Sodexo S.A., Pritchard Industries, Inc. (Littlejohn & Co.), Coit Services, Inc., The ServiceMaster Company, LLC, Cleannet USA, Inc., Chem-Dry, and Jani-King International, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Cleaning Services Market by Type

3.1 Global Floor care Market by Region

3.2 Global Window Cleaning Market by Region

3.3 Global Maid Services Market by Region

3.4 Global Carpet Upholstery Market by Region

3.5 Global Vacuuming Market by Region

3.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Cleaning Services Market by End Use

4.1 Global Residential Market by Region

4.2 Global Commercial Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Cleaning Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Aramark Corporation

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

6.2 ABM Industries, Inc.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

6.2.4 Recent Strategies and Developments

6.2.4.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

6.3 Sodexo S.A.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Recent Strategies and Developments

6.3.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.4 Pritchard Industries, Inc. (Littlejohn & Co.)

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

6.4.2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

6.5 Coit Services, Inc.

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

6.5.2.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

6.6 The ServiceMaster Company LLC

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.7 Cleannet USA, Inc.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.8 Chem-Dry

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Recent Strategies and Developments

6.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.8.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.9 Jani-King International, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview



