U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,577.03
    -11.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,210.85
    -28.34 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,417.10
    -9.09 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.76
    -5.15 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.95
    -2.40 (-2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.80
    -6.20 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    19.00
    -0.49 (-2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9704
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    -0.0370 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1097
    +0.0122 (+1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9100
    +1.1110 (+0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,151.20
    +99.15 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.32
    +1.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

The Worldwide Cleft Lip Surgery Industry is Expected to Reach $631.6 Million by 2030

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cleft Lip Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Cleft Lip With Cleft Palate, Cleft Lip Without Cleft Palate), by End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global cleft lip surgery market size is expected to reach USD 631.6 million by 2030., registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Cleft palate or cleft lip surgery is a surgical procedure for the cleft palate (roof of the mouth), which is performed for treating the birth defects of the upper palate and upper lip.

The cleft lip repair procedure aims to restore normal facial function and appearance of the upper lip. Cleft lip surgery is usually performed three to four months after birth. Cleft lip and palate repair, the most common surgery, is a surgical procedure that restores a gap in the upper lip that's developed during fetal formation. In most countries, insurance typically covers cleft lip procedure, because it's a congenital deformity.

The rising incidence of a defect in fetal development, growing awareness in developing countries, and increasing disposable incomes are some of the factors that are responsible for the market growth. Furthermore, reimbursement for cleft lip surgery is also a major driving factor to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Cleft lip defect with or without cleft palate is the second most prevalent birth deformity in the United States, affecting one in every 940 births and resulting in approximately 4,437 cases every year. Several reports estimated the prevalence range from 7.75 to 10.63 per 10,000 live births. In the last few years, there has been increasing evidence that cleft lip and palate could be the result of poor folic acid and vitamin B levels in the mother.

With an incidence of 7 children per 1,000, cleft lip and palate defects are one of the most common deformities in India. Thus, with the growing vitamin deficiency cases and rising population in countries like China and India, the market for cleft lip surgery is likely to grow.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused havoc and had significantly affected the market. Due to the global restrictions and lockdown being imposed in most of the countries initially, many non-emergency treatments and surgical procedures were halted. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical industry. The outbreak had resulted in a decrease in the number of dental procedures performed each year, resulting in an overall decline in the dental matrix systems market.

Cleft Lip Surgery Market Report Highlights

  • The cleft lip with palate segment dominated the market in 2021. This is because cleft lip with cleft palate is a more common condition in newborns.

  • The hospital segment dominated the market in 2021 as hospitals are the key service provider for the cleft lip and cleft palate surgery.

  • Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 accounting for the maximum revenue share and is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

  • The high growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing number of newborns, rising disposable income, rising technological advancements, and growing awareness.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Cleft Lip Surgery Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.4. Cleft Lip Surgery Market: Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Cleft Lip Surgery Market Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Definitions & Scope
4.3. Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2030
4.4. Global Cleft Lip Surgery Market, By Type, 2018 to 2030
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following
4.5.1. Cleft lip without cleft palate
4.5.2. Cleft lip with cleft palate

Chapter 5. Cleft Lip Surgery Market: Segment Analysis, by End-Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Definitions & Scope
5.3. Material Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.4. Global Micro-Pump Market, By end-use, 2018 to 2030
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following
5.5.1. Hospitals
5.5.2. Specialty Clinics

Chapter 6. Cleft Lip Surgery Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Cleft Lip Surgery Market-Competitive Analysis
7.1. Key companies profiled
7.1.1. Asia Pacific
7.1.1.1. Balaji Dental and Craniofacial Hospital, India
7.1.1.2. Beijing Hospital, China
7.1.1.3. Okayama University Hospital, Japan
7.1.1.4. Banobagi Plastic Surgery Clinic, South Korea
7.1.1.5. Samsung Medical Center, South Korea
7.1.1.6. Apollo Group
7.1.2. North America
7.1.2.1. Johns Hopkins Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, US
7.1.2.2. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
7.1.2.3. BC Children's Hospital, Canada
7.1.2.4. Stollery Children's Hospital
7.1.2.5. Operation Smile Canada
7.1.3. Latin America
7.1.3.1. Hospital Americano, Mexico
7.1.3.2. Hospital Guadalajara, Mexico
7.1.3.3. Hospital La Catolica, Argentina
7.1.3.4. San Angel Hospital, Mexico
7.1.3.5. Hospital CIMA, Mexico
7.1.4. MEA
7.1.4.1. Al Zahra Hospital. Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
7.1.4.2. Zulekha Hospital Dubai. Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
7.1.4.3. Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital. South Africa
7.1.4.4. Midlands Medical Centre (MMC) Private Hospital, South Africa
7.1.4.5. Care National Hospital, Saudi Arabia
7.1.5. Europe
7.1.5.1. Great Ormond Street Hospital, UK
7.1.5.2. University Hospital Rechts der Isar Munich, Germany
7.1.5.3. University Hospital Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
7.1.5.4. Quironsalud Madrid University Hospital, Spain
7.1.5.5. Clinique de L'Alma France

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyb812

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-cleft-lip-surgery-industry-is-expected-to-reach-631-6-million-by-2030--301647718.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Long COVID is a ‘very serious’ crisis, says head of WHO as he urges world leaders to act now

    The head of the World Health Organization made his strongest comments yet about the devastation being caused by long COVID and urged world leaders to launch immediate and "sustained" efforts to tackle the 'very serious' crisis.

  • Moderna, Merck to jointly develop cancer vaccine

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Merck and Moderna after Moderna announced the joint development and potential sale of an mRNA-based cancer vaccine.

  • BeiGene Takes On Johnson & Johnson's Blockbuster Cancer Drug — And Wins

    BeiGene stock catapulted Wednesday after the company's leukemia treatment beat out a blockbuster drug from Johnson & Johnson.

  • Moderna Surges As Merck Inks Deal To Co-Develop Personalized Cancer Vaccine Treatment

    Merck opted Wednesday to help Moderna develop a personalized cancer vaccine based on messenger RNA technology, and MRNA stock rocketed.

  • Why a S.F. biotech and its potential merger partner pulled the plug on talks

    Nektar cut about 500 jobs and decided to sublease 200,000 square feet in San Francisco after a promising cancer drug failed clinical trials earlier this year.

  • These 2 Growth Stocks Have Potential Catalysts on the Way

    Both drugmakers have been outperforming the market -- which may continue if they earn important regulatory approvals soon.

  • Select Medical (SEM) Plans 3rd Hospital in Central Pennsylvania

    Select Medical (SEM) joins forces with UPMC to open its third inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Central Pennsylvania to better address the region's post-acute care needs.

  • Moderna Jumps as Merck Extends Partnership on Cancer Vaccine

    (Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna Inc. rose the most in two months after Merck & Co. said it would exercise an option to maintain its partnership with the biotech company on a messenger RNA cancer vaccine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosPutin Says All Infrastructure

  • Top Milwaukee-area GE Healthcare exec retains key role post-spinoff

    Tom Westrick, who is a top GE Healthcare executive based at the company’s Wauwatosa offices, will continue in a leading executive-level role after the company spins off in January 2023 from parent company General Electric.

  • Merck, Moderna to develop personalized cancer vaccine

    Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) and Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Wednesday that they plan to jointly develop and commercialize a personalized cancer vaccine. The investigational vaccine is currently being tested in a Phase 2 clinical trial as a treatment for patients with high-risk melanoma in combination with Merck’s Keytrduda, an anti-PD-1 therapy that has been approved to treat several types of cancer. It is Merck’s best-selling drug, with $5.2 billion in revenue in 2021.

  • Sangamo Touts Additional Positive Data For Fabry Gene Therapy Candidate

    Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) has announced updated preliminary results from the Phase 1/2 STAAR study evaluating isaralgagene civaparvovec (ST-920), a gene therapy candidate for Fabry disease. Recently, Sangamo and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) reopened enrollment in phase 3 AFFINE study hemophilia A gene therapy trial after pausing it due to some patients experiencing blood clotting protein factor VIII activity greater than 150%. These latest data show that all nine patients treated in the

  • Taking an Ice Bath Can Help You Burn Body Fat, New Research Says

    Have you ever submersed yourself in a freezing cold ice bath? If you're wondering, "Why the heck would I subject myself to such a brutally chilling experience?" just hear us out. Cold water therapy is associated with a host of incredible health benefits, including improving sleep, enhancing circulation, boosting energy levels, and decreasing inflammation, Healthline reports. Athletes also utilize this kind of treatment to help soothe sore muscles. Recent research adds yet another benefit to this

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • 4 Biotech Stocks With Huge Incoming Catalysts

    All four of these drugmakers are expecting important FDA approval decisions over the next few months.

  • FDA Highlights Quality Check Issues At Eli Lilly's New Jersey Manufacturing Site

    An inspection in July by the FDA revealed several issues surrounding quality control at Eli Lilly And Co's (NYSE: LLY) manufacturing site in Branchburg, NJ. According to Reuters, the Form 483 inspection report stated that employees at the facility did not track contaminated drug batches and were supposed to be tracked by the facility's quality check unit. The report also found unknown debris in a production area and raw ingredients not being adequately controlled. The report did not say whether

  • New Research Suggests Colonoscopies May Not Effectively Reduce Risk of Cancer Death

    A new study suggests that colonoscopy screenings may not be as effective at preventing colorectal cancer death as we thought. Doctors explain why they disagree.

  • Iovance (IOVA) Doses First Patient in TIL Cancer Therapy Study

    Iovance (IOVA) doses the first patient in phase I/II study evaluating its TIL therapy candidate, IOV-4001, in adults with metastatic melanoma and NSCLC.

  • Does Biogen's Recent Win Make It a Must-Buy Stock?

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) soared late last month after the company again received positive results around one of its Alzheimer's treatments. It wasn't Aduhelm this time, but a new promising treatment called lecanemab, which the company is hoping can slow down the disease. Does the price jump signal a turnaround for Biogen, and is now the time to buy shares of the healthcare company before its value rises even further?

  • Corcept (CORT) Begins Phase II Study on Dazucorilant for ALS

    Corcept (CORT) starts the phase II DAZALS study evaluating its selective cortisol modulator, dazucorilant for treating patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech stocks surge after FDA grants emergency use of BA.4, BA.5 adapted booster shots in children

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) climbed 2.2% and BioNTech SE (BNTX) hiked up 5.5% in morning trading Wednesday, after the companies said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its omicron bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine for children aged 5 through 11. The drug makers said pending recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 10-ug booster doses, adapted for the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, will be shipped immediately. Pfizer’s stock has lost 17.7% over the past three months and BioNTech shares have shed 15.2%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) has lost 5.7%.