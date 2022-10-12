The Worldwide Cleft Lip Surgery Industry is Expected to Reach $631.6 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cleft Lip Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Cleft Lip With Cleft Palate, Cleft Lip Without Cleft Palate), by End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleft lip surgery market size is expected to reach USD 631.6 million by 2030., registering a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Cleft palate or cleft lip surgery is a surgical procedure for the cleft palate (roof of the mouth), which is performed for treating the birth defects of the upper palate and upper lip.

The cleft lip repair procedure aims to restore normal facial function and appearance of the upper lip. Cleft lip surgery is usually performed three to four months after birth. Cleft lip and palate repair, the most common surgery, is a surgical procedure that restores a gap in the upper lip that's developed during fetal formation. In most countries, insurance typically covers cleft lip procedure, because it's a congenital deformity.



The rising incidence of a defect in fetal development, growing awareness in developing countries, and increasing disposable incomes are some of the factors that are responsible for the market growth. Furthermore, reimbursement for cleft lip surgery is also a major driving factor to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Cleft lip defect with or without cleft palate is the second most prevalent birth deformity in the United States, affecting one in every 940 births and resulting in approximately 4,437 cases every year. Several reports estimated the prevalence range from 7.75 to 10.63 per 10,000 live births. In the last few years, there has been increasing evidence that cleft lip and palate could be the result of poor folic acid and vitamin B levels in the mother.



With an incidence of 7 children per 1,000, cleft lip and palate defects are one of the most common deformities in India. Thus, with the growing vitamin deficiency cases and rising population in countries like China and India, the market for cleft lip surgery is likely to grow.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused havoc and had significantly affected the market. Due to the global restrictions and lockdown being imposed in most of the countries initially, many non-emergency treatments and surgical procedures were halted. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical industry. The outbreak had resulted in a decrease in the number of dental procedures performed each year, resulting in an overall decline in the dental matrix systems market.



Cleft Lip Surgery Market Report Highlights

The cleft lip with palate segment dominated the market in 2021. This is because cleft lip with cleft palate is a more common condition in newborns.

The hospital segment dominated the market in 2021 as hospitals are the key service provider for the cleft lip and cleft palate surgery.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2021 accounting for the maximum revenue share and is estimated to expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

The high growth of the region can be attributed to the increasing number of newborns, rising disposable income, rising technological advancements, and growing awareness.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Cleft Lip Surgery Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Cleft Lip Surgery Market: Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Cleft Lip Surgery Market Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Definitions & Scope

4.3. Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2030

4.4. Global Cleft Lip Surgery Market, By Type, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Cleft lip without cleft palate

4.5.2. Cleft lip with cleft palate



Chapter 5. Cleft Lip Surgery Market: Segment Analysis, by End-Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Definitions & Scope

5.3. Material Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.4. Global Micro-Pump Market, By end-use, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Hospitals

5.5.2. Specialty Clinics



Chapter 6. Cleft Lip Surgery Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Cleft Lip Surgery Market-Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key companies profiled

7.1.1. Asia Pacific

7.1.1.1. Balaji Dental and Craniofacial Hospital, India

7.1.1.2. Beijing Hospital, China

7.1.1.3. Okayama University Hospital, Japan

7.1.1.4. Banobagi Plastic Surgery Clinic, South Korea

7.1.1.5. Samsung Medical Center, South Korea

7.1.1.6. Apollo Group

7.1.2. North America

7.1.2.1. Johns Hopkins Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, US

7.1.2.2. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

7.1.2.3. BC Children's Hospital, Canada

7.1.2.4. Stollery Children's Hospital

7.1.2.5. Operation Smile Canada

7.1.3. Latin America

7.1.3.1. Hospital Americano, Mexico

7.1.3.2. Hospital Guadalajara, Mexico

7.1.3.3. Hospital La Catolica, Argentina

7.1.3.4. San Angel Hospital, Mexico

7.1.3.5. Hospital CIMA, Mexico

7.1.4. MEA

7.1.4.1. Al Zahra Hospital. Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

7.1.4.2. Zulekha Hospital Dubai. Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

7.1.4.3. Busamed Hillcrest Private Hospital. South Africa

7.1.4.4. Midlands Medical Centre (MMC) Private Hospital, South Africa

7.1.4.5. Care National Hospital, Saudi Arabia

7.1.5. Europe

7.1.5.1. Great Ormond Street Hospital, UK

7.1.5.2. University Hospital Rechts der Isar Munich, Germany

7.1.5.3. University Hospital Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

7.1.5.4. Quironsalud Madrid University Hospital, Spain

7.1.5.5. Clinique de L'Alma France

SOURCE Research and Markets