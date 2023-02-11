The Worldwide Clinical Diagnostics Automation Industry is Projected to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030: Automation Plays an Important Role in Patient Treatment Management
The global market for Clinical Diagnostics Automation estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Clinical Diagnostics Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automation Marks a Revolution in Clinical Diagnosis
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Emerging Markets Provide Stronger Growth Opportunities
End-User and Technology-Led Aspects Drive Demand for Automation
Key Factors Encouraging Laboratories to Adopt Automation - In a Nutshell
Desire to Expand Bottom Lines
Automation Liberates Patients from Risk of Pre-analytical Diagnostic Errors
Lack of Skilled Workforce
Availability of Advanced Automation Solutions
Rising Healthcare Costs and Pressing Need for Quality Testing
Clinical Diagnostics Automation Insulate Effects of Tightening Labor Market
Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Greater Clinical Care
Clinical Diagnostics Automation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Investments in Biotechnology - A Key Growth Driver
Microplate instrumentation - An Integral Component of Lab Automation Market
Modular Automation Surges Ahead of TLA in Adoption
Automation Plays an Important Role in Patient Treatment Management
Automation in Immunohistochemistry offers High Throughput Capabilities
Demand for Automated Hematology Analyzers on Rise
Technological Advancements Drive Growth in the Global Automated Biochemistry Analyzers Market
Automated Multiplexing Technology and its Role in Clinical Diagnostics Automation
Microbiology Laboratories Vie for Automation
High-End Microplate Washers Offer Enhanced Capabilities
Laboratory Information System - A Key Aspect of Clinical Diagnostics Automation
Operational Concerns Associated with LIS
Bar Code Technology Continues to Gain Adoption in Clinical Settings
