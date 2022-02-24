U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,118.50
    -103.50 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,286.00
    -780.00 (-2.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,105.50
    -402.00 (-2.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.00
    -44.10 (-2.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.51
    +7.41 (+8.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.60
    +51.20 (+2.68%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.84 (+3.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1167
    -0.0141 (-1.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8680
    -0.1090 (-5.51%)
     

  • Vix

    36.55
    +7.74 (+26.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3360
    -0.0183 (-1.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9190
    -0.0610 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,629.88
    -3,216.09 (-8.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    803.29
    -67.08 (-7.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.97
    -216.21 (-2.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 232,000 Americans filed new claims last week

The results were in line with expectations

Worldwide Cloud Gaming Industry to 2027 - Featuring Utomik, Nvidia and Paperspace Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Cloud Gaming Market

Global Cloud Gaming Market
Global Cloud Gaming Market

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud gaming market reached a value of US$ 865.8 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9,439.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 48.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Cloud gaming, also known as gaming on demand, is a form of web gaming that allows direct streaming of games onto the user's personal computer (PC), mobile device or console. This is achieved by establishing a remote connection with a third-party organization that has the software of the game stored in their server. It enables users to play games online without having to download or purchase the actual software. Cloud gaming also provides an integrated gaming experience on smart devices that allows the user to view another user's game through live video streaming. It aims to offer smooth and direct game-playing experience to the end users across various devices.

Increasing mobile gaming audience and digitalization in gaming technology are two of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, constant update and maintenance of a backup are some of the benefits provided by cloud gaming. This eliminates the need for keeping physical copies of software and minimizes the overall gaming cost. Moreover, cloud gaming also offers a reduction of data storage and ease of accessibility to the users. All these factors have contributed to the overall popularity of cloud gaming. Additionally, improving network connectivity, availability of instant play games, and download- and installation-free gameplays on almost all operating systems and devices such as Android, Linux, Mac, iOS and Chrome OS are also catalyzing the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cloud gaming market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on devices type, genre, technology and gamers.

Breakup by Devices Type:

  • Smartphones

  • Smart TVs

  • Consoles

  • Tablets

  • PCs

Breakup by Genre:

  • Adventure/Role Playing Games

  • Puzzles

  • Social Games

  • Strategy

  • Simulation

  • Others

Breakup by Technology:

  • Video Streaming

  • File Streaming

Breakup by Gamers:

  • Hardcore Gamers

  • Casual Gamers

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Utomik B.V., Nvidia Corporation, Numecent Holdings Ltd., RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex), Parsec Cloud Inc., Paperspace, LiquidSky Software Inc., Simplay Gaming Ltd., Ubitus Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony, Amazon web services, Google, IBM Corporation, Samsung electronics, GameFly, CiiNow, Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report1. What was the size of the global cloud gaming market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global cloud gaming market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global cloud gaming market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud gaming market?
5. What is the breakup of the global cloud gaming market based on the devices type?
6. What is the breakup of the global cloud gaming market based on the technology?
7. What is the breakup of the global cloud gaming market based on the gamers?
8. What are the key regions in the global cloud gaming market?
9. Who are the key companies/players in the global cloud gaming market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Cloud Gaming Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Devices Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Genre
5.6 Market Breakup by Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by Gamers
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Devices Type
6.1 Smartphones
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Smart TVs
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Consoles
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Tablets
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 PCs
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Genre
7.1 Adventure/Role Playing Games
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Puzzles
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Social Games
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Strategy
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Simulation
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Video Streaming
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 File Streaming
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Gamers
9.1 Hardcore Gamers
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Casual Gamers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Utomik B.V.
15.3.2 Nvidia Corporation
15.3.3 Numecent Holdings Ltd.
15.3.4 RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)
15.3.5 Parsec Cloud Inc.
15.3.6 Paperspace
15.3.7 LiquidSky Software Inc.
15.3.8 Simplay Gaming Ltd.
15.3.9 Ubitus Inc.
15.3.10 Microsoft Corporation
15.3.11 Sony
15.3.12 Amazon web services
15.3.13 Google
15.3.14 IBM Corporation
15.3.15 Samsung electronics
15.3.16 GameFly
15.3.17 CiiNow, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie64x5

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce shares tank wiping $2bn off its value

    Shares in the jet engine manufacturer plummeted 18.2% in afternoon trade in London to 96.2p.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Retail is a broad, massive business with a global market worth an estimated $27 trillion, which leaves plenty of room for innovative companies to come in and create immense wealth for investors. Could you do well owning a veteran e-commerce company like Amazon over the long term? Of course, it's been a proven winner for many years.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s move toward tighter monetary policy have weighed on the stock market.

  • Norwegian Cruise's stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that came up well short of forecasts

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, ad

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • This Is the Most Compelling Reason to Buy Upstart Stock

    The company hasn't even begun vying for a piece of the biggest potential market for its AI-powered loan-decision platform.

  • 9 cybersecurity stocks to watch amid Russia attacking Ukraine: analyst

    Wall Street is keyed in on cybersecurity stocks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow futures plunge nearly 800 points after Russia attacks Ukraine

    U.S. stock futures plunged in pre-market trading Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russian troops would enter Ukraine. The drop follows a tumultuous day on Wall Street that saw all three major benchmarks log their lowest levels this year so far as Russia-Ukraine tensions continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

  • Big Tech Tumbles. Nasdaq 100 Could Open in a Bear Market After Russia Attacks Ukraine.

    Apple Microsoft and other Big Tech led the market selloff with futures that track the Nasdaq 100, which consists of the largest constituents in the tech heavy indicating an open lower of 3.2%. It would also signal the start of a bear market for tech stocks for the first time in nearly two more years, with the more than 20% lower from its recent high in mid-November. Apple (ticker: AAPL) stock was down 4.4% in premarket trading, with Microsoft (MSFT) shares falling 3.3%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Ford CEO Shuts Down EV Spinoff Rumors. The Ford Family Never Will Let It Happen.

    Ford CEO Jim Farley tells investors there are no plans to spin off his company's electric vehicle business. That shouldn't be a surprise.

  • Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)?

    Every investor in ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.