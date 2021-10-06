U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

Worldwide Cloud POS Industry to 2028 - Growing Acceptance of Cloud-based Systems in Small and Medium Level Enterprises Presents Opportunities

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud POS Market by Component, Service, Organization Size and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Cloud-based point of sale (cloud-based POS) is a type of point-of-sale system where information for transaction processing comes from a remote cloud service. In general, POS refers to the place where purchases happen, for instance, at a cashier's kiosk or at a hostess desk (or side table) at a restaurant.

One of the reasons that cloud-based sales point (POS) makes such an impact on retail space is that many companies recognize the usefulness and benefits of using mobile devices as modern cash registers. This leads to a major commercial revolution and, in many cases, outdated heritage systems involving special POS registration machines. In increasingly business contexts, these are being replaced by the use of a smartphone or mobile phone that uses sophisticated POS software.

Improving workplace productivity, efficiency, and dynamic decision-making ability of organizations and businesses is one of the primary factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, Cloud POS solutions help organizations save operational and functional costs which is further propelling the market growth during the forecast period. However, data security and privacy concerns related to the use of cloud POS are mainly restraining the market growth. Furthermore, growing acceptance of cloud-based systems in small and medium level enterprises and developments in the retail sector is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The cloud POS market is mainly segmented on the basis of component, services, application and organization size. Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on services, the market is segmented into implementation and integration, training and consulting and support and maintenance. Based on application, the market is segmented into retail and consumer goods, transport and logistics, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality and healthcare. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into SME and large enterprise. The Cloud POS market is primarily studied across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the cloud POS market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of cloud POS market for the period 2020-2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping the Cloud POS market
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Improving workplace productivity, efficiency, and dynamic decision-making ability of organizations and businesses:
3.3.1.2. Cloud POS solutions help organizations save operational and functional costs:
3.3.2. Restraints
3.3.2.1. Data security and privacy concerns related to the use of cloud POS:
3.3.2.2. Lesser flexibility and customizations as compared to on-premises solutions:
3.3.3. Opportunities
3.3.3.1. Advancements in the retail and hospitality industry:
3.3.3.2. Growing acceptance of cloud-based systems in small and medium level enterprises:
3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on the Cloud POS market
3.4.1. Impact on market size
3.4.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact
3.4.3. Economic impact
3.4.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact
3.4.5. Opportunity window

CHAPTER 4: CLOUD POS MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Solution
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Services
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: CLOUD POS MARKET, BY SERVICES
5.1. Overview
5.2. Implementation and Integration
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Training and Consulting
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Support and Maintenance
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: CLOUD POS MARKET, BY ORGANISATION SIZE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Large enterprise
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Small and medium enterprise
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: CLOUD POS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
7.1. Overview
7.2. Retail and Consumer Goods
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. Travel and Hospitality
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country
7.4. Media and Entertainment
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market analysis, by country
7.5. Healthcare
7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3. Market analysis, by country
7.6. Transport and Logistics
7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: CLOUD POS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Key player positioning analysis, 2020
9.2. Top Winning Strategies
9.3. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILE
10.1. B2B Soft
10.1.1. Company overview
10.1.2. Key executives
10.1.3. Company snapshot
10.1.4. Product portfolio
10.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.2. Cegid
10.2.1. Company overview
10.2.2. Key executives
10.2.3. Company snapshot
10.2.4. Product portfolio
10.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.3. Intuit Inc.
10.3.1. Company overview
10.3.2. Key executives
10.3.3. Company snapshot
10.3.4. Operating business segments
10.3.5. Product portfolio
10.3.6. R&D expenditure
10.3.7. Business performance
10.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.4. Lightspeed
10.4.1. Company overview
10.4.2. Key executives
10.4.3. Company snapshot
10.4.4. Operating business segments
10.4.5. Product portfolio
10.4.6. R&D expenditure
10.4.7. Business performance
10.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.5. Oracle Corporation
10.5.1. Company overview
10.5.2. Key executives
10.5.3. Company snapshot
10.5.4. Operating business segments
10.5.5. Product portfolio
10.5.6. R&D expenditure
10.5.7. Business performance
10.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.6. PAR Technology Corp.
10.6.1. Company overview
10.6.2. Key executives
10.6.3. Company snapshot
10.6.4. Operating business segments
10.6.5. Product portfolio
10.6.6. R&D expenditure
10.6.7. Business performance
10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.7. Shopify Inc.
10.7.1. Company overview
10.7.2. Key executives
10.7.3. Company snapshot
10.7.4. Operating business segments
10.7.5. Product portfolio
10.7.6. R&D expenditure
10.7.7. Business performance
10.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments
10.8. ShopKeep by Lightspeed
10.8.1. Company overview
10.8.2. Key executives
10.8.3. Company snapshot
10.8.4. Product portfolio
10.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
10.9. Square, Inc.
10.9.1. Company overview
10.9.2. Key Executives
10.9.3. Company snapshot
10.9.4. Operating business segments
10.9.5. Product portfolio
10.9.6. Business performance
10.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments
10.10. UTC RETAIL, Inc
10.10.1. Company overview
10.10.2. Key executives
10.10.3. Company snapshot
10.10.4. Product portfolio
10.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nfc2gj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cloud-pos-industry-to-2028---growing-acceptance-of-cloud-based-systems-in-small-and-medium-level-enterprises-presents-opportunities-301394346.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

