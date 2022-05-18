U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Cloud Robotics Industry Report to 2027 - Players Include Rockwell Automation, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric and Universal Robots

·6 min read

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Robotics Market by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report assesses the cloud robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. The report provides global and regional forecasts for cloud robotics apps, services, and components from 2022 to 2027.

Forecasts include the market outlook for cloud services support of cloud robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for cloud robotics by robot type and deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.

Select Report Findings:

  • Global cloud robotics market will exceed $29 billion by 2027, growing at 35.4% CAGR

  • Global AI market in cloud robotics will reach $19.3 billion by 2027, growing at 62.1% CAGR

  • Global 5G in cloud robotics market will reach $10.6 billion by 2028, growing at 79.2% CAGR

  • Cellular is the largest connectivity technology with 49.5% of the total cloud robotics market

  • Peer-based is the largest implementation method with 44% of the total cloud robotics market

  • Robotics as a Service is the largest business model with 43.3% of the total cloud robotics market

  • North America is the largest region with 35% of the total cloud robotics market followed by Asia Pac

  • Platforms, servers, and other infrastructure are the largest portion of the total cloud robotics market at 64% of total

Cloud robotics is distinguished from the general field of electromechanical automation through its use of teleoperation as well as reliance upon various cloud computing technologies such as computing and storage as well as the emerging cloud-based business models enabling robotics-as-a-service. In addition, cloud robotics will benefit greatly from edge computing technologies, such as Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), as well as the commercial introduction of 5G New Radio (5GNR) technologies based on millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies.

The combination of robotics, teleoperation, MEC, and core cloud technologies is poised to transform enterprise operations, industrial processes, and consumer services across many industry verticals. Both purpose-built and general-purpose robotics segments will benefit greatly from cloud operations as well as both terrestrial and aerial robots. In the case of the latter, mass consumerization will occur as end-users become accustomed to autonomous and remote-control robots for many different personal services tasks.

The cloud robotics market will usher into existence a much broader array of robotics services. This is due to several factors including much more flexible services execution, reduced operational friction (such as fewer proprietary interfaces), and improved economics through robotics-as-a-service in a cloud-based application model. Initially, industrial and government clients will see the greatest benefit, followed by the enterprise in certain leading industry verticals. The cloud robotics market will eventually open up to consumers in a limited manner.

Thanks to 5GNR wireless support, many cloud robotics applications will be untethered and portable, but not highly mobile due to line of sight (LOS) limitations of mmWave propagation. However, LOS will be adequate for many cloud robotics market applications such as those found in military and industrial solutions. Enterprise and government (federal, state, and local) security will be one of the leading solutions, which will typically be provided on a security-as-a-service basis through managed service robotics companies such as Knightscope, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Cloud Robotics Enabling Technologies
3.1 Teleoperation
3.2 Cloud Computing
3.3 Edge Computing
3.4 Fifth Generation (5G) Cellular
3.4.1 5G and Robotics
3.4.2 5G and Network Slicing

4.0 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis
4.1 Market Segmentation
4.2 Ecosystem and Players
4.3 Cloud Robotics Applications
4.4 Anticipated Regional Adoption
4.5 Emerging Cloud Robotics Business Models
4.6 Robotics Production
4.7 Robotics Cost Structure
4.8 Robotics ROI
4.9 Cloud Robotics Intellectual Property
4.10 Research and Development Activities

5.0 Cloud Robotics Market Drivers and Challenges
5.1 Cloud Robotics Market Drivers
5.2 Cloud Robotics Challenges

6.0 Company Analysis
6.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.1 Company Profile
6.1.2 Recent Developments
6.2 KUKA AG
6.2.1 Company Profile
6.2.2 Recent Developments
6.3 ABB Group
6.3.1 Company Profile
6.3.2 Recent Developments
6.4 FANUC Corporation
6.4.1 Company Profile
6.4.2 Recent Developments
6.5 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
6.5.1 Company Profile
6.5.2 Recent Developments
6.6 Universal Robots
6.6.1 Company Profile
6.6.2 Recent Developments
6.7 Tend.ai
6.7.1 Company Profile
6.7.2 Recent Developments
6.8 Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd.
6.8.1 Company Profile
6.8.2 Recent Developments
6.9 HotBlack Robotics Srl
6.9.1 Company Profile
6.10 Calvary Robotics
6.10.1 Company Profile
6.10.2 Recent Developments
6.11 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.
6.11.1 Company Profile
6.12 Wolf Robotics LLC
6.12.1 Company Profile
6.12.2 Recent Developments
6.13 Tech-Con Automation Inc.
6.13.1 Company Profile
6.14 Matrix Industrial Automation
6.14.1 Company Profile
6.15 Automation IG
6.15.1 Company Profile
6.16 Ortelio Ltd
6.16.1 Company Profile
6.16.2 Recent Developments
6.17 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.
6.17.1 Company Profile
6.17.2 Recent Developments
6.18 iRobot Corp.
6.18.1 Company Profile
6.18.2 Recent Developments
6.19 Google Inc.
6.19.1 Company Profile
6.19.2 Recent Developments
6.20 IBM Corporation
6.20.1 Company Profile
6.20.2 Recent Developments
6.21 Microsoft Corporation
6.21.1 Company Profile
6.21.2 Recent Developments
6.22 Ecovacs Robotics Inc.
6.22.1 Company Profile
6.22.2 Recent Developments
6.23 CloudMinds
6.23.1 Company Profile
6.23.2 Recent Developments
6.24 Ozobot & Evollve Inc.
6.24.1 Company Profile
6.24.2 Recent Developments
6.25 Segway Inc. and Ninebot
6.25.1 Company Profile
6.25.2 Recent Developments
6.26 Erle Robotics
6.26.1 Company Profile
6.27 Adept Technology
6.27.1 Company Profile
6.27.2 Recent Developments
6.28 Ekso Bionics
6.28.1 Company Profile
6.28.2 Recent Developments
6.29 Lockheed Martin
6.29.1 Company Profile
6.29.2 Recent Developments
6.30 Mazor Robotics
6.30.1 Company Profile
6.30.2 Recent Developments
6.31 Pv-Kraftwerker
6.31.1 Company Profile
6.32 ReconRobotics Inc.
6.32.1 Company Profile
6.32.2 Recent Developments
6.33 Seegrid
6.33.1 Company Profile
6.33.2 Recent Developments
6.34 SpaceX
6.34.1 Company Profile
6.34.2 Recent Developments

7.0 Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2022 - 2027

8.0 Drone Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027

9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.0 Appendix: Digital Twinning

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcjbf2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cloud-robotics-industry-report-to-2027---players-include-rockwell-automation-kuka-yaskawa-electric-and-universal-robots-301550537.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

