Worldwide Coated Casing Industry to 2031 - Featuring Belkozin, ViskoTeepak and Planet Pack Among Others

·10 min read

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coated Casing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The publisher started a new study on the global coated casing market, providing forecast for the period of 2021-2031. In the study, growth opportunity for the coated casing market is witnessed.

The report provides valuable insights, which enable readers to make winning business decisions for future growth of their businesses. The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the growth of the coated casing market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting market growth are also incorporated in the report.

Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Coated Casing Market Report

  • What will be the market size for coated casing by the end of 2031?

  • What will be the impact of COVID-19 on the coated casing market?

  • Which are the most preferred coatings used for coatings wide range of meat and other vegetarian food items?

  • Which country will remain most lucrative for market growth?

  • Which application holds maximum market share in the coated casing market?

  • Who are major key players in the coated casing market?

Key indicators associated with the coated casing market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the coated casing market. A comprehensive study on the value chain, which includes raw coating type suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users have been incorporated in the global market report. Other key aspects laid down in the market include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of coated casing. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenarios of the coated casing market have been covered in the report to understand future prospects of the market.

A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the coated casing market are provided on the coating type, product type, application, and region.

Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments are provided in the report. The coated casing market is analyzed at country level.

The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the coated casing market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all leading company profiles in the report. Every company's share analysis on market players have also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of coated casing manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. It also highlights key applications for coated casing.

The report includes company overview of key players. Some of the key companies profiled in the coated casing market report include Belkozin, ViskoTeepak, Kalle GmbH, Viscofan Group, World Pac International AG, Viskase Companies, Inc , FRUTAROM Savory Solutions Austria GmbH, Nomax Trading Ltd, Planet Pack, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Viewpoint
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Coated Casing Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Coating Industry Overview
3.3. Global Flexible Coating Market Outlook
3.4. Global GDP Growth Outlook
3.5. Macro-economic Factors - Correlation Analysis
3.6. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
3.7. Coated Casing Market Value Chain Analysis
3.7.1. Exhaustive List of Active Participants
3.7.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers
3.7.1.2. Manufacturers
3.7.1.3. Distributors/Retailers
3.7.1.4. End Users
3.7.2. Profitability Margins

4. Impact of COVID-19
4.1. Current Statistics and Probable Future Impact
4.2. Current Economic Projection - GDP/GVA and Probable Impact
4.3. Impact of COVID-19 on Coated Casing Market

5. Coated Casing Market Analysis
5.1. Pricing Analysis
5.1.1. Pricing Assumption
5.1.2. Price Projections By Region
5.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast
5.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth
5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

6. Coated Casing Market Dynamics
6.1. Drivers
6.2. Restraints
6.3. Opportunity Analysis
6.4. Trends

7. Global Coated Casing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Coating Type
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Coating Type
7.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Coating Type
7.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units), 2016-2020, By Coating Type
7.2.1. Woven Reinforced Casings
7.2.2. Non-woven Fabric Coated
7.2.3. Viscose Casing
7.2.4. Plastic Casings
7.2.4.1. Individual Casings
7.2.4.2. Shared Casings
7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2031, By Coating Type
7.3.1. Woven Reinforced Casings
7.3.2. Non-woven Fabric Coated
7.3.3. Viscose Casing
7.3.4. Plastic Casings
7.3.4.1. Individual Casings
7.3.4.2. Shared Casings
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Coating Type
7.5. Prominent Trends

8. Global Coated Casing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Product Type
8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Product Type
8.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units), 2016-2020, By Product Type
8.2.1. Spice Sheets
8.2.2. Spice Shirred/Roll Casings
8.2.3. Spice Cut Pieces
8.2.4. Spice Sleeves
8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2031, By Product Type
8.3.1. Spice Sheets
8.3.2. Spice Shirred/Roll Casings
8.3.3. Spice Cut Pieces
8.3.4. Spice Sleeves
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Type
8.5. Prominent Trends

9. Global Coated Casing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application
9.1. Introduction
9.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis, By Application
9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Application
9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units), 2016-2020, By Application
9.2.1. Dry Sausage
9.2.2. Smoked Pork and Ham
9.2.3. Fish
9.2.4. Cooked Food/Ham
9.2.5. Vegetarian Products
9.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast Analysis 2021-2031, By Application
9.3.1. Dry Sausage
9.3.2. Smoked Pork and Ham
9.3.3. Fish
9.3.4. Cooked Food/Ham
9.3.5. Vegetarian Products
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application
9.5. Prominent Trends

10. Global Coated Casing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

11. North America Coated Casing Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Latin America Coated Casing Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Coated Casing Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Coated Casing Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Middle East and Africa Coated Casing Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Structure
16.1.1. Market Share of the Key Players in the Global Market
16.1.2. Tier Structure
16.1.2.1. Tier -1 Challenger
16.1.2.2. Tier-2 Leading Players
16.1.2.3. Tier-3 Followers and New Players
16.2. Competition Dashboard
16.3. Company Market Share Analysis
16.4. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Strategy, Recent Developments, SWOT analysis)
16.5. Competition Deep Dive
16.5.1.1. Belkozin.
16.5.1.1.1. Overview
16.5.1.1.2. Financials
16.5.1.1.3. Strategy
16.5.1.1.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.2. Malabar Super Spice Co. Ltd.
16.5.1.2.1. Overview
16.5.1.2.2. Financials
16.5.1.2.3. Strategy
16.5.1.2.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.2.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.3. MCJ Casings
16.5.1.3.1. Overview
16.5.1.3.2. Financials
16.5.1.3.3. Strategy
16.5.1.3.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.3.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.4. DAT-Schaub A/S
16.5.1.4.1. Overview
16.5.1.4.2. Financials
16.5.1.4.3. Strategy
16.5.1.4.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.4.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.5. Natural Casing Company
16.5.1.5.1. Overview
16.5.1.5.2. Financials
16.5.1.5.3. Strategy
16.5.1.5.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.5.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.6. World Casing Corporation
16.5.1.6.1. Overview
16.5.1.6.2. Financials
16.5.1.6.3. Strategy
16.5.1.6.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.6.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.7. Shandong Haiaos Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
16.5.1.7.1. Overview
16.5.1.7.2. Financials
16.5.1.7.3. Strategy
16.5.1.7.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.7.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.8. ViskoTeepak
16.5.1.8.1. Overview
16.5.1.8.2. Financials
16.5.1.8.3. Strategy
16.5.1.8.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.8.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.9. Kalle GmbH
16.5.1.9.1. Overview
16.5.1.9.2. Financials
16.5.1.9.3. Strategy
16.5.1.9.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.9.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.10. Viscofan Group
16.5.1.10.1. Overview
16.5.1.10.2. Financials
16.5.1.10.3. Strategy
16.5.1.10.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.10.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.11. Viskase Companies, Inc.
16.5.1.11.1. Overview
16.5.1.11.2. Financials
16.5.1.11.3. Strategy
16.5.1.11.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.11.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.12. FRUTAROM Savory Solutions Austria GmbH
16.5.1.12.1. Overview
16.5.1.12.2. Financials
16.5.1.12.3. Strategy
16.5.1.12.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.12.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.13. World Pac International AG
16.5.1.13.1. Overview
16.5.1.13.2. Financials
16.5.1.13.3. Strategy
16.5.1.13.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.13.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.14. Nomax Trading Ltd.
16.5.1.14.1. Overview
16.5.1.14.2. Financials
16.5.1.14.3. Strategy
16.5.1.14.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.14.5. SWOT Analysis
16.5.1.15. Planet Pack
16.5.1.15.1. Overview
16.5.1.15.2. Financials
16.5.1.15.3. Strategy
16.5.1.15.4. Recent Developments
16.5.1.15.5. SWOT Analysis

17. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

18. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zffrlx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-coated-casing-industry-to-2031---featuring-belkozin-viskoteepak-and-planet-pack-among-others-301513119.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

