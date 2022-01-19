U.S. markets open in 4 hours

Worldwide Cobalt Industry to 2027 - Emerging Demand from Aerospace Industry for Aerospace Engines Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cobalt Market Research Report by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cobalt Market size was estimated at USD 7,647.94 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 8,572.49 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% to reach USD 17,393.70 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Cobalt to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Application, the market was studied across Alloys, Batteries, Catalysts, Pigments and Coloring, and Radioisotopes.

  • Based on End User, the market was studied across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Chemical, Construction, Electronics, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, and Transportation.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cobalt Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cobalt Market, including A & C Metals - Sawing, Inc, ALL METAL SALES, INC., Carter Alloys Co, China Molybdenum Company Limited, Coal India Limited, Eramet Group, Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l., Ferralloy Inc., Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Glencore PLC, Gecamines SA, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd, Jinchuan Group Ltd., MISSOURI COBALT, LLC, Sherritt International Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., The Nornickel Group, Umicore N.V, Vale S.A, Vedanta Resources Limited, and Yantai Cash Industrial Co Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cobalt Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cobalt Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cobalt Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cobalt Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cobalt Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cobalt Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cobalt Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for Lithium ion batteries in electric vehicles
5.1.1.2. Favorable government initiatives to promote the use of electric automobile
5.1.1.3. Rising application of cobalt in metallurgical sector
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Health associated risks upon contact of cobalt dust such as asthma and shortness of breath
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing application in the production of cemented carbides to make hard alloys for construction and transportation industry
5.1.3.2. Emerging demand from aerospace industry for aerospace engines
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Strict regulatory mandates on the application of cobalt
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Cobalt Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Alloys
6.3. Batteries
6.4. Catalysts
6.5. Pigments and Coloring
6.6. Radioisotopes

7. Cobalt Market, by End User
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Aerospace & Defense
7.3. Automotive
7.4. Chemical
7.5. Construction
7.6. Electronics
7.7. Healthcare
7.8. Oil & Gas
7.9. Pharmaceuticals
7.10. Transportation

8. Americas Cobalt Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cobalt Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. A & C Metals - Sawing, Inc
12.2. ALL METAL SALES, INC.
12.3. Carter Alloys Co
12.4. China Molybdenum Company Limited
12.5. Coal India Limited
12.6. Eramet Group
12.7. Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l.
12.8. Ferralloy Inc.
12.9. Freeport-McMoRan Inc
12.10. Glencore PLC
12.11. Gecamines SA
12.12. Hindalco Industries Ltd
12.13. Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd
12.14. Jinchuan Group Ltd.
12.15. MISSOURI COBALT, LLC
12.16. Sherritt International Corporation
12.17. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.
12.18. The Nornickel Group
12.19. Umicore N.V
12.20. Vale S.A
12.21. Vedanta Resources Limited
12.22. Yantai Cash Industrial Co Ltd

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3z7nao

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


