Worldwide Cocoa Industry to 2028 - by Process, Quality, Product, Type, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cocoa Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a This report, the global cocoa market is likely to advance at a CAGR of 4.11% during the projected period 2021-2028.

Factors such as the rise in demand for chocolate, coupled with growing awareness relating to the health benefits of cocoa, are supplementing the growth of the cocoa market globally. Additionally, the emergence of ruby cocoa beans and bean-to-bar chocolates has opened new avenues for the cocoa market. Bean-to-bar refers to the chocolate making process wherein the maker controls the chocolate's quality, overseeing every step from cocoa bean to chocolate bar.

In contrast, the low productivity of cocoa, along with price fluctuations, are key factors that impede the growth of the global cocoa market to a large extent.

Regional Outlook

The global cocoa market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the cocoa market over the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to innovation in cocoa products. Moreover, the region has been among the top growth markets for chocolate producers, with changing lifestyles leading to increased cocoa grindings. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, improved retail distribution, and a surge in disposable income are some of the other factors that widen the cocoa market's scope and growth across the APAC region.

Competitive Outlook

The companies that have gained popularity in the cocoa market include Barry Callebaut AG, Guan Chong Berhad, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, Mondelez International, Archer Daniels Midland, the Hershey Company, Blommer Chocolate Company, Nestle SA, Touton SA, Olam International Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Puratos Group, Natra SA, Ferrero Group, and Lindt and Sprungli AG.
Nestle SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company offering various products, such as baby food, chocolates, coffee, dairy, ice cream, and other products. The company offers its products under various categories, including milk and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes, confectionery, and pet care, among others. Additionally, it provides products under Cerelac, Nescafe, and other brands. Nestle serves consumers across the globe, with headquarters in Switzerland.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Cocoa Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Cocoa Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Influence of Western Flavors
2.2.2. Cocoa Powder Color Trends
2.2.3. Single-Origin Cocoa and Chocolates
2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.6.1. Acquisitions
2.6.2. Product Developments
2.6.3. Contracts & Agreements
2.6.4. Investment & Expansions
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Rise in Demand for Chocolate
2.7.2. Health Benefits of Cocoa
2.8. Market Challenges
2.8.1. Low Productivity
2.8.2. Price Fluctuations of Cocoa
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Ruby Cocoa Beans
2.9.2. Bean-To-Bar Chocolate

3. Global Cocoa Market Outlook - by Process
3.1. Dutch-Process
3.2. Natural Process

4. Global Cocoa Market Outlook - by Quality
4.1. Bulk
4.2. Specialty
4.3. Fine Flavor

5. Global Cocoa Market Outlook - by Product
5.1. Cocoa Liquor
5.2. Cocoa Powder
5.3. Cocoa Butter

6. Global Cocoa Market Outlook - by Type
6.1. Conventional
6.2. Organic

7. Global Cocoa Market Outlook - by End-User
7.1. Confectionery
7.2. Food & Beverages
7.3. Bakery
7.4. Other End-Users

8. Global Cocoa Market - Regional Outlook
8.1. North America
8.1.1. Market by Process
8.1.2. Market by Quality
8.1.3. Market by Product
8.1.4. Market by Type
8.1.5. Market by End-User
8.1.6. Country Analysis
8.1.6.1. United States
8.1.6.2. Canada
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Market by Process
8.2.2. Market by Quality
8.2.3. Market by Product
8.2.4. Market by Type
8.2.5. Market by End-User
8.2.6. Country Analysis
8.2.6.1. United Kingdom
8.2.6.2. Germany
8.2.6.3. France
8.2.6.4. Spain
8.2.6.5. Italy
8.2.6.6. Russia
8.2.6.7. Rest of Europe
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Market by Process
8.3.2. Market by Quality
8.3.3. Market by Product
8.3.4. Market by Type
8.3.5. Market by End-User
8.3.6. Country Analysis
8.3.6.1. China
8.3.6.2. Japan
8.3.6.3. India
8.3.6.4. South Korea
8.3.6.5. Asean Countries
8.3.6.6. Australia & New Zealand
8.3.6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.4. Latin America
8.4.1. Market by Process
8.4.2. Market by Quality
8.4.3. Market by Product
8.4.4. Market by Type
8.4.5. Market by End-User
8.4.6. Country Analysis
8.4.6.1. Brazil
8.4.6.2. Mexico
8.4.6.3. Rest of Latin America
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. Market by Process
8.5.2. Market by Quality
8.5.3. Market by Product
8.5.4. Market by Type
8.5.5. Market by End-User
8.5.6. Country Analysis
8.5.6.1. United Arab Emirates
8.5.6.2. Saudi Arabia
8.5.6.3. Turkey
8.5.6.4. South Africa
8.5.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Cargill Incorporated
9.2. Meiji Holdings Co Ltd
9.3. Nestle Sa
9.4. Puratos Group
9.5. Olam International Limited
9.6. Guan Chong Berhad
9.7. Barry Callebaut AG
9.8. Natra Sa
9.9. Blommer Chocolate Company
9.10. The Hershey Company
9.11. Mondelez International
9.12. Ferrero Group
9.13. Lindt and Sprungli AG
9.14. Archer Daniels Midland
9.15. Touton Sa

10. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/28rwsy

