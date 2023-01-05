U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

The Worldwide Coding Bootcamp Industry is Predicted to Reach $3.66 Billion by 2027

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coding Bootcamp Market: Analysis By Mode of Learning (Full Time & Part Time), By Programming Language (Python, NET, RUBY, JAVA & Others), By Tuition Distribution (Free, US$15,000), By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global coding bootcamp market was valued at US$1.36 billion in 2021, and is predicted to grow to US$3.66 billion in 2027. A coding bootcamp is a technical training program that teaches the programming skills that employers seek. Coding bootcamps allow students with little coding experience to focus on the most important aspects of coding and apply their new coding skills to solve real-world problems.

Coding bootcamps, like many trade schools, are typically run by for-profit private companies and are available in-person or online, depending on the program. A few well-known coding bootcamps are Bloc, General Assembly, Flatiron School, and App Academy. The global coding bootcamp market is determined to grow at a CAGR of 18% over the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Market Dynamics:

  • Growth Drivers: One of the key drivers of the market's expansion is the university-bootcamp partnerships. Coding bootcamps initially gained popularity in the private sector. But in recent years, universities began to take an interest in the model. Although the layout of these "university bootcamps" differs - some universities operate their own internal bootcamps, while others collaborate with already-existing bootcamps - they all share the same goal: to assist in providing students with the hands-on training necessary to pursue a career in technology. Companies like Trilogy Education Services have discovered a successful business model in assisting universities in adding bootcamp courses to their existing degree offerings. Other significant growth factors of the market include, increasing enrollments, increasing investments in bootcamp, increased flexibility, availability of financing options, scholarships and better outcome.

  • Challenges: However, some challenges are impeding the growth of the market such as demand for formal education. There are more institutions and universities now offering formal education, including bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science engineering. The majority of emerging regions are feeding the growth of the formal education sector by not accepting Bootcamp-qualified students, which is suppressing the emergence of coding Bootcamps in these areas.

  • Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for E learning, corporate training program and niche and specialized courses. Another growth opportunity for coding schools comes from corporate training. While providing services to individual students has frequently proven to be a successful business strategy, corporate training programs would enable bootcamps to access new markets and additional sources of income. Businesses are spending more money on educating staff members in new skills, in part as a result of rising automation that has displaced workers and disrupted the labor market. In line with this, McKinsey & Company predicted that by 2030, increased automation will force nearly one-third of American workers to change careers. Companies have consistently expressed interest in funding technical training programs for their employees over the past few years.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

Even in face of the fact that COVID-19 disruptions around the globe have caused a significant drop in revenue for many enterprises, the coding bootcamp market observed a positive impact. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many in person bootcamps launched remote options and also offered COVID reliefs to the students, in the form of scholarships, incentives, or stipends, which supported the market expansion during the COVID outbreak.

There is a clear correlation between the skills taught in bootcamps and those that employers want. Programs in software engineering and web development, where skills are constantly in demand, are still preferred by bootcamps. Sales programs for technology and cybersecurity are spreading more frequently. These initiatives seek to demonstrate the adaptability of the bootcamp model of brief, intense training to new professions and would drive the market growth during the post COVID period.

Competitive Landscape:

The coding bootcamp market is fragmented. Leading corporations are expected to invest in mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, technological advancements, and innovation. For example, in June 2020, Coding Dojo collaborated with MIT Bootcamps to launch the Coding and Innovation Bootcamp, which would teach technical skills as well as core innovation principles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Coding Bootcamp Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Coding Bootcamp Market: An Overview
3.1.2 Global Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.1.3 Global Coding Bootcamp Market by Mode of Learning (Full Time & Part Time)
3.1.4 Global Coding Bootcamp Market by Programming Language (Python, NET, RUBY, JAVA & Others)
3.1.5 Global Coding Bootcamp Market by Tuition Distribution (Free, US$15,000)
3.1.6 Global Coding Bootcamp Market by Region(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)
3.2 Global Coding Bootcamp Market: Mode of Learning Analysis
3.2.1 Global Coding Bootcamp Market by Mode of Learning: An Overview
3.2.2 Global Full Time Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Part Time Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.3 Global Coding Bootcamp Market: Programming Language Analysis
3.3.1 Global Coding Bootcamp Market by Programming Language: An Overview
3.3.2 Global Python Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.3.3 Global NET Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.3.4 Global RUBY Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.3.5 Global JAVA Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Other Programming Languages Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.4 Global Coding Bootcamp Market: Tuition Distribution Analysis
3.4.1 Global Coding Bootcamp Market by Tuition Distribution: An Overview
3.4.2 Global US$10,000-US$15,000 Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.4.3 Global >US$15,000 Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.4.4 Global US$5,000-US$9,999 Coding Bootcamp Market by Value
3.4.5 Global 3.4.6 Global Free Coding Bootcamp Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19 
5.1 Impact of COVID-19
5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Coding Bootcamp
5.1.2 Incentives Offered by Bootcamps During COVID-19 Pandemic
5.1.3 Post-COVID Scenario

6. Market Dynamics 
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Increasing Enrollments
6.1.2 University-Bootcamp Partnerships
6.1.3 Increasing Investments in Boot Camp
6.1.4 Increased Flexibility
6.1.5 Availability of Financing Options
6.1.6 Scholarships
6.1.7 Better Outcome
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Demand for Formal Education
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Increasing Demand for E-Learning
6.3.2 Corporate Training Program
6.3.3 Niche and Specialized Courses

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 The US Coding Bootcamp Players by Market Share
7.2 Global Coding Bootcamp Players: Venture Capital Rounds
7.3 Global Coding Bootcamp Market: Merger & Acquisitions

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Adecco Group AG (General Assembly)
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Operating Segments
8.1.3 Course Description
8.1.4 Business Strategy
8.2 Chegg Inc. (Thinkful)
8.2.1 Business Overview
8.2.2 Operating Segments
8.2.3 Course Description
8.2.4 Business Strategy
8.3 Springboard
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Course Description
8.3.3 Business Strategy
8.4 Bloom Institute of Technology (BloomTech)
8.4.1 Business Overview
8.4.2 Course Description
8.4.3 Business Strategy
8.5 App Academy
8.5.1 Business Overview
8.5.2 Course Description
8.6 Hack Reactor
8.6.1 Business Overview
8.6.2 Course Description
8.7 4Geeks Academy
8.7.1 Business Overview
8.7.2 Course Description
8.8 Fullstack Academy
8.8.1 Business Overview
8.8.2 Course Description
8.8.3 Business Strategy
8.9 Flatiron School
8.9.1 Business Overview
8.9.2 Course Description
8.9.3 Business Strategy
8.10 CareerFoundry
8.10.1 Business Overview
8.10.2 Course Description
8.11 Ironhack
8.11.1 Business Overview
8.11.2 Course Description
8.12 Barcelona Code School
8.12.1 Business Overview
8.12.2 Course Description
8.13 Makers Academy
8.13.1 Business Overview
8.13.2 Course Description

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/66cxvc

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-coding-bootcamp-industry-is-predicted-to-reach-3-66-billion-by-2027--301714493.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

