The Worldwide Cold Chain Monitoring Industry is Expected to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2030

Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Chain Monitoring Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component; By Logistics; Application; By Region; Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cold chain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 16.75 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



With the unexpected environment, the cold chain has become one of the essential elements for the transportation industry. While transporting drugs for pharmaceutical or healthcare purposes, food & beverages, or any other crucial perishable item, has augmented the demand for a heat-sensitive system.



The proper management of cold chain transportation is critical for ensuring the quality of the transported goods, such as medications, which must be transported at a specified temperature in many cases. Temperature excursions are less tolerable in medical and high-end products, and product spoilage results in a significant loss of money.



Owing to the rising preference for packaged food worldwide, the storage sector emerged as the largest segment in 2021. Packaged foods and medicines need to be kept at a constant temperature. Various sensors and control equipment monitors the temperature of packed food and medications while in storage.



Daikin Industries, Orbcomm, Berlinger & Co., Sensitech, Monnit, Controlant, Savi Technology, Elpro Buchs, Zest Labs, Securerf Corporation, Infratab, Lineage Logistics Holdings, Klinge Corporation, Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa, and others are some of the players operating in the market.



In December 2021, Daikin introduced its Refrigeration Leak Detection feature based on a unique new software algorithm. It saves time and money on manual leak checks and helps to avoid unexpected leaks during high seasons. The novel algorithm identifies even slow gas leaks across a wide load range, starting at 33% of unit load compared to 50% for other market applications.



In December 2021, ORBCOMM Inc. introduced a low-cost, flexible asset management system supported by its new GT 1030 global LTE telematics device, which aims to track and monitor all types of assets utilized in the transportation container, and heavy equipment markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Insights

4.1. Cold Chain Monitoring - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Cold Chain Monitoring Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Better control of assets in warehouses using automation and cold storage technologies

4.2.1.2. Increasing global demand for temperature sensitive-drugs

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Complexities involved in the installation and monitoring of cold chain monitoring solutions

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Cold Chain Monitoring Market Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Component

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Component, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Hardware

5.3.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Hardware, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. RFID Devices

5.3.2.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by RFID Devices, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Telematics and Telemetry Devices

5.3.3.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Telematics and Telemetry Devices, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Sensors and Data Loggers

5.3.4.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Sensors and Data Loggers, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Networking Devices

5.3.5.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Networking Devices, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Software

5.4.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Software, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. On-premises

5.4.2.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by On-premises, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Cloud-based

5.4.3.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Cloud-based, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Logistics

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Logistics, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Transportation

6.3.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Transportation, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Airways

6.3.2.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Airways, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Waterways

6.3.3.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Waterways, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Railways

6.3.4.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Railways, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Roadways

6.3.5.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Roadways, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Storage

6.4.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Storage, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Cold Containers

6.4.2.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Cold Containers, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4.3. Warehouse

6.4.3.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Warehouse, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Fruits & Vegetables

7.3.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Fruits & Vegetables, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Fruit Pulp & Concentrates

7.4.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Fruit Pulp & Concentrates, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Dairy Products

7.5.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Dairy Products, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6. Fish, Meat & Seafood

7.6.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Fish, Meat & Seafood, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.7. Processed Food

7.7.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Processed Food, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.8. Pharmaceuticals

7.8.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Pharmaceuticals, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.9. Bakery & Confectionaries

7.9.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Bakery & Confectionaries, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.10. Others

7.10.1. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Other Applications, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Astrona Biotechnologies

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Development

10.2. Berlinger & Co.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. Controlant

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Development

10.4. Cryoport Systems

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Development

10.5. Daikin Industries

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Development

10.6. Elpro-Buchs

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Development

10.7. Fresh Surety

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Development

10.8. Infratab

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. Klinge Corporation

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Development

10.10. Lineage Logistics Holdings

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. Monnit

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.11.4. Recent Development

10.12. Nimble Wireless

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.12.4. Recent Development

10.13. Orbcomm

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.13.4. Recent Development

10.14. Savi Technology

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Performance

10.14.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.14.4. Recent Development

10.15. Securerf Corporation

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Performance

10.15.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.15.4. Recent Development

10.16. Sensitech

10.16.1. Company Overview

10.16.2. Financial Performance

10.16.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.16.4. Recent Development

10.17. Tagbox Solutions

10.17.1. Company Overview

10.17.2. Financial Performance

10.17.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.17.4. Recent Development

10.18. Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa

10.18.1. Company Overview

10.18.2. Financial Performance

10.18.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.18.4. Recent Development

10.19. Tempsen

10.19.1. Company Overview

10.19.2. Financial Performance

10.19.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.19.4. Recent Development

10.20. Verigo

10.20.1. Company Overview

10.20.2. Financial Performance

10.20.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.20.4. Recent Development

10.21. Zest Labs

10.21.1. Company Overview

10.21.2. Financial Performance

10.21.3. Logistics Benchmarking

10.21.4. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d42800

