U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,080.31
    -51.84 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,634.56
    -355.56 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,927.38
    -154.01 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.28
    -31.76 (-1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.46
    +1.79 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.30
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.19 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    -0.0088 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9310
    +0.0870 (+3.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2471
    -0.0130 (-1.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0580
    +1.3820 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,700.27
    -1,431.59 (-4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.74
    -15.46 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

The Worldwide Cold Chain Packaging Industry is Expected to Reach $72 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The cold chain packaging market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 16.10% to grow to US$72.311 billion by 2026, from US$25.427 billion in 2019. As the world is getting more and more globalized, the trade of all kinds of products has been increasing across the world, including products that have to be kept at a certain temperature, which is anticipated to have a positive impact on the cold chain packaging market growth.

Furthermore, the healthcare industry has been growing across the world, with an increase in the number of patients and an increased healthcare expenditure by several nations. According to the data from OECD, the healthcare spending of Germany has increased from 5,670.6 US dollars per capita in 2016 to 6,518 US dollars per capita in 2019.

Similarly, other nations have been increasing their healthcare spending which is boosting the demand for cold storage of medicines from the healthcare sector. This is anticipated to have a positive impact on the cold chain packaging market in the coming years. Moreover, the growing consumption of processed foods is another major factor projected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period.

Rising consumption of processed food

The cold chain packaging market is expected to surge in over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for processed food and the consequent growing consumption in many parts of the world. As the world is getting more and more urbanized, the diet patterns of the consumers have been changing. With the upsurge of busy lifestyles of people with the increase in urbanization, industrialization, and corporate culture, more and more consumers now look for ready-made, packed, and processed foods. As many processed food requires them to be at a specific temperature in order to maintain their optimum quality, the demand for cold chain packaging has been increasing with the increased demand for processed foods.

According to World Obesity Federation, the consumption of ultra-processed food products in Central and East Asia has increased from nearly 40 kg per capita in 2010 to around 42 kg per capita in 2016. As per the data from WOF, the consumption of processed foods in both Latin America & the Caribbean and North Africa & Middle East regions has increased from around 20 kg per capita in 2002 to more than 30 kg per capita in 2016. The consumption of processed foods is further expected to continue in the coming years as well and is projected to propel the growth of the cold chain packaging market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Insights

The outbreak of the SARS-COVID-19 virus had a positive impact on the market growth. The pandemic had led to an increase in the demand for medicines and other pharmaceutical products, worldwide. With the introduction and the rising demand for COVID-19 vaccines, worldwide, there has been a surge in the adoption of cold chain packaging services and solutions. Several companies, such as Pfizer and others, had stated that their vaccines need to keep at lower temperatures.

According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, till December 2020, around 78 COVID-19 vaccines had been in clinical trials. The number had been expected to surge in the year 2021. The increasing preference and demand for refrigerated vaccines, due to their better output, had a positive impact on the cold chain packaging providers, worldwide.

Moreover, pharmaceutical companies had been outsourcing the cold chain capabilities to contractors, worldwide. The market is further expected to surge in the year 2021, as the vaccination pace had surged, and the opening up of the economy and the lifting up of lockdown restriction, had a positive impact on the global food & beverage sectors, worldwide.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

  • Insulated Containers & Boxes

  • Cold Packs

By Application

  • Fruits and Vegetables

  • Dairy Products

  • Processed Food

  • Healthcare Packaging

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Thailand

  • Taiwan

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. COLD CHAIN PACKAGING MARKET BY PRODUCT (Million Units) (US$ Billion)
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Insulated Containers & Boxes
5.3. Cold Packs

6. COLD CHAIN PACKAGING MARKET BY APPLICATION (Million Units) (US$ Billion)
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Fruits and Vegetables
6.3. Dairy Products
6.4. Processed Food
6.5. Healthcare Packaging
6.6. Others

7. COLD CHAIN PACKAGING MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY (Million Units) (US$ Billion)
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. North America Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Product, 2019 to 2026
7.2.2. North America Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Application, 2019 to 2026
7.2.3. By Country
7.2.3.1. United States
7.2.3.2. Canada
7.2.3.3. Mexico
7.3. South America
7.3.1. South America Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Product, 2019 to 2026
7.3.2. South America Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Application, 2019 to 2026
7.3.3. By Country
7.3.3.1. Brazil
7.3.3.2. Argentina
7.3.3.3. Others
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. Europe Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Product, 2019 to 2026
7.4.2. Europe Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Application, 2019 to 2026
7.4.3. By Country
7.4.3.1. UK
7.4.3.2. Germany
7.4.3.3. France
7.4.3.4. Spain
7.4.3.5. Italy
7.4.3.6. Others
7.5. Middle East and Africa
7.5.1. Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Product, 2019 to 2026
7.5.2. Middle East and Africa Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Application, 2019 to 2026
7.5.3. By Country
7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia
7.5.3.2. South Africa
7.5.3.3. Others
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. Asia Pacific Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Product, 2019 to 2026
7.6.2. Asia Pacific Cold Chain Packaging Market, By Application, 2019 to 2026
7.6.3. By Country
7.6.3.1. Japan
7.6.3.2. China
7.6.3.3. India
7.6.3.4. South Korea
7.6.3.5. Thailand
7.6.3.6. Taiwan
7.6.3.7. Indonesia
7.6.3.8. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9. COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Sonoco Thermosafe
9.2. Va-q-tec AG
9.3. Sofrigam
9.4. Creopack
9.5. Softbox Systems, Inc.
9.6. Sealed Air Corporation
9.7. DGP Intelsius LLC.
9.8. Vericool
9.9. American Aerogel
9.10. Mesa Labs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7es9yn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-cold-chain-packaging-industry-is-expected-to-reach-72-billion-by-2026-301558997.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees on Tuesday night and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk said in the email. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells staff to return to the office or leave

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Elon Musk's ultimatum to staff.

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • I want my entire estate to go to my spouse when I die — should I name them or my trust as beneficiary?

    Then they can convert the retirement plans to their own IRA and take withdrawals on their own schedule. Trusts are also used in estate tax planning. If you live in one of those states, a trust may protect this amount from being taxed upon the death of the survivor of yourself and your spouse.

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Automakers

    The auto sector continues to divide investors with near-term bad news balanced with some positive end-market indicators.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsGazprom PJSC

  • Elon Musk vs. the Great Resistance. CEOs and employees are locked in a battle of wills over returning to the office.

    ‘I’m very outspoken about my desire to never work in an office again,’ one such worker tells MarketWatch.

  • Beijing Says US Supply Chain Curbs Sabotage China’s Development

    (Bloomberg) -- The United States is “over-stretching” the concept of national security by imposing supply chain sanctions on China to stymie its growth, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US

  • Goldman Sachs has bad news for metals investors and good news for EV makers

    Goldman Sachs analysts believe companies have over-invested in lithium, nickel, and cobalt mining, which will lead to an over-supply that will lower the price of battery metals within two years.

  • Google’s Owner Paid $296,000 to a Typical Worker. Here’s What Other Firms Pay

    Nearly 150 companies in the S&P 500 said their median employee earned more than $100,000, and 44 companies reported a salary below $30,000.

  • US Manufacturing Growth Unexpectedly Firms on Stronger Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- US manufacturing activity unexpectedly advanced in May as new orders and output growth quickened, suggesting underlying demand remains solid. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on the Path of US InflationBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsThe Institu

  • Tonix's stock jumps 43% on patent for experimental pox vaccines

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. gained 43.8% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent to the company's poxvirus vaccine and its recombinant poxvirus platform. The horsepox-based live virus vaccine is being developed against monkeypox and smallpox. The patent gives the company market exclusivity until 2037. Tonix's stock has tumbled 78.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 13.3%.

  • HP Is Poised for an Upside Breakout

    For his second Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP Inc. , the PC, printer and peripheral maker that once again saw strong sales in its fiscal second quarter. Lores said commercial customers grew by 18% in the PC category last quarter and now account for 65% of HP's total PC sales. Lores also said he's proud that Warren Buffett has become a shareholder of HP.

  • Volkswagen Chief Sees EV War Intensifying With Tesla

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) chief saw Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) needs to ramp up highly complex factories and acquire qualified workers to win the electric vehicle race despite its twice the industry pace in multiple processes, Reuters reports. Tesla, which posed a challenge to German EV production with its new plant near Berlin, was privileged by a blank slate to start and a small number of models, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said at Germany's car industry conference. However, Volkswagen also s

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    While splitting a stock changes nothing about the underlying business or its intrinsic value, it can drive share price appreciation in some cases by making the stock more affordable. The company has a 10-for-1 stock split planned for June 28, and it's a key player in the growing commerce industry. Better yet, with the stock price down 78% from its high, now is great time to buy.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.