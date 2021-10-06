U.S. markets open in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.50
    -58.50 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,795.00
    -388.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,428.50
    -226.75 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.50
    -37.00 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.43
    -0.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.10
    -11.80 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.30 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.93
    +0.97 (+4.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    -0.0073 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5310
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,554.31
    +354.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.96
    +12.60 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,958.27
    -118.83 (-1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Worldwide Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry to 2026 - Emergence of IoT Enabled Machines Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Research Report by Type (Commercial Dryer, Commercial Ironer, and Continuous Batch Washer), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market size was estimated at USD 4,202.23 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4,604.50 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.91% to reach USD 7,408.47 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Commercial Laundry Machinery to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Type, the Commercial Laundry Machinery Market was studied across Commercial Dryer, Commercial Ironer, Continuous Batch Washer, Front Loader, Top Loader, and Washer Extractor.

  • Based on Region, the Commercial Laundry Machinery Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Commercial Laundry Machinery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market, including Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, BOWE SYSTEC GmbH, CMV Sharper Finish, Inc., Continental Girbau, Inc., Dexter Laundry Inc., EDRO Corporation, Electrolux AB, Forenta LP, G.A. Braun, Inc., General Electric Co., Girbau S.A., Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc., IFB Appliances, JLA Limited, Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc., Kenmore, LEAD Laundry and Catering, LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Pellerin Milnor Corporation, Qualitex Company, R. STAHL AG, Schulthess Maschinen AG, Shanghai Lianming Machinery Co., Ltd., Unipress Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing urbanization along with rising medical tourism
5.1.1.2. Increasing popularity of efficient laundry systems
5.1.1.3. Developments in commercial laundry machinery coupled with growing disposable income
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of maintenance in-house laundry care operations
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Development of new laundry equipment with innovative features
5.1.3.2. Emergence of IoT enabled machines
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Increasing cost of commercial laundry machinery and the rising cost of raw materials
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Commercial Laundry Machinery Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Commercial Dryer
6.3. Commercial Ironer
6.4. Continuous Batch Washer
6.5. Front Loader
6.6. Top Loader
6.7. Washer Extractor

7. Americas Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Argentina
7.3. Brazil
7.4. Canada
7.5. Mexico
7.6. United States

8. Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Australia
8.3. China
8.4. India
8.5. Indonesia
8.6. Japan
8.7. Malaysia
8.8. Philippines
8.9. Singapore
8.10. South Korea
8.11. Thailand

9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Commercial Laundry Machinery Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. France
9.3. Germany
9.4. Italy
9.5. Netherlands
9.6. Qatar
9.7. Russia
9.8. Saudi Arabia
9.9. South Africa
9.10. Spain
9.11. United Arab Emirates
9.12. United Kingdom

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
10.1.1. Quadrants
10.1.2. Business Strategy
10.1.3. Product Satisfaction
10.2. Market Ranking Analysis
10.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
10.4. Competitive Scenario
10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
10.4.4. Investment & Funding
10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

11. Company Usability Profiles
11.1. Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
11.2. BOWE SYSTEC GmbH
11.3. CMV Sharper Finish, Inc.
11.4. Continental Girbau, Inc.
11.5. Dexter Laundry Inc.
11.6. EDRO Corporation
11.7. Electrolux AB
11.8. Forenta LP
11.9. G.A. Braun, Inc.
11.10. General Electric Co.
11.11. Girbau S.A.
11.12. Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc.
11.13. IFB Appliances
11.14. JLA Limited
11.15. Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc.
11.16. Kenmore
11.17. LEAD Laundry and Catering
11.18. LG Electronics Inc.
11.19. Miele & Cie. KG
11.20. Pellerin Milnor Corporation
11.21. Qualitex Company
11.22. R. STAHL AG
11.23. Schulthess Maschinen AG
11.24. Shanghai Lianming Machinery Co., Ltd.
11.25. Unipress Corporation
11.26. Whirlpool Corporation

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cnq0j7

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • European markets tumble on inflation fears and soaring oil and gas prices

    US crude reached its highest level since 2014, extending its recent rally due to tight supplies, rising demand, and soaring gas prices.

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product at a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • A Surprise Default in China Worsens Evergrande Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese property industry has suffered its first default on a dollar bond since the China Evergrande Group crisis worsened in recent weeks, fueling concern about other highly leveraged borrowers as the sector cools.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenFantasia Holdings Gr

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Why Centennial Resource Development, Gran Tierra Energy, Range Resources, and Antero Resources Jumped in Early Trading Today

    Shares of these exploration and production companies all took off this morning, as the world continues to deal with a broad energy crunch.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall With Bonds on Inflation Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell with U.S. futures as investors weighed inflationary pressures from surging energy prices and risks to global growth ahead of a key employment report. Treasury yields extended an advance.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeRage-Fueled Politics Threaten Latin America’s Business HavenS&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined

  • Top Analyst Sees Compelling Value in These 2 Stocks

    As we head into the tail end of the year, markets are giving conflicting signals. The steady upward movement, that we saw in all of the main indexes through much of the year, has given way to short-term slips and increased volatility. Inflation is up, the job market remains stuck in an ugly combination of stubborn unemployment and record-high levels of job openings, all while Congress and the Biden Administration are looking less and less capable of passing a set of aggressive spending plans. Ma

  • Why Square Stock Shot Higher by More Than 4% Today

    Popular fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) was a hit with investors Tuesday, rising to close 4.3% higher. In terms of the latter, Piper Sandler found that Square's Cash App is the No. 2 mobile payment app in terms of popularity in the demographic, behind PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) widely adopted Venmo.