Worldwide Commercial Laundry Machinery Industry to 2026 - Emergence of IoT Enabled Machines Presents Opportunities

The "Commercial Laundry Machinery Market Research Report by Type (Commercial Dryer, Commercial Ironer, and Continuous Batch Washer), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market size was estimated at USD 4,202.23 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 4,604.50 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.91% to reach USD 7,408.47 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Commercial Laundry Machinery to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Commercial Laundry Machinery Market was studied across Commercial Dryer, Commercial Ironer, Continuous Batch Washer, Front Loader, Top Loader, and Washer Extractor.

Based on Region, the Commercial Laundry Machinery Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Commercial Laundry Machinery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market, including Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, BOWE SYSTEC GmbH, CMV Sharper Finish, Inc., Continental Girbau, Inc., Dexter Laundry Inc., EDRO Corporation, Electrolux AB, Forenta LP, G.A. Braun, Inc., General Electric Co., Girbau S.A., Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc., IFB Appliances, JLA Limited, Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc., Kenmore, LEAD Laundry and Catering, LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie. KG, Pellerin Milnor Corporation, Qualitex Company, R. STAHL AG, Schulthess Maschinen AG, Shanghai Lianming Machinery Co., Ltd., Unipress Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing urbanization along with rising medical tourism

5.1.1.2. Increasing popularity of efficient laundry systems

5.1.1.3. Developments in commercial laundry machinery coupled with growing disposable income

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of maintenance in-house laundry care operations

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of new laundry equipment with innovative features

5.1.3.2. Emergence of IoT enabled machines

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Increasing cost of commercial laundry machinery and the rising cost of raw materials

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Commercial Laundry Machinery Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Commercial Dryer

6.3. Commercial Ironer

6.4. Continuous Batch Washer

6.5. Front Loader

6.6. Top Loader

6.7. Washer Extractor



7. Americas Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Argentina

7.3. Brazil

7.4. Canada

7.5. Mexico

7.6. United States



8. Asia-Pacific Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Australia

8.3. China

8.4. India

8.5. Indonesia

8.6. Japan

8.7. Malaysia

8.8. Philippines

8.9. Singapore

8.10. South Korea

8.11. Thailand



9. Europe, Middle East & Africa Commercial Laundry Machinery Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. France

9.3. Germany

9.4. Italy

9.5. Netherlands

9.6. Qatar

9.7. Russia

9.8. Saudi Arabia

9.9. South Africa

9.10. Spain

9.11. United Arab Emirates

9.12. United Kingdom



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

10.1.1. Quadrants

10.1.2. Business Strategy

10.1.3. Product Satisfaction

10.2. Market Ranking Analysis

10.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

10.4. Competitive Scenario

10.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

10.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

10.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

10.4.4. Investment & Funding

10.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



11. Company Usability Profiles

11.1. Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

11.2. BOWE SYSTEC GmbH

11.3. CMV Sharper Finish, Inc.

11.4. Continental Girbau, Inc.

11.5. Dexter Laundry Inc.

11.6. EDRO Corporation

11.7. Electrolux AB

11.8. Forenta LP

11.9. G.A. Braun, Inc.

11.10. General Electric Co.

11.11. Girbau S.A.

11.12. Hoffman/New Yorker, Inc.

11.13. IFB Appliances

11.14. JLA Limited

11.15. Kannegiesser E-Tech, Inc.

11.16. Kenmore

11.17. LEAD Laundry and Catering

11.18. LG Electronics Inc.

11.19. Miele & Cie. KG

11.20. Pellerin Milnor Corporation

11.21. Qualitex Company

11.22. R. STAHL AG

11.23. Schulthess Maschinen AG

11.24. Shanghai Lianming Machinery Co., Ltd.

11.25. Unipress Corporation

11.26. Whirlpool Corporation



12. Appendix

