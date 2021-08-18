U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.50
    -6.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,174.00
    -85.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,989.25
    -8.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.70
    -3.70 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.08
    +0.49 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.07
    +1.95 (+12.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6350
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,352.75
    -1,469.77 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,136.89
    -44.46 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.68
    -24.43 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Worldwide Commercial Microwave Ovens Industry to 2026 - Demand For Energy-efficient Cooking Products is Driving the Market

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Microwave Ovens Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Microwave Ovens Market is poised to grow by USD 728.90 million in 2026 progressing at a CAGR more than 3% during the forecast period.

Global Commercial Microwave Ovens Market has been negatively impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdown. Lockdown has imposed restrictions on manufacturing activities and supply chain. The lockdown in China has forced Commercial Microwave Ovens manufacturers based in the US and Europe to temporarily hold the production as it exports several input supplies. This is leading to the increase in the supply and demand gap and the product market and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.

Commercial microwave ovens have significant usage across the food service industry, owing to their multiple benefits, such as expedited cooking process, cost-effectiveness, improved efficiency, and lesser time consumption. Modern-day commercial microwave ovens are highly programmable and feature internal memory systems that can store up to one hundred recipe settings. The digitized displays of these ovens help users conveniently explore various options and set timers, making them more accessible for employees and staff. Commercial microwave ovens are versatile and offer faster and more efficient cooking options for commercial food service establishments like restaurants, cafes, takeaways, etc. These devices are best suited for large-scale food operations for their beneficial uses in reheating food, quick defrosting, and a variety of cooking options. The rapidly burgeoning demand for energy-efficient cooking methods worldwide as a fundamental driver for the global commercial microwave ovens market.

The global market growth can be attributed to a plethora of factors, such as the numerous advantages of commercial microwave ovens over traditional microwaves, such as enhanced functionality and lesser energy and time consumption, the expanding food service industry (including restaurants, hotels, cafes), surging demand for microwave ovens across corporate firms and other commercial establishments, the rising popularity of food service outlets like food trucks and takeaways, the emerging cloud kitchen and online food delivery sector, the booming hospitality sector, and technological advancements in microwave ovens. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing commercial microwaves with automatic timers for efficient cooking processes, which is a highly conducive factor for market growth. The amplifying demand for frozen and ready-to-eat food items, improving living standards, rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, growing working population, and their packed work schedules, and the soaring demand for catering services for seminars, social gatherings, etc., are the other pivotal factors contributing to market growth.

However, commercial microwave ovens have certain disadvantages, such as rapid heating that often leads to overcooked food, improper container ventilation, and unevenly cooked food, causing cold spots. Such factors are expected to limit the demand for commercial microwave ovens to some extent. Moreover, high power consumption and increasing costs of these appliances also act as key restraints for the global market growth.

Key Market Trends

The Demand For Energy-Efficient Cooking Products Is Driving Market

Commercial kitchens-such as those found in full-service and quick-service restaurants, hotels, and hospitals-are intense energy users, consuming as much as three times more energy per square foot than most other types of commercial buildings. Because energy costs for these facilities typically account for between 25 and 30 percent of total operating expenses, upgrading equipment to be more energy efficient can increase your bottom line while also providing significant non-energy benefits including improved operating performance, more-uniform cooking, and increased kitchen staff comfort. Commercial kitchen equipment such as ovens require energy to function. By purchasing energy-efficient equipment in new construction or when existing equipment fails, one can significantly reduce energy use in the kitchen, can save money and can reduce carbon footprints.

Asia-Pacific Region Is Anticipated To Grow At Highest Rate

Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a significant growth rate over the forecast period, led by rapid commercialization and rapid industrialization. The regional market growth is accredited to the region's flourishing food and hospitality industries, the rapidly expanding food service industry, increasing food service outlets, and several other favorable factors. The overall demand and popularity of microwave oven could augment in developing countries such as China and India owing to the growing inclination of customers toward a high expenditure on first-rate kitchen electrical appliances. In the coming future, Japan is expected to achieve considerable share in the microwave oven market. Asia-Pacific region is leading the industry owing to rapid industrialization, an increasing number of industries, and developments in electric and electronic industries. Advancements in technology, coupled with an increase in the number of product innovations, are among the key factors supporting the demand for Commercial Microwave Ovens Market in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in the Global Commercial Microwave Ovens Market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and tapping new markets.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Impact of COVID 19 on market

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Duty Type
5.1.1 Commercial Heavy-Duty Microwave Ovens
5.1.2 Commercial Medium-Duty Microwave Ovens
5.1.3 Commercial Light-Duty Microwave Ovens
5.2 Product Capacity Type
5.2.1 Under 1 Cu. Ft Type
5.2.2 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type
5.2.3 Over 2 Cu. Ft Type
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Food Service Industry
5.3.2 Food Industry
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Control Feature
5.4.1 Button controls
5.4.2 Dial controls
5.5 Distribution Channel
5.5.1 Multi-Branded Stores
5.5.2 Specialty Stores
5.5.3 Online Stores
5.5.4 Other Distribution Channels
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.3 Asia Pacific
5.6.4 South America
5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Samsung
6.1.2 LG
6.1.3 Galanz
6.1.4 Panasonic
6.1.5 Midea
6.1.6 Toshiba
6.1.7 Electrolux
6.1.8 Siemens
6.1.9 Breville
6.1.10 GE (Haier)
6.1.11 Whirlpool
6.1.12 SHARP
6.1.13 Bosch

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rj3hf6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Home Depot stock just got hammered

    Home Depot's stock gets nailed after its second quarter earnings report. Here's why.

  • Tencent Sales Grow At Slowest in Two Years as Crackdown Weighs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holding Ltd.’s revenue increased at its slowest pace since 2019 after China’s expanding tech crackdown hit its mobile gaming empire, overshadowing newer businesses from cloud to social ads.Sales rose 20% to 138.3 billion yuan ($21.3 billion) for the three months ended June, in line with the 138.2 billion yuan average forecast. Net income was 42.6 billion yuan, compared with the 30.8 billion yuan projected.“The results show the resiliency of Tencent’s business in the face o

  • SoftBank Sold About $14 Billion in Listed Stocks Last Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. sold roughly $14 billion worth of listed stocks last quarter, nearly triple the amount in the previous period, as the company increases pace of investment in technology startups.The company probably raised over $6 billion liquidating its holdings in Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. in the three months ended June 30, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data disclosed by SoftBank in quarterly reports wi

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Made Big Moves Tuesday

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, although losses for major market averages were limited to less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all came under pressure, with worries about retail sales and the state of the consumer economy weighing on market sentiment. Warren Buffett still gets a lot of attention, even in his 90s, and the leader of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has plenty of people watching his investment moves.

  • Tencent Earnings Top Amid China Crackdown On Tech Giants

    Tencent earnings beat views, while revenue was roughly in line. Tencent stock has hit a 52-week low amid a China crackdown on tech giants.

  • Palantir Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars, Accepts Payment in Gold

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars and inviting customers to pay for its data analysis software in gold.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin. Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment before adding precious metals more recently.A spokeswoman for Palantir said

  • Why DXC Technology Stock Slumped on Tuesday

    Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) tumbled on Tuesday after J.P. Morgan downgraded the company to underweight. J.P. Morgan's stock analysts downgraded DXC Technology from neutral to underweight on Tuesday morning. DXC Technology does IT services and consulting for companies around the world.

  • Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

    Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses.

  • Nvidia Reports Earnings Wednesday. Here’s Why Cryptocurrencies Matter.

    The tech company expects to see a jump in revenue from chips that crypto miners use to conduct their business.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Nasdaq sinks, Home Depot & Roblox drop, Cathie Wood counters new 'Big Short' short

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Nano Dimension Nears Support And Needs A Bounce Or Things Might Get Ugly

    Nano Dimension Ltd. - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares are trading down Tuesday, as traders were able to push the stock lower. There looks to be no company-specific news out to cause the jump in share price, but the stock was trending on StockTwits Tuesday. Nano Dimension was down 4.43% at $5.39 at market close Tuesday. Nano Dimension Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be trading in what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) a