U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,729.80
    -29.89 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,047.46
    -100.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,386.25
    -138.55 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.95
    -3.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.39
    -1.61 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.70
    -18.30 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.13 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9751
    -0.0068 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1300
    +0.0710 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1174
    -0.0217 (-1.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2780
    +0.5760 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,225.28
    -389.68 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.53
    -4.14 (-0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Worldwide Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Industry to 2027 - Players Include Nilfisk, Tennant, Karcher, Hako Group and Factory Cat

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A commercial floor scrubber or dryer is a floor cleaning device that is used for moping and scrubbing floors. It helps in cleaning light debris, dust, oil, grease, and floor stains. These professional cleaning products offer a more hygienic and efficient method of cleaning than traditional cleaning that uses water and mops.

Futuristic inventions in mainstream robotics and other complementary technologies will likely boost investor confidence in the market and thereby increase VC funding. While startups are expected to adopt advanced and modern technology with demonstrable features, existing vendors will continue improvising their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, introducing upgrades will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Purchasing high-quality sweepers and scrubbers may involve more initial costs but can save money in the long run since they require lesser maintenance.

Key Winning Imperatives
a) Green cleaning technology is one of the key trends promoting the market growth.
b) Companies such as Nilfisk and Tennant spend 3-4% of their annual revenue on R&D. The level of R&D investment by market vendors is expected to remain high in the future years.
c) Several vendors are exploring ways to use IoT to streamline manufacturing processes and supply chain management (SCM) and deliver a more personalized customer experience.
d) Autonomous floor cleaning equipment is growing significantly in warehouse and distribution facilities.

Market Trends

Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment

Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies in the cleaning process. One such ground-breaking innovation in professional cleaning equipment is the introduction of autonomous or robotic cleaning technology. Adopting automation and robotic technologies can bring about significant changes in the cleaning industry.

Market Opportunities

Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

Players in the market are reducing their environmental impact by shifting toward sustainability. The mission is to recycle machinery, reduce plastic usage, and consume less water and energy.

Market Drivers

Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness & Employee Safety

Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in public, commercial, and industrial places such as schools, offices, airports, stations, and food & beverage production sites is critical to society. All industrial sectors have stringent controls and regulations to ensure workers' and environmental safety.

Market Challenges

Low Industrialization & Penetration in Emerging Nations

The market for professional cleaning equipment is mainly driven by the growth of industrialization and extensive commercial infrastructures. Industrial cleaning and janitorial services are mainly concentrated in developed industrial economies. Countries with lower industrial and poor economic growth have lesser demand for commercial floor sweepers and scrubbers.

Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
2. What is the growth rate of the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market during 2022-2027?
3. Who are the major players in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
4. What are the growth factors in the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?
5. What are the latest trends in the global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Power Source
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Premium Insights
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Market Trends
7.3 Market Opportunities
7.3.1 Market Drivers
7.3.2 Market Challenges
7.4 Segment Review
7.5 Company & Strategies

8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.2 Covid-19 Scenario

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies
9.2 Availability of Robotic Cleaning Equipment
9.3 Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability
9.4 Growing Demand in Warehouse & Distribution Facilities

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Growing Investments in Research & Development
10.2 Growing Demand for Cleanliness in the Hospitality Industry
10.3 Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness and Employee Safety
10.4 Higher Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness Than Manual Cleaning
10.5 Growing Contract Cleaning Services

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Growing Number of Rental Agencies
11.2 Low-Cost Labor in Developing Countries
11.3 Longer Replacement Cycles
11.4 Low Industrialization and Penetration in Emerging Nations

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Product Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.2.1 Scrubbers - Market Size & Forecast
13.2.2 Sweepers - Market Size & Forecast
13.2.3 Other Scrubbers & Sweepers - Market Size & Forecast

14 Scrubbers
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.2.1 Market by Geography
14.3 Walk-Behind
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Stand-On
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 Ride-On
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography

15 Sweepers
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.2.1 Market by Geography
15.3 Walk-Behind
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Ride-On
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Manual
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography

16 Others
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.2.1 Market by Geography
16.3 Combination Machines
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 Single-Disc
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography

17 Power Source
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Battery
17.3.1 Market Overview
17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3.3 Market by Geography
17.4 Electric
17.4.1 Market Overview
17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.4.3 Market by Geography
17.5 Others
17.5.1 Market Overview
17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.5.3 Market by Geography

18 End-User
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Contract Cleaning
18.3.1 Market Overview
18.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3.3 Market by Geography
18.4 Food & Beverage
18.4.1 Market Overview
18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.4.3 Market by Geography
18.5 Manufacturing
18.5.1 Market Overview
18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.5.3 Market by Geography
18.6 Retail & Hospitality
18.6.1 Market Overview
18.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.6.3 Market by Geography
18.7 Transportation & Travel
18.7.1 Market Overview
18.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.7.3 Market by Geography
18.8 Warehouse & Distribution
18.8.1 Market Overview
18.8.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.8.3 Market by Geography
18.9 Healthcare
18.9.1 Market Overview
18.9.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.9.3 Market by Geography
18.10 Education
18.10.1 Market Overview
18.10.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.10.3 Market by Geography
18.11 Government
18.11.1 Market Overview
18.11.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.11.3 Market by Geography
18.12 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
18.12.1 Market Overview
18.12.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.12.3 Market by Geography
18.13 Others
18.13.1 Market Overview
18.13.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.13.3 Market by Geography

19 Geography
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Geographic Overview

20 North America

21 Europe

22 Apac

23 Middle East & Africa

24 Latin America

25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 Competition Overview

26 Key Company Profiles
26.1 Nilfisk
26.1.1 Business Overview
26.1.2 Product Offerings
26.1.3 Key Strategies
26.1.4 Key Strengths
26.1.5 Key Opportunities
26.2 Tennant
26.2.1 Business Overview
26.2.2 Product Offerings
26.2.3 Key Strategies
26.2.4 Key Strengths
26.2.5 Key Opportunities
26.3 Karcher
26.3.1 Business Overview
26.3.2 Product Offerings
26.3.3 Key Strategies
26.3.4 Key Strengths
26.3.5 Key Opportunities
26.4 Hako Group
26.4.1 Business Overview
26.4.2 Product Offerings
26.4.3 Key Strategies
26.4.4 Key Strengths
26.4.5 Key Opportunities
26.5 Factory Cat
26.5.1 Business Overview
26.5.2 Product Offerings
26.5.3 Key Strategies
26.5.4 Key Strengths
26.5.5 Key Opportunities

27 Other Prominent Vendors
27.1 Powr-Flite
27.1.1 Business Overview
27.1.2 Product Offerings
27.2 Numatic
27.2.1 Business Overview
27.2.2 Product Offerings
27.3 Amano
27.3.1 Business Overview
27.3.2 Product Offerings
27.4 Taski
27.4.1 Business Overview
27.4.2 Product Offerings
27.5 Bucher Industries
27.5.1 Business Overview
27.5.2 Product Offerings
27.6 Ipc
27.6.1 Business Overview
27.6.2 Product Offerings
27.7 Cleanfix
27.7.1 Business Overview
27.7.2 Product Offerings
27.8 Industrial Cleaning Equipment (Ice)
27.8.1 Business Overview
27.8.2 Product Offerings
27.9 Nss Enterprises
27.9.1 Business Overview
27.9.2 Product Offerings
27.10 Wetrok
27.10.1 Business Overview
27.10.2 Product Offerings
27.11 Bortek Industries
27.11.1 Business Overview
27.11.2 Product Offerings
27.12 Comac
27.12.1 Business Overview
27.12.2 Product Offerings
27.13 Tornado
27.13.1 Business Overview
27.13.2 Product Offerings
27.14 Fimap
27.14.1 Business Overview
27.14.2 Product Offerings
27.15 Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment
27.15.1 Business Overview
27.15.2 Product Offerings
27.16 Cimel
27.16.1 Business Overview
27.16.2 Product Offerings
27.17 Gadlee
27.17.1 Business Overview
27.17.2 Product Offerings
27.18 Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools
27.18.1 Business Overview
27.18.2 Product Offerings
27.19 Pacific Floorcare
27.19.1 Business Overview
27.19.2 Product Offerings
27.20 Eureka
27.20.1 Business Overview
27.20.2 Product Offerings
27.21 Boss Cleaning Equipment
27.21.1 Business Overview
27.21.2 Product Offerings
27.22 Hefter Cleantech
27.22.1 Business Overview
27.22.2 Product Offerings
27.23 Chaobao Cleaning Products
27.23.1 Business Overview
27.23.2 Product Offerings
27.24 Proquip
27.24.1 Business Overview
27.24.2 Product Offerings
27.25 Rcm
27.25.1 Business Overview
27.25.2 Product Offerings
27.26 Lavor
27.26.1 Business Overview
27.26.2 Product Offerings
27.27 Polivac
27.27.1 Business Overview
27.27.2 Product Offerings

28 Report Summary
28.1 Key Takeaways
28.2 Strategic Recommendations

29 Quantitative Summary

30 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82d7mi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-commercial-scrubbers-and-sweepers-industry-to-2027---players-include-nilfisk-tennant-karcher-hako-group-and-factory-cat-301668034.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Fantasy football rankings for Week 9: Justin Jefferson, Vikings keep eyes on the prize

    With six NFL teams taking the week off and several deadline deals shaking up rosters, fantasy managers have even more variables than usual to consider.

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Power Metals Provides Comment on Recent National Headlines

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) has been advised that the Canadian Federal Government, by Order in Council, has ordered that Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. divest itself of its past and ongoing investments in the Company. Sinomine made an equity investment of $1.5 million CDN into Power Metals. The order was made on national security grounds by virtue of the strategic importance of the Company's Case Lake lithium,

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Barrick Gold (GOLD) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Barrick Gold (GOLD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.18% and 18.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Lincoln National (LNC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Lincoln National (LNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -630.05% and 5.85%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Ups Dividend

    Higher production volumes and commodity price realizations aid ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q3.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet

    Tech giants Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were among the companies that posted disappointing quarterly results and saw their stock prices subsequently plunge. With powerful brands such as Windows, Office, Android, and Google between them, Alphabet and Microsoft have had unquestionable impacts on consumer technology and are still likely to continue doing so well into the future. As a result, you might be wondering which is the better buy: Alphabet or Microsoft?

  • Lightspeed Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • Why Fortinet Stock Crashed Today

    Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shareholders were heading for the exits this morning after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. Instead, Fortinet's top and bottom lines both beat analysts' consensus estimates.

  • Don't Worry, Cleveland-Cliffs Should Bounce Back in Q4

    The domestic steelmaker had a particularly bad third quarter, but management believes the fourth quarter will be better.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 often track each other fairly closely over long periods of time, individual years can see their performance diverge by considerable amounts. Whereas the S&P 500 is in bear market territory with a 20% loss in 2022, the Dow 30 stocks have lost just half that amount. While it's called the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it's been a long time since it tracked just the pulse of the U.S's biggest industrial companies.

  • Why Fisker Shares Dropped Then Rebounded Today

    Shares of Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were hit hard this morning, but it isn't because of the third-quarter report it released last night. As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Fisker shares remained lower by 2%. Fisker still expects production of its electric Ocean SUV to begin later this month.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Why PayPal, Block, and Coinbase Are Down Ahead of Earnings

    Earnings will be released after the bell, and investors are taking a cautious approach to the quarter.

  • Better Buy: Ally Financial vs. Upstart Stock

    It's hard to believe that it was only one year ago that Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) stock reached a breathtaking pinnacle of $390, which was nearly 1,000% above its opening-day market price less than a year earlier. At the same time, fellow financial stock Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) has plunged as well, although not quite as much: 48% from it's 52-week high. It recently became a Warren Buffett stock, stirring greater interest among investors.

  • Earnings: Qualcomm guidance ‘much worse than expected,’ analyst says

    John Vinh, KeyBanc Capital Markets Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Qualcomm, the impact of worsening macro and China headwinds, the company’s hiring freeze plans, and the outlook for chips.