U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.88
    -0.41 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.80
    -7.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8760
    +0.1840 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,717.41
    +1,712.46 (+3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,355.64
    +57.91 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.51
    +43.16 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

Worldwide Companion Diagnostics Market to 2026 to be Driven by Significant Partnerships and Collaborations for Development

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Companion Diagnostics Market- Strategies and Market Share and Industry Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global companion diagnostics market was valued at $4116 Million in 2019 and is estimated to generate net revenue of approximately $17853 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026).

The global companion diagnostics market is primarily driven by significant partnerships and collaborations for companion diagnostics test development. In addition, improvements in regulatory guidelines and the growing need for targeted therapies are also driving the global companion diagnostics market.

Rising cancer incidences across the globe is also fueling the global companion diagnostics market. According to Frontiers Media SA, companion diagnostics is majorly used to improve the predictability of oncology drug development process. Increasing incidences of cancer has driven the adoption of companion diagnostics for developing drugs in cancer treatment.

As per Our World in Data, cancer prevalence of all forms has registered a significant increment over the period of 1990 to 2016. The major cancer types include breast cancer, prostate cancer, stomach cancer cervical cancer, tracheal, bronchus, lung cancer, etc. according to the American Cancer Society (ACS, United States), nearly 14.1 million new cases of cancer were observed (with about 8.2 million cancer deaths) across the globe in 2012. This global cancer burden is expected to increase and reach up to about 21.7 million new cases of cancer (with approximately 13 million cancer deaths) by the end of 2030.

Global companion diagnostics market has been segmented based on product and service, indication, technology, and end user. The indication segment is further sub-segmented into, oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, and other indications. Oncology is the leading segment in terms of revenue in global companion diagnostics market with around 82.72% market share. The dominance of the oncology indication market is primarily attributed by increasing cases of cancer and research activities performed to develop treatment.

Geographically, the companion diagnostics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to be the largest market share i.e. 34% in terms of revenue. The dominance of North America is attributed towards the presence of a majority of the key players that are offering their products in the market. Key players include Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.) and others. Furthermore, factors such as initiatives in genomics and precision medicines, increasing prevalence of cancer, rising pharmaceutical industries and others are also driving the North America market.

While many drug labels provide guidance on pharmacogenetic testing, certain drugs specifically cancer drugs, require patients to receive a diagnostic test, as the efficacy of these drugs is limited to those with a particular genotype. Major driving forces of companion diagnostics are improved regulatory guidelines, rising cancer incidence across the globe, need for targeted therapies, and increasing collaborations and partnerships for test development.

The companion diagnostics market is the fastest-growing segment of the IVD and clinical lab services markets. The closely associated pharmacodiagnostics IVD market is expected to grow annually by over 20%. Approval of CDX- assisted therapies, and high growth of market opened for laboratory tests and IVD products. Global companion diagnostics is facing challenges as prolonged development time of companion diagnostics, increasing duration of the approval, in spite of all challenges, there are huge opportunities as process increasing new indication areas, increasing demand for next-generation sequencing, increasing number of clinical trials which will leverage the market of data fabric.

The global companion diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product & services, indication, technology and end-user. The indication segment consists of oncology, cardiovascular conditions, central nervous system indications, inflammation and virology segment. Oncology is dominating the indication segment. The technology market is segmented as Immunohistochemistry and Molecular diagnostics etc. Molecular diagnostics is the fastest growing and highest revenue generator product & service segment consist of assay kits, reagents, and software & services. The end-user segment of the market is differentiated into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, reference laboratories, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is dominating the market during the forecasted period.

Geographically North America hold the largest share in the companion diagnostics market, due to the high technological advancements in the region. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2026. The primary forces which are driving the growth of the market are the growing prevalence of diseases like cancer and neurology diseases, also the increasing number of hospitals and diagnostics laboratories are creating huge opportunity. are driving the growth of the companion diagnostics market.

The growth in the global companion diagnostics market is also influenced by the presence of major players such Qiagen n.v. (Netherland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Genomic Health, Inc. (US) and other. Collaborations and partnership etc. are some crucial strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Acknowledgment

2. Summary

3. Industry Outlook

4. Market Share Analysis

5. Regulatory Landscape: Companion Diagnostics

6. Analysing Companion Diagnostics

7. Analysing Companion Diagnostics Cross Borders

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Patent Analysis

10. Company Profiling

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Almac Group

  • Danaher Corporation

  • GE Healthcare

  • Genomic Health

  • Illumina Inc.

  • Myriad Genetics

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Roche Diagnostics

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xjwoio

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-companion-diagnostics-market-to-2026-to-be-driven-by-significant-partnerships-and-collaborations-for-development-301369707.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • Oil down after deep Saudi price cuts spur demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world's top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand. Brent crude futures for November fell 49 cents, or 0.67%, to $72.12 per barrel by 1042 GMT. State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • Oil Extends Losses as Saudi Price Cuts Raise Competition Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asian buyers, raising the prospect of fierce competition among sellers as the resurgence of Covid-19 continues to cloud the demand outlook.Futures in New York dropped below $69 a barrel. The kingdom cut the price of its flagship crude for October just days after OPEC+ agreed to continue boosting production. Traders were caught off guard by the Saudi move, attributing it to factors including increased competition and a

  • Fauci says Moderna boosters might not be ready by September 20

    Dr. Anthony Fauci says Pfizer's COVID-19 boosters will "likely meet" the administration's deadline of September 20 to begin administering third doses to adults.

  • UK car sales weakest since 2013 in August as supply chain issues continue

    The market was hit by constrained supply as the global shortage of semiconductors, an issue born of the pandemic, continues to undermine production volumes.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

    At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.

  • Saudis Cut Oil Prices to Woo Buyers as OPEC+ Boosts Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for sales to Asia next month by more than twice the expected amount in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter wants to entice buyers to take more of its barrels.State producer Saudi Aramco is rolling back pricing on all of its grades to its biggest market in Asia. Three successive months of increases in the company’s official selling prices had left refiners smarting as the coronavirus pandemic plays havoc with the recovery in energy demand.But with

  • U.S. offshore oil output lags as Louisiana refiners restart after Ida

    Damage to oil production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico kept output largely halted on Sunday, a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). About 1.6 million barrels of crude oil remained offline, with only about 100,000 barrels added since Saturday. Another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output also was shut-in, the regulator said.

  • The controversy surrounding ivermectin

    Doctors are being pushed by some of their patients to prescribe Ivermectin, despite it being an "unproven" medication for COVID-19. Arthur Caplan, the director of the division of medical ethics at New York University's Grossman School of Medicine, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain why this drug is dangerous and how some doctors are feeding into misinformation.

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • Daimler CEO says carmakers could face chip shortage into 2023

    Soaring demand for semiconductor chips means the auto industry could struggle to source enough of them throughout next year and into 2023, though the shortage should be less severe by then, Daimler AG's CEO said on Sunday. "Several chip suppliers have been referring to structural problems with demand," Ola Källenius told reporters during a roundtable event ahead of the Munich IAA car show. The IAA show is the first major motor industry event worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Shortages and summer slowdown hit car sales – live updates

    Logistics boss demands quicker truck driver training to ease shortages UK car sales were 22pc lower in August year-on-year FTSE opens higher German factory orders beat expectations US markets closed for Labor Day Roger Bootle: Back to school triggers memories of the run up to the financial crisis Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Mahindra Logistics MD, CEO on Tackling the Supply Chain Crunch

    Sep.05 -- Mahindra Logistics MD & CEO Rampraveen Swaminathan, discusses the supply chain, carbon neutrality, and Flipkart partnership. He joins Rishaad Salamat and Juliette Saly on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Interview occurred on September 3, 2021)

  • Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Endeavour Mining plc ( TSE:EDV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...