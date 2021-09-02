U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Compressor Oil Industry to 2026 - Emergence of Zinc-free Compressor Oils Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compressor Oil Market Research Report by Compressor Type, by End-Use Industry, by Base Oil, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Compressor Oil Market size was estimated at USD 10.36 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 10.98 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.30% to reach USD 14.96 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Compressor Oil Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Compressor Oil Market, including Addinol, Amalie Oil Co., Bel-Ray Company LLC., Bharat Petroleum, British Petroleum PLC, Chevron Corporation, Croda International PLC., Engen Petroleum, ENI SPA, Exxonmobil Corporation, Fuchs Group, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Liqui Moly GmbH, Lubrication Technologies Inc., Lukoil, Morris Lubricants, Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd., Penrite Oil, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., Petroliam Nasional Berhad, Phillips 66, Rock Valley Oil and Chemical Co., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sasol Limited, Sinopec Limited, The DOW Chemical Company, Total SA, and Valvoline Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Compressor Oil Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Compressor Oil Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Compressor Oil Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Compressor Oil Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Compressor Oil Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Compressor Oil Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Compressor Oil Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Expanding applications in end-use industries
5.1.1.2. Demand smoother operation, reduce the downtime, and low power consumption
5.1.1.3. Increasing automation across industries
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Demand for oil-free compressors
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Augmenting industrialization in emerging markets
5.1.3.2. Emergence of zinc-free compressor oils
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Rising the prices of synthetic and bio-based compressor oils
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Compressor Oil Market, by Compressor Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Dynamic Compressor
6.2.1. Axial Compressor
6.2.2. Centrifugal Compressor
6.3. Positive Displacement Compressor
6.3.1. Reciprocating Compressor
6.3.2. Rotary Screw Compressor

7. Compressor Oil Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Air Compressor
7.3. Gas Compressor

8. Compressor Oil Market, by End-Use Industry
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Chemical & Petrochemical
8.3. Construction
8.4. General Manufacturing
8.4.1. Commercial Machinery
8.4.2. Food & Beverage
8.4.3. Metal Production
8.4.4. Rubber & Plastic
8.4.5. Transportation Equipment
8.5. Mining
8.6. Oil & Gas
8.7. Power Generation

9. Compressor Oil Market, by Base Oil
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Bio-Based Oil
9.3. Mineral Oil
9.4. Semi-Synthetic Oil
9.5. Synthetic Oil

10. Americas Compressor Oil Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States

11. Asia-Pacific Compressor Oil Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Thailand

12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Compressor Oil Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Addinol
14.2. Amalie Oil Co.
14.3. Bel-Ray Company LLC.
14.4. Bharat Petroleum
14.5. British Petroleum PLC
14.6. Chevron Corporation
14.7. Croda International PLC.
14.8. Engen Petroleum
14.9. ENI SPA
14.10. Exxonmobil Corporation
14.11. Fuchs Group
14.12. Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
14.13. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
14.14. Liqui Moly GmbH
14.15. Lubrication Technologies Inc.
14.16. Lukoil
14.17. Morris Lubricants
14.18. Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd.
14.19. Penrite Oil
14.20. Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.
14.21. Petroliam Nasional Berhad
14.22. Phillips 66
14.23. Rock Valley Oil and Chemical Co.
14.24. Royal Dutch Shell PLC
14.25. Sasol Limited
14.26. Sinopec Limited
14.27. The DOW Chemical Company
14.28. Total SA
14.29. Valvoline Inc.

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tijbst

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-compressor-oil-industry-to-2026---emergence-of-zinc-free-compressor-oils-presents-opportunities-301368414.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

