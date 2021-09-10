Worldwide Computer Accessories Industry to 2025 - Growing Popularity of E-sports is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Computer Accessories Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the computer accessories market and it is poised to grow by $4.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. The report on the computer accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of e-sports and the growing popularity of e-sports.

The computer accessories market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the adoption of process automation in industries as one of the prime reasons driving the computer accessories market growth during the next few years.

The report on computer accessories market covers the following areas:

Computer accessories market sizing

Computer accessories market forecast

Computer accessories market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer accessories market vendors that include AZIO Corp., Corsair Components Inc., COUGAR, KYE Systems Corp, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mionix, Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., SteelSeries ApS, Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the computer accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

External HDDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pointing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Business sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AZIO Corp.

Corsair Components Inc.

COUGAR

KYE Systems Corp

Mad Catz Global Ltd.

Mionix

Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.

SteelSeries ApS

Turtle Beach Corp.

Western Digital Corp.

11. Appendix

