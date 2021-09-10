Worldwide Computer Accessories Industry to 2025 - Growing Popularity of E-sports is Driving Growth
Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Computer Accessories Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the computer accessories market and it is poised to grow by $4.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. The report on the computer accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of e-sports and the growing popularity of e-sports.
The computer accessories market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the adoption of process automation in industries as one of the prime reasons driving the computer accessories market growth during the next few years.
The report on computer accessories market covers the following areas:
Computer accessories market sizing
Computer accessories market forecast
Computer accessories market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer accessories market vendors that include AZIO Corp., Corsair Components Inc., COUGAR, KYE Systems Corp, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mionix, Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., SteelSeries ApS, Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the computer accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
External HDDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Pointing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Business sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
Overview
8. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AZIO Corp.
Corsair Components Inc.
COUGAR
KYE Systems Corp
Mad Catz Global Ltd.
Mionix
Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.
SteelSeries ApS
Turtle Beach Corp.
Western Digital Corp.
11. Appendix
