U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.00
    +18.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,053.00
    +183.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,615.50
    +56.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.30
    +17.60 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.22
    +1.08 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.50
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.46
    -0.50 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8850
    +0.1550 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,027.41
    -301.72 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.37
    -12.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,050.40
    +26.19 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Worldwide Computer Accessories Industry to 2025 - Growing Popularity of E-sports is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Computer Accessories Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the computer accessories market and it is poised to grow by $4.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period. The report on the computer accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of e-sports and the growing popularity of e-sports.

The computer accessories market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the adoption of process automation in industries as one of the prime reasons driving the computer accessories market growth during the next few years.

The report on computer accessories market covers the following areas:

  • Computer accessories market sizing

  • Computer accessories market forecast

  • Computer accessories market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer accessories market vendors that include AZIO Corp., Corsair Components Inc., COUGAR, KYE Systems Corp, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Mionix, Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co., SteelSeries ApS, Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the computer accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • External HDDs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Gaming accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Portable speakers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Pointing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Business sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Consumer sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AZIO Corp.

  • Corsair Components Inc.

  • COUGAR

  • KYE Systems Corp

  • Mad Catz Global Ltd.

  • Mionix

  • Seagate Technology Public Ltd. Co.

  • SteelSeries ApS

  • Turtle Beach Corp.

  • Western Digital Corp.

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8h16c

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained, Allegedly for Leaking Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was fired for allegedly leaking information.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News. Gjovik, a senior engineering program manager at the company, filed an Aug. 26 NLRB complaint, which allege

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Why the market is responding favorably to airline stocks

    Ann Berry, Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook on the overall market, the airlines industry, big tech, and the IPO market.

  • Ford to stop making cars in India

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co will stop making cars in India and take a hit of about $2 billion because it does not see a path to profitability in the country, becoming the latest automaker to leave the major growth market dominated by Asian rivals. The U.S. carmaker entered India 25 years ago but still has less than 2% of the passenger vehicle market having struggled for years to win over Indian consumers and turn a profit. Ford said in a statement on Thursday that it had accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion in 10 years in India and demand for its new vehicles had been weak.

  • Oil rallies towards $73 on tight U.S. supplies, Biden-Xi call

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $73 a barrel on Friday, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida and as U.S.-China trade hopes gave riskier assets a boost. About three-quarters of the U.S. Gulf's offshore oil production, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, has remained halted since late August. "With the restart in offshore crude production lagging, the odds are that the Ida effect will still be felt in the coming weeks," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Costco recall: 70,000 shower benches recalled after 81 reports of breaking, 4 injuries

    About 70,000 shower benches sold at Costco are being recalled because they “can collapse during use, posing a fall hazard to the user.”

  • Union Pacific CEO on earnings, rail industry outlook

    Union Pacific Chairman, President & CEO Lance Fritz discusses the rail operator's recent earnings, and outlook for the freight rail industry.

  • Best Growth Stocks October 2021

    For years, growth stocks have been beneficiaries of outsized gains compared to the averages. The best growth stocks have 3 traits: strong fundamentals, great technicals, and a history of Big Money activity in the shares. Outlier stocks see a lot of Big Money buying.

  • Google’s Medical Chief Says Company Shifting Health Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, the leader of Google Health departed and the division dissolved. While some interpreted the moves as evidence that Google was retreating from health care, the company’s chief health officer said the changes reflected a shifting focus, not an abandonment of a sector the search giant has trumpeted as a promising future business. “We are not retrenching on health,” Karen DeSalvo said in an interview. “I’m busier than ever. So is my team.”She framed Google’s strategy as an

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.

  • Walmart to scrap quarterly bonuses as it raises wages

    "The overwhelming majority of our associates say their hourly wage is the most important part of their pay and by folding the bonus into the overall pay raise, associates receive consistent, predictable pay," a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. With the wage increase, Walmart's U.S. average hourly wage will go up to $16.40, it has said.

  • US, China, Europe Grapple With Container Shipping Bottlenecks

    The world's largest regulatory agencies overseeing international container trades met remotely to discuss rampant supply chain disruptions as carriers and their customers brace for more turmoil during the fall peak shipping season. The fifth biennial meeting of the Global Regulatory Summit, hosted on Tuesday by the European Commission, also included the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission and China's Ministry of Transportation. According to the FMC, the meeting focused on three areas: Sectoral deve

  • Amazon complains Elon Musk's companies don't play by the rules

    Amazon's and SpaceX's FCC spat isn't over.

  • 3 Stocks Building a Smart Future

    Given that buildings emit nearly 40% of the world's carbon emissions, companies must invest in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings if they want to meet their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. All three can grow profits significantly from helping companies meet their ESG goals. Alongside the long-term need to create net-zero carbon emissions, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a heightened sense of awareness around the need to ensure buildings are "healthy."

  • Intel Expects Huge Growth in Auto Chips. It’s Bulking Up in Europe.

    CEO Pat Gelsinger predicted that the market for car chips will double by 2030. He detailed plans for at least two European facilities.

  • Oil Rises With Investors Assessing China’s Rare Reserves Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, paring a weekly decline, as investors assessed China’s confirmation that it had released crude from its strategic reserves in an unprecedented intervention in the global market. Futures in New York increased 1.5% on Friday. Beijing tapped its giant reserves “to ease the pressure of rising raw material prices,” according to an announcement from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration. It didn’t give further details, but people familiar with the matter said

  • The U.S. ‘quit rate’ is back at an all-time high

    Adam Ozimek, Upwork's Chief Economist, joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus on this week’s Career Control to discuss quit rates and the geographical implications of the expansion of remote work.