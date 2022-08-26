U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

Worldwide Concrete Admixture Industry to 2028 - Featuring Nevada Ready Mix, Fosroc and BASF Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Admixture Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global concrete admixture market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global concrete admixture market to grow with a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on concrete admixture market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on concrete admixture market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global concrete admixture market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global concrete admixture market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increasing population and the growing urbanization will drive the growth of the market

  • The upgrading infrastructure and the ongoing maintenance activities will drive market growth.

2) Restraints

  • Low awareness about admixtures and the high cost of these admixtures hampers the market growth.

3) Opportunities

  • Increasing government and public investments in the civil engineering sector creates new growth opportunities.

What does this Report Deliver?

  1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the concrete admixture market.

  2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the concrete admixture market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

  3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global concrete admixture market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

  4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Concrete Admixture Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Concrete Admixture Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Function
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Concrete Admixture Market

4. Concrete Admixture Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Concrete Admixture Market by Product Type
5.1. Mineral Admixture
5.2. Chemical Admixture

6. Global Concrete Admixture Market by Function
6.1. Water-reducing Admixtures
6.2. Retarding Admixtures
6.3. Superplasticizers
6.4. Corrosion-inhibiting Admixtures

7. Global Concrete Admixture Market by Application
7.1. Residential
7.2. Commercial
7.3. Other

8. Global Concrete Admixture Market by Region 2022-2028

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Concrete Admixture Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. SIKA AG
9.2.2. Cementaid International Group of Companies
9.2.3. CICO Group
9.2.4. RPM International Inc.
9.2.5. MAPEI S.p.A.
9.2.6. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
9.2.7. Nevada Ready Mix
9.2.8. Fosroc, Inc.
9.2.9. BASF SE
9.2.10. Lanya Concrete Admixtures

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opwbhf

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-concrete-admixture-industry-to-2028---featuring-nevada-ready-mix-fosroc-and-basf-among-others-301613013.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

