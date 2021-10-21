U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.25
    -11.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,373.00
    -104.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,343.50
    -34.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.40
    -9.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.72
    -0.70 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.27 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.01
    +0.31 (+1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0670
    -0.2620 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,693.54
    +1,840.50 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,561.00
    +80.19 (+5.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.05
    -38.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 297,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Worldwide Construction Chemicals Industry to 2026 - Strengthening Demand for Water-based Products is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Chemicals Market size was estimated at USD 47,997.12 million in 2020 and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020.With the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic though construction work stopped all across the world, especially in major construction hubs, like China, India, United States and European nations. For instance in South Korea, the construction industry is expected to contract by about 3% in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and slower economic growth. Loss of investment plans and termination of planned projects might be experienced in the market after the lockdown and normalization of business operations, further affecting building and construction across the region.

Over the short term, growing construction activities in the Asia-Pacific region especially in ASEAN countries, increased adoption of new technology, and innovative construction procedures are some of the factors driving the growth of the market studied. For instance, Malaysia's biggest megaproject, the MYR44bn (USD14.3bn) East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project is likely to drive the market for construction chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region.

Increasing environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions remains a constraint for the growth of the market studied. The concrete admixture segment dominated the market, by product type. Moreover, it is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The residential segment dominated the market, by end-user industry. However, the industrial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Concrete Admixtures

  • Concrete admixtures are ingredients that are added to the concrete mixture before or during mixing. Concrete admixtures reduce concrete construction cost by modifying the properties of hardened concrete, thereby ensuring better quality during mixing, transporting, placing, and curing. This allows users to overcome emergencies during concrete operations.

  • According to the European Standard EN 206-1, the permitted dosage of admixtures to concrete should be less than or equal to 5%, by weight of the cement. However, in conditions of low dosage, the admixture quantities should be less than 0.2% of the cement.

  • The admixture is generally added in a relatively small quantity, ranging from 0.005% to 2%, by weight of cement. However, overuse of admixtures has detrimental effects on the quality and properties of concrete.

  • Based on function, admixtures are categorized into several types, which include air-entraining, retarding, accelerating, plasticizing, and water reducing, among others. The special category admixtures have various functions, including shrinkage reduction, corrosion inhibition, workability enhancement, alkali-silica reactivity reduction, bonding, coloring, and damp proofing.

  • Asia-Pacific has the largest market for concrete admixture, owing to the massive growth in construction in India, China, and various Southeast Asian countries. Various incentives by the governments of the respective countries to promote the infrastructure sector, coupled with the booming residential sector (owing to the burgeoning middle-class population), have largely facilitated the growth of the construction sector in Asia-Pacific, over the recent years.

  • Demand for concrete admixture is increasing at a rapid rate. Manufacturers are responding to this demand, and have started taking action. For example, BASF launched Master X-Seed STE admixture for the concrete industry, in March 2019. The product was introduced specifically for the Asia-Pacific region, as it enhances concrete strength's development and performance characteristics.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

  • The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world, and is growing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class incomes, and urbanization.

  • Increasing infrastructure construction activities and the entry of major players from the European Union into the lucrative market of China have further fueled the industry's expansion.

  • China's 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016, as it was an important year for the country's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition, the country ventured into new business models domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country. The China's construction industry developed rapidly in the recent past, due to the central government's push for infrastructure investment, as a mean to sustain economic growth.

  • The construction industry is the second-largest industry in India with a GDP contribution of about 9% and has shown promising growth in 2019 with a re-energized output of around 8%. It is predicted that India's construction industry is set to emerge as the third-largest market in the world, with a size of almost USD 1 trillion by the end of forecast period.

  • In Japan, major construction companies such as Shimizu, Kajima, Obayashi, Taisei and Daiwa House announced a suspension of construction work until after the Golden Week holidays (ended on 6 May). Although the government has begun to ease its countermeasures with respect to COVID-19, it is difficult to predict to what extent work will return to normal. With the postponement of the Olympics and the general deterioration of the economy, the most visible main trends in the local construction and projects markets in Japan is postponement and a slow re-starting.

  • Although construction industry in Australia has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, it is also likely to be one of the key industries to kick start the economy when the country begin to emerge from the impacts of COVID-19.

  • New petrochemical facilities development boosted the private sector demand, while industrial and building projects in the Punggol Digital District contributed to the public sector demand in Singapore. The infrastructure sector is also expected to post relatively healthy growth, manly driven by the efforts to upgrade the country's road, rail and other public transport infrastructure and investment in energy and utilities construction projects. The government had been planning to invest SGD 28 billion (USD 20.9 billion) on the expansion and upgrading of the transport system by 2022.

  • The above mentioned factors are likely to drive the demand for construction chemicals over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global construction chemicals market is fragmented in nature, as the top 10 players account for a share less than 40% in the market studied. Major players in the market include Sika AG, Arkema, RPM International Inc., MAPEI, and Dow.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Residential and Commercial Construction Activities in the Asia-Pacific Region
4.1.2 Strengthening Demand for Water-based Products
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Regulations For VOC Emissions and Inadequacy of Skilled Labor
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to COVID-19 Impact
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.2 End-use Sector
5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Arkema
6.4.3 Ashland
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 Bolton Group
6.4.6 Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty Ltd
6.4.7 Chryso SAS
6.4.8 CICO Group
6.4.9 Conmix Ltd
6.4.10 Dow
6.4.11 Fosroc Inc.
6.4.12 Franklin International
6.4.13 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
6.4.14 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.15 LafargeHolcim
6.4.16 MAPEI
6.4.17 MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd.
6.4.18 Nouryon
6.4.19 Pidilite Industries Ltd.
6.4.20 RPM International Inc.
6.4.21 Grupa Selena
6.4.22 Sika AG
6.4.23 Thermax Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Upcoming Construction Projects In the United States
7.2 Increasing Focus on Sustainable Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uklpus

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Unilever Goes All-Out on Pricing as Inflation Accelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismUnilever Plc increased prices by the most in almost a decade, pushing rising raw material costs onto consumers and compensating for a decline in shipments in sout

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Analyst who called bitcoin's rebound says ether could hit $10,000

    First comes a bitcoin price pop, then comes ethereum, says one analyst who's eyeing $10,000.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Intel Reports Earnings Thursday. What to Expect.

    Analysts expect Intel to report adjusted earnings of $1.11 a share and sales of $18.23 billion, according to FactSet.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    With yields ranging from 4% to 10.3%, this trio is perfectly positioned to help income investors navigate volatility.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Stocks Fall on Growth Concerns; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Treasuries and the dollar were little changed.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront W

  • Tesla Earnings Were Great. Why the Stock Is Dropping Anyway.

    The EV company reported $1.86 in per-share earnings from $13.8 billion in sales. It beat Wall Street's profit estimate but missed on sales.

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Evergrande Shares Plunge as Deal Talks End, Sales Sink 97%

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG