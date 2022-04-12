Worldwide Consumer Credit Industry to 2027 - Featuring Bank of America, Barclays and BNP Paribas Among Others
The global consumer credit market reached a value of US$ 10.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Consumer credit refers to short- and intermediate-term personal loans that are taken by individuals to finance the purchase of commodities and services for personal consumption. A finance fee is charged for the sanction of credit or the extension of existing credit that can be presented in the form of a cash loan or by a seller in the form of sales credit. They are commonly available in the form of non-revolving loans that are repaid in a specific number of payments and revolving loans that include automobile, consumer good, home repair and personal loans.
Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, high economic growth for micro-enterprises, especially in developing nations, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Banks and other financial institutions are investing in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to minimize the credit gap with local vendors.
Additionally, consumer banking professionals are adopting credit data that deals with the information related to cash flows and analytics at the portfolio level. Credit data in such instances aids in managing individual credit cases, real-time pricing and capital management of multi-asset portfolios and minimizing firm-wide risks through consistency, automation, and transparency. Moreover, the increasing use of social media platforms by consumer credit agencies for better market connectivity and penetration is contributing to the market growth. These platforms aid in expanding the consumer base, launching media campaigns, and conducting new product launches.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), JPMorgan Chase, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Wells Fargo, etc.
