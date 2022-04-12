U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Consumer Credit Industry to 2027 - Featuring Bank of America, Barclays and BNP Paribas Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Credit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global consumer credit market reached a value of US$ 10.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Consumer credit refers to short- and intermediate-term personal loans that are taken by individuals to finance the purchase of commodities and services for personal consumption. A finance fee is charged for the sanction of credit or the extension of existing credit that can be presented in the form of a cash loan or by a seller in the form of sales credit. They are commonly available in the form of non-revolving loans that are repaid in a specific number of payments and revolving loans that include automobile, consumer good, home repair and personal loans.

Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, high economic growth for micro-enterprises, especially in developing nations, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Banks and other financial institutions are investing in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to minimize the credit gap with local vendors.

Additionally, consumer banking professionals are adopting credit data that deals with the information related to cash flows and analytics at the portfolio level. Credit data in such instances aids in managing individual credit cases, real-time pricing and capital management of multi-asset portfolios and minimizing firm-wide risks through consistency, automation, and transparency. Moreover, the increasing use of social media platforms by consumer credit agencies for better market connectivity and penetration is contributing to the market growth. These platforms aid in expanding the consumer base, launching media campaigns, and conducting new product launches.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), JPMorgan Chase, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Wells Fargo, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global consumer credit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global consumer credit market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the credit type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the issuer?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the payment method?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global consumer credit market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Consumer Credit Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Credit Type
6.1 Revolving Credits
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-revolving Credits
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Service Type
7.1 Credit Services
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Software and IT Support Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Issuer
8.1 Banks and Finance Companies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Credit Unions
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Payment Method
9.1 Direct Deposit
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Debit Card
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Bank of America
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Barclays
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 BNP Paribas
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 China Construction Bank
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Citigroup
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Deutsche Bank
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 HSBC
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 JPMorgan Chase
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Wells Fargo
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzgds0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-consumer-credit-industry-to-2027---featuring-bank-of-america-barclays-and-bnp-paribas-among-others-301523869.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

