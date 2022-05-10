U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

The Worldwide Contact Center Analytics Industry is Expected to Reach $5.75 Billion by 2030

·8 min read

DUBLIN, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Center Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Solution, by Service, by Deployment, by Enterprise Size, by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global contact center analytics market size is expected to reach USD 5.75 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.3% over the forecast period.

The growing need among contact center companies to track and measure business performance at each level is expected to drive market growth. Contact center analytics also enables companies to reduce overhead and operational expenses. The funding raised by contact center service providers is also expected to drive market growth. For instance, in May 2021, ASAPP, Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) research-driven customer experience company, announced that it raised USD 120 million. The company would use this funding to expand its portfolio and market reach.

Companies are entering into partnerships with technology solution providers to enhance their offerings. For instance, in July 2021, Clarabridge, Inc., a speech analytics provider, announced that it had joined Five9's ISV Partner Program, a provider of intelligent cloud contact centers. This partnership provided Five9's clients the ability to connect contact center analytics and management.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market growth in 2021. The pandemic has driven automation and digitalization initiatives across contact centers due to changing customer needs and employee working structures. Contact center agents have shifted to a remote working model due to the pandemic to stem the spread of the virus, which creates the need for contact center analytics among contact centers of various companies.:

Contact Center Analytics Market Report Highlights

  • The speech analytics solutions segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the wide usage of these solutions in improving service quality, customer experience, and reducing operating expenses.

  • The integration & deployment services segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period due to the high demand for these services among organizations to reduce data loss or theft.

  • The hosted deployment segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Hosted deployment helps eliminate the need to regularly upgrade systems.

  • The SME segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Analytics solutions are widely adopted by many SMEs as these solutions help track customer data and improve agent productivity.

  • The workforce optimization application segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Workforce optimization solutions offer several analytics capabilities, such as quality management and interaction analytics, which enable contact centers to improve their workforce operations.

  • The consumer goods & retail end-use segment is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the wide adoption of contact center analytics in this segment to provide a personalized experience to customers.

  • The North American Customer Service Management Association (NACSMA) is focusing on promoting the use of advanced technologies in the contact center industry and helping enterprises in delivering enhanced customer experience. This is expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Contact Center Analytics Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size and Growth Prospects
3.3 Contact Center Analytics Market-Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Vendor landscape
3.4 Contact Center Analytics Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Growing demand for better customer experience management solutions
3.4.1.2 Increasing demand for speech and text analytics
3.4.2 Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1 High cost of investment
3.5 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6 Contact Center Analytics Market-Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 Contact Center Analytics Market-PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4 Contact Center Analytics Solution Outlook
4.1 Contact Center Analytics Market Share By Solution, 2021
4.2 Cross-channel Analytics
4.2.1 Contact center cross-channel analytics market, 2017-2030
4.3 Performance Analytics
4.3.1 Contact center performance analytics market, 2017-2030
4.4 Predictive Analytics
4.4.1 Contact center predictive analytics market, 2017-2030
4.5 Speech Analytics
4.5.1 Contact center speech analytics market, 2017-2030
4.6 Text Analytics
4.6.1 Contact center text analytics market, 2017-2030

Chapter 5 Contact Center Analytics Service Outlook
5.1 Contact Center Analytics Market Share By Service, 2021
5.2 Integration & Deployment
5.2.1 Integration & deployment service in contact center analytics market, 2017-2030
5.3 Support & Maintenance
5.3.1 Support & maintenance service in contact center analytics market, 2017-2030
5.4 Training & Consulting
5.4.1 Training & consulting service in contact center analytics market, 2017-2030
5.5 Managed Services
5.5.1 Managed service in contact center analytics market, 2017-2030

Chapter 6 Contact Center Analytics Deployment Outlook
6.1 Contact Center Analytics Market Share By Deployment, 2021
6.2 Hosted
6.2.1 Hosted contact center analytics market, 2017-2030
6.3 On-premise
6.3.1 On-premise contact center analytics market, 2017-2030

Chapter 7 Contact Center Analytics Enterprise Size Outlook
7.1 Contact Center Analytics Market Share By Enterprise Size, 2021
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.2.1 Contact center analytics market in large enterprises, 2017-2030
7.3 Small & Medium Enterprises
7.3.1 Contact center analytics market in small & medium enterprises, 2017-2030

Chapter 8 Contact Center Analytics Application Outlook
8.1 Contact Center Analytics Market Share By Application, 2021
8.2 Automatic Call Distributor
8.2.1 Contact center analytics market for automatic call distributor, 2017-2030
8.3 Customer Experience Management
8.3.1 Contact center analytics market for customer experience management, 2017-2030
8.4 Log Management
8.4.1 Contact center analytics market for log management, 2017-2030
8.5 Real-time Monitoring & Reporting
8.5.1 Contact center analytics market for real-time monitoring & reporting, 2017-2030
8.6 Risk & Compliance Management
8.6.1 Contact center analytics market for risk & compliance management, 2017-2030
8.7 Workforce Optimization
8.7.1 Contact center analytics market for workforce optimization, 2017-2030
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Contact center analytics market for other applications, 2017-2030

Chapter 9 Contact Center Analytics End Use Outlook
9.1 Contact Center Analytics Market Share By End Use, 2021
9.2 BFSI
9.2.1 Contact center analytics market in BFSI, 2017-2030
9.3 Consumer Goods & Retail
9.3.1 Contact center analytics market in consumer goods & retail, 2017-2030
9.4 Government
9.4.1 Contact center analytics market in government, 2017-2030
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Contact center analytics market in healthcare, 2017-2030
9.6 IT & Telecom
9.6.1 Contact center analytics market in IT & telecom, 2017-2030
9.7 Travel & Hospitality
9.7.1 Contact center analytics market in travel & hospitality, 2017-2030
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Contact center analytics market in other end use, 2017-2030

Chapter 10 Contact Center Analytics Regional Outlook

Chapter 11 Competitive Analysis
11.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
11.2 Company Categorization
11.3 Vendor Landscape
11.3.1 Key company ranking/company market share analysis, 2021
11.4 Company Analysis Tools
11.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis
11.4.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 8X8 Inc.
12.1.1 Company overview
12.1.2 Financial performance
12.1.3 Product benchmarking
12.1.4 Strategic initiatives
12.2 CallMiner
12.2.1 Company overview
12.2.2 Financial performance
12.2.3 Product benchmarking
12.2.4 Strategic initiatives
12.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
12.3.1 Company overview
12.3.2 Financial performance
12.3.3 Product benchmarking
12.3.4 Strategic initiatives
12.4 Enghouse Interactive
12.4.1 Company overview
12.4.2 Financial performance
12.4.3 Product benchmarking
12.4.4 Strategic initiatives
12.5 Five9, Inc.
12.5.1 Company overview
12.5.2 Financial performance
12.5.3 Product benchmarking
12.5.4 Strategic initiatives
12.6 Genesys
12.6.1 Company overview
12.6.2 Financial performance
12.6.3 Product benchmarking
12.6.4 Strategic initiatives
12.7 Genpact Limited
12.7.1 Company overview
12.7.1 Financial performance
12.7.2 Product benchmarking
12.7.3 Strategic initiatives
12.8 Mitel Networks Corporation
12.8.1 Company overview
12.8.2 Financial performance
12.8.3 Product benchmarking
12.8.4 Strategic initiatives
12.9 Nice Ltd.
12.9.1 Company overview
12.9.2 Financial performance
12.9.3 Product benchmarking
12.9.4 Strategic initiatives
12.10 Oracle Corporation
12.10.1 Company overview
12.10.2 Financial performance
12.10.3 Product benchmarking
12.10.4 Strategic initiatives
12.11 SAP SE
12.11.1 Company overview
12.11.2 Financial performance
12.11.3 Product benchmarking
12.11.4 Strategic initiatives
12.12 Verint Systems Inc.
12.12.1 Company overview
12.12.2 Financial performance
12.12.3 Product benchmarking
12.12.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsirq6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-contact-center-analytics-industry-is-expected-to-reach-5-75-billion-by-2030--301543994.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

