Worldwide Containerized Data Center Industry to 2026 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies and Eaton Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Containerized Data Center Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global containerized data center market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A containerized data center refers to a modular and portable data center pre-installed inside a shipping container. The containers, or pods, can house all the essential data center components, such as servers, racks, power, heating, cooling, networking, storage and computing devices. In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, they require minimal operational space, aid in managing heavy data traffic and act as a caching and data aggregation point between the users and the servers. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, information technology (IT), defense, healthcare and education.

Significant growth in the IT industry across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. With the widespread adoption of cloud computing solutions by organizations, there has been a substantial increase in the demand for portable and energy-efficient data centers with plug-and-play capabilities. In line with this, the increasing demand for edge computing and scalable data computing solutions is also driving the market growth. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has further led to the utilization of digital banking solutions that are based on containerized data centers, thereby providing growth opportunities to the market players. Various technological advancements, such as the integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and disaster recovery systems, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Organizations are deploying containerized data centers to secure their data stored in disaster-prone areas and ensuring optimal performance without disturbing the core systems. Other factors, including the increasing demand for these data centers from the defense sectors, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Johnson Controls, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group), Schneider Electric SE and ZTE Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global containerized data center market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global containerized data center market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type of container?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global containerized data center market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Containerized Data Center Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type of Container
6.1 20 FT Container
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 40 FT Container
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Customized Container
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Organization Size
7.1 Small Organization
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Midsize Organization
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Large Organization
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Greenfield
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Brownfield
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Upgrade and Consolidation
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
9.1 BFSI
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 IT and Telecommunications
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Government
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Education
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Defense
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Entertainment and Media
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Dell Technologies Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Eaton Corporation PLC
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Comp
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 International Business Machines Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Johnson Controls
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Group)
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Schneider Electric SE
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 ZTE Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/61paq3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-containerized-data-center-industry-to-2026---featuring-cisco-systems-dell-technologies-and-eaton-among-others-301386941.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

